Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has recorded at least 30 points and 10 assists in each of his last six games. In the last 50 years, NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook are the only other players to register five or more.

Jordan logged five straight from April 4, 1989, to April 13, 1989. Westbrook posted five straight from March 26, 2017, to April 2, 2017. Cincinnati Royals legend Oscar Robertson posted seven straight games from Dec. 18, 1964, to Jan. 1, 1965. His six-game streak lasted from Jan. 12, 1964, to Jan. 22, 1964, as well.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Hawks hold 19th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers.

Trae Young notched his 70th career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists tonight, becoming the seventh player in NBA history to have 70 such games. Per Elias Sports, Young is three such games away from tying Jerry West (73) for the sixth-most 30p/10a games in NBA history. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) December 23, 2023



Furthermore, Trae Young notched his 70th career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists in the Hawks’ 122-113 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday night, becoming the seventh player in NBA history to have 70 such games.

Young is three such games away from tying Jerry West (73) for the sixth-most 30-point, 10-assist games in NBA history. He shot 10-of-22 (45.5%) from the floor and 7-of-13 (53.8%) from 3-point range on Friday. Sixteen of his 30 points were scored in the fourth.

Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young is one game away from tying Oscar Roberton for the longest streak in NBA history

“You want that, to be held to a high standard,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “That’s what I’m trying to do. That’s the standard he holds himself to.”

Also, the two-time All-Star picked up his 185th career point-assist double-double, tying Robertson for the fifth-most such double-doubles in NBA history by any player aged 25 or younger.

However, the Heat are Young’s kryptonite. The six-year veteran entered Friday averaging 20.5 points and 7.9 assists on 39% shooting in 24 career games against Miami.

Trae Young has recorded 30+ PTS and 10+ AST in each of his last five games. In the last 50 years, Michael Jordan and Russell Westbrook are the only other players to accomplish this.#NBA | #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/VrNxMJaimu — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 22, 2023



Only the Dallas Mavericks have held him to fewer points per game, only the Utah Jazz have held him to fewer assists per game, and only the Charlotte Hornets and Jazz have held him to a lower field-goal percentage.

Through 26 games this season, Young is averaging 28.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and career highs of 11.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 36.2 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 43.5% from the field and a career-best 39.5% beyond the arc.

Trae Young currently leads the NBA this season with 290 assists. In the Hawks’ 136-131 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on April 7, 2023, he finished with 27 points and a career-high 20 assists in 43 minutes of action.