The Golden State Warriors and veteran guard Klay Thompson have not yet negotiated any official offers or counteroffers for the five-time All-Star’s potential contract extension, per sources.

“There’s more built-in complexity to the Klay Thompson contract talks. Here’s where it currently stands: No official offers or counteroffers have been made from either side, according to league sources,” wrote The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“No exact salary numbers have been floated. There isn’t a rush from either side, and there isn’t a deadline. It could theoretically be done in-season, though I’d expect serious discussions (and perhaps an agreement) to come before that. That Poole-for-Paul swap should be viewed (among other things) as a clear sign of the Warriors’ commitment to keeping Thompson.”

Klay Thompson is on an expiring contract entering camp. The Warriors and Thompson want to stay together long-term. But the new second apron impacts the situation.



Thompson, 33, is owed $43.21 million next season. This is part of the five-year, $189.9 million max contract he signed with the Warriors in July 2019. Since neither side is in a rush to get a new deal done and Thompson remains committed to Golden State, his new deal will likely be signed in 2024.

Furthermore, Chris Paul’s $30 million salary for the 2024-25 season is non-guaranteed. As a matter of fact, this signing allows the Warriors to extend Thompson without going into the second tax apron. Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson have not yet negotiated any official offers or counteroffers for a new extension; Thomson’s current deal expires after the 2023-24 season

If an NBA team goes into the second apron, it can lose the ability to sign buyout players during the season, the $5 million taxpayer midlevel exception, and forfeit access to trade exceptions or cash in trades. Additionally, this will depend on how much the salary cap rises. The Athletic’s Danny Leroux is estimating that Golden State could pay Thompson between $42 million and $51.9 million.

In the 2022-23 season, Thompson made 69 starts. He averaged 21.9 points, a career-high 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 33 minutes per game while shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.2% beyond the arc. The four-time NBA champ led the league with 301 3s last season.

Klay Thompson's 12 threes on Feb. 24th highlighted his flamethrowing season!

1st player to hit 12+ threes 2x in a season

Led NBA with 301 threes last year



Of course, in Golden State’s 143-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 2, 2023, the guard recorded a season-high 54 points, eight boards, three assists, and one block in 46 minutes of action.

Moreover, Thompson ranks 11th on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list, with 2,213 3s. He needs nine more 3s to pass Jamal Crawford (2,221) for 10th place. Not to mention, future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James (2,261) ranks ninth.

At least Warriors fans can say that Thompson is worthy of another extension.

