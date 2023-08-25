Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is now a minority owner of Real Mallorca, the LaLiga club announced on Tuesday. Mallorca president Andy Kohlberg became the majority shareholder last month after acquiring shares from former Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver.

Kerr first visited the island of Mallorca in 2022 and delivered a speech to the first-team squad. “Becoming a Mallorca fan last year and becoming involved now with the team, I’m going to be watching LaLiga games all year,” Kerr said.

🇺🇸𝐄𝐍𝐆l 🏀🤝⚽️Steve Kerr, joins @RCD_Mallorca as a shareholder. 👏A big welcome to this basketball icon! Head coach of USA basketball and the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. Why is he joining LALIGA? Don’t miss it!https://t.co/Au38qfqidZ pic.twitter.com/nCIKay5lBb — LALIGA Corporativo (@LaLigaCorp) August 22, 2023



“It’s so exciting to not only have a financial stake but really what that means, putting your heart into it and becoming part of the team. The most important thing is the culture within the team every day. Is everybody pulling in the same direction?

“Is everybody supporting each other? Do you look forward to coming to practice every day? Seeing your teammates, seeing your coaches. I know that’s a culture that is being instituted in Mallorca and obviously it’s paying off so well.”

Mallorca peaked in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when they twice finished third in LaLiga and won the Copa del Rey. The Spanish football club also won the 1998 Supercopa de España and reached the 1999 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup Final. However, the club suffered final defeats in 1991 and 1998.

“Andy Kohlberg and I have been good friends for many years,” Kerr said in a video posted on Real Mallorca’s X account. “We were together this summer. He told me there was a shift in the ownership group and he offered me the chance to be part of the new investment group.

“I was so excited, having been in Mallorca last summer watching a game, following the team and becoming a fan. It was a really exciting opportunity, and I jumped at it.”

Mallorca started its third straight season in Spain’s top soccer league this summer following a ninth-place finish last season. The club tied with Las Palmas and lost to Villarreal in its first two matches this season. RCD Mallorca now ranks fourth in LaLiga.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr became a minority shareholder in LaLiga’s Real Mallorca on Tuesday, the club announced. Former NBA point guard Steve Nash is also a minority owner of the club.@RyanYoung44 has more ➡️: https://t.co/Asg2Y2ux67 pic.twitter.com/Z79JLtKVDA — Yahoo Soccer (@FCYahoo) August 22, 2023



Steve Kerr won four NBA championships (1996-99) with the Chicago Bulls and one with the San Antonio Spurs (2003) as a player. As the Warriors coach, he has won four championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022). Plus, Kerr also won NBA Coach of the Year in 2016.

NBA Hall of Famer and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is a minority owner of Real Mallorca as well. Nash was part of a group that purchased a $21 million stake in the club in January 2016.

Nash’s English father, John, was born in the Tottenham district of London. Since the eight-time All-Star is a die-hard Tottenham Hotspur fan, the NBA legend could become a minority owner in the club in the near future.

