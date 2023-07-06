Home » news » Warriors Trayce Jackson Davis Agree To A Four Year Deal

Warriors, Trayce Jackson-Davis agree to a four-year deal

USA Today Network

The Golden State Warriors and rookie forward Trayce Jackson-Davis have agreed to a four-year deal, according to sources. His contract includes two guaranteed seasons. Jackson-Davis, 23, was selected 57th overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Indiana.

The 6-foot-9 wing was then traded to Golden State for cash. In four seasons and 126 NCAA starts with Indiana, Jackson-Davis averaged 17.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 32.5 minutes per game.

In his freshman 2019-20 season, Trayce Jackson-Davis averaged 13.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 29.3 minutes per game. The Indiana native also shot 56.6% from the floor and 68.5% at the foul line. He was selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Furthermore, in 35 starts of his junior 2021-22 season, the forward logged 18.3 points, 8.1 boards, 1.9 assists, and 32.3 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 58.9% from the field and 67.4% at the free throw line. Jackson-Davis was named to the second-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

In Indiana’s 90-79 win over Marshall on Nov. 27, 2021, the wing scored a career-high 43 points in 37 minutes as a starter. Along with notching five boards, four assists, two steals, and five blocks, Jackson-Davis shot 18-of-24 (75%) from the floor and drained seven free throws.

During his senior 2022-23 season, Jackson-Davis made 32 starts with the Hoosiers. The forward averaged career highs of 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 34.5 minutes per game. Of course, the second-round pick shot 58.1% from the field and a career-best 69.5% at the line as well.


Additionally, Jackson-Davis led the Big Ten this past season in defensive rebounds (255), blocks (92), box plus/minus (16), and points produced per game (21.2). Not to mention, he finished second in points (670), seventh in assists (129), and second in field goals (262).

The Warriors rookie forward will have another chance to shine in the NBA Summer League against the Los Angeles Lakers this Friday, June 7 at 11 p.m. ET. This game is scheduled to air live on ESPN from Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

