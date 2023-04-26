The Atlanta Hawks’ star point guard, Trae Young, showcased his ice-cold nerves and shooting prowess in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics. With just 1.8 seconds remaining on the clock, Young sunk a stunning 30-foot three-pointer, securing a nail-biting 119-117 victory and keeping the Hawks’ playoff hopes alive. The win trimmed the Celtics’ lead in the series to 3-2, with Game 6 set to take place in Atlanta on Thursday.

Ice-Cold Trae Young Nails 30-Foot Three-Pointer to Extend Series

The game was an intense back-and-forth affair, with both teams displaying their playoff grit. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with an impressive 35-point performance, while Jayson Tatum chipped in with 19 points. However, it was Young’s 38-point, 13-assist, and 4-rebound effort that stole the show and kept the Hawks in the series.

His last gasp three-pointer was the dagger that sent Celtics fans home seething after the Hawks emerged as 119-117 winners to extends the series to game six. However, in typical Trae Young fashion, he shrugged it off with his ‘Ice Trae’ celebration.

Hawks Fightback Led by Young

Despite being down by 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Hawks refused to bow out. Young scored a whopping 16 points in the final quarter, sparking a late comeback that saw the Hawks tie the game at 111-111. His remarkable display of resilience and skill under pressure left fans and teammates in awe.

John Collins, who scored 22 points for Atlanta, praised Young’s clutch performance, stating, “I know what time it is. It’s Ice Trae time.” The young point guard demonstrated his unwavering confidence and ability to deliver when it matters most.

Chants a Sign of Respect According to Young

Young’s unflappable demeanor was further highlighted when the TD Garden crowd began chanting “F*** Trae Young.” Instead of allowing the hostile environment to impact his performance, Young responded by calmly hitting all his free throws after being fouled late. Clutch. It’s probably about time fans learned that this is the kind of fuel that Young needs.

He later commented on the crowd’s jeers, saying, “When people do that, I think that’s just total respect. I mean, they aren’t doing that to everybody.”

Throughout his young career, Trae Young has consistently proven himself as a clutch performer in the playoffs. From scoring 36 points in a closeout win against the New York Knicks in 2021 to dropping 48 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Young’s ability to rise to the occasion is undeniable.

Even with the odds stacked against them, the Hawks and Young have shown tremendous fight and resilience in this series. With a return to Atlanta for Game 6, the team will look to build on their momentum and extend the series even further.

As the Hawks continue their playoff journey, Trae Young’s unwavering confidence and performance under pressure will undoubtedly play a significant role in their success. With Young on their side, the Atlanta Hawks should not be counted out.

