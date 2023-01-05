Warriors Andrew Wiggins Cleared To Practice For First Time In A Month After Right Abductor Strain

It’s been a roller-coaster season so far for the Golden State Warriors after winning the NBA Finals last season. With a 20-19 record the Warriors are third in the Pacific Division and are ninth in the Western Conference. Injuries have played a large role in the Warriors up and down 2022-23 season so far. Golden State is currently trying to mange Steph Curry while Steph Curry is out with a shoulder injury. Luckily, they’ve received some good news about another all-star returning to the lineup.

Head coach Steve Kerr updated the media after the Warriors loss last night that Andrew Wiggins had been cleared to return to practice for the first time in over a month. Wiggins has not played in a game since 12/3 and was initially sidelined with a right abductor strain and then missed the last four games with a non-covid illness.

He’s in his fourth season for Golden State and has played in 22 of their 39 games this season. Adding him back in the lineup is yet another scorer who can take over a game while Curry is out. NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (+950) to win the Finals this season.

ANDREW WIGGINS UPDATE: finally some good news, the Warriors say Wiggins has been cleared to return to practice which he’s using to regain his fitness. Wiggins missed 10 games with a right adductor strain and 4 due to illness. He will be reevaluated later this week. #DubNation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 4, 2023

After the Warriors 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons last night, head coach Steve Kerr have a positive update on the return of Andrew Wiggins.

“He’s gotten really good workouts the last couple of days and another one just now,”…”So, trending in a good direction.” – Steve Kerr

Golden State’s next game is this Saturday vs the Orlando Magic and Kerr said he’s not sure about Wiggins making his return then. He did mention that things are going well in the ramping up process for him. Getting back in the the gym to get the conditioning and reps he needs are most valuable in his return. Even the best players can’t take a month off and expect their bodies to be able to play the same way after an injury.

The Warriors lost seven of nine games immediately after Wiggins injury on 12/3. In that stretch of games they also lost Curry with the shoulder injury. It seemed as if Golden State was finally hitting their grove after Kevon Looney hit a buzzer beater vs the Hawks to keep their five-game win streak alive. Last night that win streak came to an end when Saddiq Bey hit a buzzer beater three vs the Warriors. Their game on Tues 1/10 may be a more realistic return date for Wiggins.