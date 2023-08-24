Watch Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler score a point off Spanish pro Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1-ranked tennis player in the world in 2023, at the US Open charity exhibition match at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Wednesday night.

The six-time All-Star was serving as an honorary ball boy in a match between Alcaraz and France’s Tiafoe. During the charity event, Butler asked Tiafoe if he could step in to receive a serve, and Tiafoe obliged.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Miami Heat hold fifth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Watch the video below.

Jimmy Butler just showed the world how to beat Carlos Alcaraz 👀 pic.twitter.com/k8WJYlY5Xh — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 23, 2023



Alcaraz’s serves can easily top 120 mph. However, the two-time grand slam champion offered a weaker serve for Butler. His generosity was a mistake. Butler returned it, and the two exchanged volleys.

Butler asked Alcaraz to hit him with a fast serve so he could prove he could successfully return. Nonetheless, the five-time All-NBA member didn’t get his wish. The 20-year-old Spainard was barely trying.

Watch Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler score a point off Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1 tennis player in the world, during the 2023 US Open charity match Wednesday night

Even off the basketball court, the 12-year NBA veteran lives up to his “Jimmy Buckets” nickname. Although Alcaraz took it easy on Jimmy Butler, it is a special feeling for anyone to score a point against any tennis star.

This is a bigger deal considering who he faced. Alcaraz has won 12 ATP Tour-level singles titles, including two major titles (at the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon Championships) and four Masters 1000 titles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen)



After his win at the 2022 US Open, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest men’s tennis player and the first teenager in the Open Era to top the singles rankings, at 19 years, four months, and six days old.

The US Open main draw is airing on ESPN from Monday through Sept. 10 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

To watch more NBA-related miscellaneous videos, go to the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like