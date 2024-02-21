Timberwolves sign forward Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing free agent forward Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract, per sources. Jackson, 28, last played in the NBA with the Boston Celtics during the 2022-23 season.

In 23 games as a reserve with Boston, the forward averaged career lows of 0.9 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 4.7 minutes per game. He also shot career lows of 25.9% from the floor and 25% from deep.

Through 278 career NBA games (61 starts), he has averaged 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 17.6 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 42.3% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range.

Minnesota had up until Thursday to sign a 14th player. They are now $1.4M below the luxury tax. https://t.co/WYEqtXqQ05 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 21, 2024



The 6-foot-8 wing was selected 15th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

However, he was immediately traded to the Sacramento Kings on draft night.

In 68 games (41 starts) of his rookie 2017-18 season with Sacramento, he averaged 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 22.1 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot 44.2% from the floor and 30.8% beyond the arc.

Minnesota Timberwolves sign Justin Jackson to bring roster to 14 players, boost perimeter shooting

During his sophomore 2018-19 season, Jackson made 52 appearances (3 starts) with Sacramento before the club traded him to the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged a career-high 7.2 points per game on 44.7% shooting from the field in that campaign.

Jackson played two seasons with Dallas and then went on to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020-21 season. He won a ring with Milwaukee in the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

In the following season, he appeared in just one game off the bench with the Celtics and played six games in the Suns’ second unit. The Houston native averaged 2.1 points and 5.1 minutes per contest.

The Timberwolves were interested in drafting Jackson back in 2017.

Featured Prospect: Get to know 2017 #WolvesDraft prospect Justin Jackson of UNC. 📊: https://t.co/9VMroz9Dmx pic.twitter.com/Ku9WRWRdFf — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 3, 2017



Jackson was waived by OKC last February after being traded from Boston in exchange for Mike Muscala. The Thunder also received two second-round draft picks (2023, 2029) from the Celtics.

Moreover, the veteran forward has spent the 2023-24 season with the Texas Legends, Dallas’ G League affiliate.

In 35 games with Texas, he has averaged 19.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 34.6 minutes per contest. Additionally, he is shooting 48% from the floor, 42.7% from downtown, and 86.8% at the foul line.

The Timberwolves had up until Thursday to sign a 14th player. Unless the Timberwolves add one more player, the same situation will occur once Jackson’s 10-day contract expires.

Minnesota is now $1.4 million below the luxury tax as well. Jackson will earn $145,301 over the course of his 10-day deal. In fact, the Wolves are projected to take on a cap hit of $116,075.