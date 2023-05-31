WATCH: Bryce James Viral Putback Dunk At Nike EYBL Session 4

LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce James, set the internet on fire with a putback dunk in Session 4 of the Nike EYBL in Memphis, Tennessee earlier this week.

The younger James followed a missed shot from his teammate on a corner 3-point attempt, catching the ball mid-air and slamming it with authority. The video showcases Bryce’s strength and athleticism, which at 15-years-old is more reminiscent of LeBron than his brother Bronny.

Check out Bryce James’ viral putback dunk below.

Bryce James Is Already Taller Than Bronny

Despite being three years younger than his brother, Bryce has already outgrown his older brother Bronny, who recently committed to playing for Andy Enfield at USC.

A four-star recruit in his own right, Bronny stands 6-foot-3, making nearly three inches shorter than his younger brother.

At 6-foot-6, the 15-year-old James still has plenty of room to grow and could eventually outgrow LeBron’s 6-foot-8 frame with a little bit of luck.

In 2023, Bryce will be a sophomore at Campbell Hall in Studio City, California after transferring from Sierra Canyon following Bronny’s graduation.

According to On3, James is the No. 73-ranked player in the Class of 2025 in what is expected to be one of the most talented classes in recent memory. He joins Cameron Boozer, Cooper Flagg, Jacob Wilkins, and Jermaine O’Neal Jr. in the recently updated top-100 list.

Will Bryce James Follow Bronny To USC?

Like his older brother, Bryce will likely have his choice of top schools during the recruiting process.

While Bronny waited longer than most top recruits to make his college decision, he ultimately decided to stay close to home and play basketball at USC, where he joins Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class.

If all goes well for Bronny in his first season in Southern California, Bryce could eventually follow in his footsteps.

According to On3, USC is the overwhelming favorite to land James during the recruiting process. Check out Bryce James’ odds to go to each school below.

USC -180

Oregon +350

UCLA +800

North Carolina +950

Duke +950

Kentucky +1500

Kansas +1500

Ohio State +1500

Duquesne +1800

While most of the schools on the list are blue-bloods that are well known to college basketball fans, there is one major surprise on the list.

According to On3’s Recruiting Predictor, one mid-major program that could have the inside track on signing Bryce: the Duquesne Dukes. On3 gives Duquesne a 100 percent chance of landing James during the recruitment process, which seems like a stretch given his high-profile status.

At +1800 odds, the top sportsbooks aren’t entirely ruling the scenario out of the question, giving the Dukes the ninth-best odds of landing Bryce James.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like