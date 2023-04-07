UCLA men’s basketball guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. Through 134 appearances and 126 starts with the Bruins, the California native averaged 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 31.4 minutes per game.

Plus, Jaquez shot 47.5% from the field and 32.8% beyond the arc in his four years with UCLA. The 6-foot-6 senior averaged career highs of 17.8 points, 8.2 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 33.2 minutes per game with the Bruins this past season.

Furthermore, Jaquez became the first Bruin to win Pac-12 Player of the Year since Kevin Love in 2008 and first UCLA senior to receive the award since Ed O’Bannon in 1995.

Bruin 4 life 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/1nvJZCKvsE — Jaime Jaquez Jr (@jaquez_jr) April 6, 2023

In addition to winning the Luke Olson Award, the guard earned his second first-team All-Pac-12 selection. On Thursday, the two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive Team member tweeted a farewell message to his loyal UCLA fans.

“I have fulfilled my dream of playing basketball for and graduating from UCLA,” posted Jaquez. “I would like to thank Coach Mick Cronin and UCLA’s coaching staff for developing me, as both a player and a person. A special thanks goes out to the medical and athletic training staff from my four years.

“I could not have lived out these dreams without the unwavering support of my teammates and my friends, and more importantly, to my family. … But I’m also excited about my future, my NBA dreams, and my continued basketball growth. I’d like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

During his junior year, in UCLA’s 77-66 win over Washington on Feb. 28, 2022, the guard scored a career-high 30 points in 36 minutes as a starter. Along with notching nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal, Jaquez shot 11-of-17 (64.7%) from the floor and drained a 3-pointer.

While at Camarillo High School in Camarillo, California, the young standout was rated a 4-star recruit at the small forward position. Jaquez ranked No. 87 in the nation, No. 20 at his position, and No. 8 in California.

During his senior year, Jaquez averaged 31.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game and helped the Scorpions finish 25–4 and win their first Coastal Canyon League championship.

An incredible career with the Bruins 🙌 Thank you, Jaime Jaquez Jr. 👏 @UCLAMBB pic.twitter.com/swshR0xzKs — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 6, 2023

In a matchup against Royal High School, Jaime Jaquez broke the school single-game scoring record with a 54-point performance. Additionally, the forward amassed 2,653 career points and was selected to the first-team All-CIF Southern Section.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Josh Gershon submitted his scouting report on Jaquez on Oct. 26, 2018. “Hybrid forward with decent size at 6-foot-7 and a plus-3 wingspan,” said Gershon. “High intangibles prospect who will be able to play the three and four at both sides of the court. Competitive prospect who plays hard every time out and consistently produces.

“Potent slasher from high post who gets to the line. Decent shooter from midrange; could improve from perimeter. Rebounds very well for position. Has size, athleticism and toughness to guard multiple positions. Improving handle and 3-point shot will be keys. Projects as multi-year starter for winning team at high major level.”