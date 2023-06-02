While the NBA Finals are underway, it’s the offseason for 28 other teams around the league. This is a time for players to get some much-needed relaxation time. They also work countless hours throughout the offseason trying to perfect their craft. Unfortunately, the Thunder was hit with some off-season injury news. Aleksej Pokusevski suffered a small right humerus fracture, leaving him out for 4-6 weeks.

The 21-year-old 2020 first-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract. This makes next season an important one for his future. Sadly, he cannot stay away from injuries as he suffered a small right humerus fracture just a few days ago.

Pokusevski was limited to just 34 games last season due to a tibial fracture. He was able to return toward the end of the season, but it was clear that he was still not 100 %. This was supposed to be an offseason where Pokusevski could take the time to develop as a player and hoan on his skills. The right humerus fracture hinders that.

This leaves Pokusevski out at least until July at the earliest. Luckily, this will have no effect on him being ready for training camp if all goes well. Between missing games last year and the time he’ll miss with this injury, he’s losing out on key developmental experience as a pro.

Pokesevski will be playing for an extension with the Thunder next season as his rookie deal is expiring. He’s part of an extremely young Thunder squad where a number of players are still getting used to the NBA. Their average age last season was (23.14) years old.

The 2023-24 season is going to be the most important of his NBA career. It will determine whether the Thunder want to invest in Pokusevski and his future with the franchise. They used the 17th overall pick on the Serbian native in the 2020 NBA Draft. A lot will be riding on how he performs next season.