The Portland Trail Blazers have lost by a combined total of 113 points over their last three games, which is the second-worst point differential over a three-game span in NBA history.

Interesting enough, the worst point differential in three games also belongs to Portland from two seasons ago. In April 2022, the Trail Blazers lost by 114 points combined against the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz.

As for this season, the Trail Blazers went 1-6 on their brutal seven-game road trip. Portland lost by at least 21 points six times. The club’s only win was a 134-127 overtime victory at Brooklyn on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Of course, the Blazers were crushed 139-77 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. OKC’s 62-point victory matched the fifth-largest rout in NBA history. The Thunder outscored them 70-30 in the paint.

Plus, OKC also outscored the Blazers 43-17 in the third quarter. It was Portland’s second-worst loss in franchise history, falling short of its 65-point defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 27, 1998.

One defeat soon led to another. “It was almost like a perfect storm, to be honest with you,” Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “Nothing really worked for us.”

In Portland’s 116-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, Jabari Walker led the team in scoring with just 17 points in 32 minutes off the bench. The second-year forward returned after missing four games due to left knee tendinitis.

Malcolm Brogdon returned for the Blazers after sitting out Thursday and had nine points off the bench. Anfernee Simons, Portland’s leading scorer, finished 0-of-10 shooting and scored just five points on free throws. Duop Reath added 14 points as well.

Jerami Grant also ended his outing with 13 points. DeAndre Ayton missed his 10th straight game with right knee tendinitis and Shaedon Sharpe missed the game with adductor soreness.

“When our schedule came out and I seen this trip, I said, ‘Dang, that’s a beast of a trip here,’ and I didn’t even know we would, obviously, be injured or hurt or whatever position we would be in,” Billups said. “Just a tough trip, but it turned out to be even tougher than I thought it would.”

The Trail Blazers host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.