Warriors waive forward Rudy Gay, guard Rodney McGruder

The Golden State Warriors are waiving forward Rudy Gay and guard Rodney McGruder, according to reports. Gay, 37, was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder in July after being traded by the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks.

The 6-foot-8 wing was selected eighth overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2006 NBA Draft out of UConn. However, the former Huskie was then immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gay played seven seasons (2006-13) with Memphis, one with the Toronto Raptors (2013-14 season), four with the Sacramento Kings (2013-17), four with the San Antonio Spurs (2017-21), and the past two with the Utah Jazz.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Golden State Warriors hold sixth-shortest odds to win this season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

The Golden State Warriors are releasing Rudy Gay and Rodney McGruder, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. This trims Warriors’ standard deals to 13 players, giving extra roster/financial flexibility, and they will add the 14th spot within first two weeks of season. pic.twitter.com/tWRPSrFpYH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2023



In June 2023, Rudy Gay exercised his $6.48 million player option with the Jazz for the 2023-24 season. It was part of the two-year, $18.55 million contract he signed with Utah in August 2021.

In July, Utah traded Gay and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Hawks for John Collins.

Afterwards, Atlanta traded Gay, Usman Garuba, TyTy Washington Jr., and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Thunder for Patty Mills. The 2026 second-rounder is Memphis owned.

During the 2022-23 season with the Jazz, Gay averaged career lows of 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 14.6 minutes in 56 games off the bench. Plus, he shot 38% from the floor and 25.4% beyond the arc, also career-low percentages.

Meanwhile, Rodney McGruder, 32, went undrafted out of Kansas State University in 2013. Although the 6-foot-4 guard had signed a deal with OKC, he was waived weeks later.

Golden State Warriors waive forward Rudy Gay, guard Rodney McGruder, trim standard deals to 13 players

In November 2013, McGruder signed with Atomerőmű SE of Hungary for the 2013-14 season. In 29 appearances for Atomerőmű, he averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Note that what is now known as the NBA G League was then referred to as the NBA Development League (NBA D-League) from 2005 until 2017.

Following his international stint, the Maryland native went on to play for the Maine Red Claws (now Celtics), the Boston Celtics‘ NBA G League affiliate, during the 2014-15 season. On March 26, 2015, he was waived by the Red Claws after appearing in 26 games.

Three days later, McGruder was acquired by the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate. The Kansas State product spent his first three NBA seasons (2016-19) with the Heat.

Warriors waive Rudy Gay & Rodney McGruder: pic.twitter.com/N8phe2eHV8 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 21, 2023



In the 2015-16 D League season, he helped the Skyforce finish with a D-League-best 40-10 record in 2015-16. Sioux Falls went on to win the league championship with a 2-1 Finals series win over the Los Angeles D-Fenders.

In April 2019, McGruder was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 2016 D League champ made four starts in 56 games played with the Clippers in the 2019-20 season. He averaged 3.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 15.6 minutes per game while shooting career lows of 39.8% from the floor and 27% outside the arc.

McGruder played his previous three seasons (2020-23) with the Detroit Pistons.

Last season, the undrafted guard made 12 starts in 32 appearances. He averaged 5.7 points, 2.3 boards, and 16.4 minutes per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, and a career-best 81.8% at the foul line.

After waiving Gay and McGruder, the Warriors’ roster currently stands at 16 players.

NBA Betting Content You May Like