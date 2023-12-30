Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is the only NBA rookie this season to notch at least 20 points and 10 assists in a single game twice this season. Henderson, 19, recorded his third double-double of the season in Friday night’s 134-128 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The 6-foot-3 guard posted 22 points, a career-best seven rebounds, a career-high-tying 11 assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of action. Henderson also shot 9-of-21 (42.9%) from the floor and 3-of-5 (60%) beyond the arc.

“That was probably his best game so far,” Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said of Henderson’s outing.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Trail Blazers hold 29th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Houston Rockets.

.@thereal013 posted his third career double-double tonight with 22 points, a career-high (tie) 11 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block. He remains the only rookie in the NBA this season to record 20-plus points and 10-plus assists in a game and has now done it twice. — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) December 30, 2023



During the second quarter, Henderson impressed the crowd with a wrap-around assist to Matisse Thybulle. “I think he came up and set like a little ghost screen,” Henderson said.

“I got past my man and [Jerami Grant] always telling me to attack the screen, attack the switch so that pass can be open around. Just knowing that, know that my man that was guarding me is behind ‘Tisse, I just threw it guessing that ‘Tisse was right there, and he was. Made the finesse layup.”

Portland outscored the Spurs 42-27 in the second quarter. The Trail Blazers went on to lead by as many as 26 points. It was also Henderson’s third game this season with 10 or more assists and second straight with 20-plus points.

“What you’re seeing is what experience does, just getting him out there. That pass was incredible, the read was incredible,” Portland coach Chauncey Billups added. “You’re seeing him now starting to play free and loose and let the game kind of just happen out there as opposed to thinking it before it happens. Just let it happen. ENERGY ON 💯 pic.twitter.com/QFMTXz1LZ5 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 30, 2023

“So you’re seeing the game kind of slow down for Scoot a bit and it will continue to do that. But I’m just loving his ascension, man. Every single game he’s continuing to get better.” Henderson has made seven starts through 22 games of his rookie season. The Georgia native is averaging 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 27.1 minutes per game. He’s shooting 37.2% from the field, 28.7% from deep, and 80.7% at the foul line as well. The Trail Blazers’ No. 3 overall pick posted a career-high 25 points in Thursday night’s 118-105 loss to San Antonio. Although he drained all six free throws, Henderson shot just 8-of-23 (34.8%) from the floor and 3-of-7 (42.9%) from 3-point range. While Henderson will not be winning NBA Rookie of the Year, NBA sportsbooks are still giving him seventh-best odds. Chet Holmgren is the clear-cut frontrunner. Plus, Victor Wembanyama has second-shortest odds.