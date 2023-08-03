Home » news » What We Know About Aday Mara The 7 3 Spanish Professional Heading To The Ucla Bruins

What We Know About Aday Mara – The 7′ 3″ Spanish Professional Heading to the UCLA Bruins

David Evans
Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 22 seconds ago
aday mara

The UCLA Bruins have long been a force to be reckoned with in college basketball, and their latest recruitment of the 7-foot-3 Spanish center Aday Mara only solidifies that reputation. This scouting report will provide an in-depth analysis of Aday Mara’s game and what he brings to the UCLA Bruins.

Aday Mara Background

Aday Mara is an 18-year-old talent from Spain. After an impressive showing with Casademont Zaragoza, he has now made a significant leap across the Atlantic to play college basketball with UCLA. His arrival was accompanied by a complex separation from his Spanish professional team, but the hype around this young player is real.

The Basics

  • Height: 7′ 3″
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • Position: Center
  • Nationality: Spain
  • Age: 18

Aday Mara Offensive Skills

  • Inside Presence: A towering figure at 7’3″, Mara’s height gives him a considerable advantage near the basket. His field goal percentage of 57.6% in the Spanish SPA-1 league illustrates his efficiency in close-range scoring.
  • Pick and Roll Efficiency: Known for his ability to finish in pick-and-roll situations, Mara is a threat that requires immediate attention from defenders.
  • Passing Ability: Considered an excellent passer for a big man, Mara’s versatility in distributing the ball to open teammates enhances team dynamics. He averaged over 2 assists a game in the U19 Spanish Championship and U18 European Championships, a decent number for a big young center.
  • Mid-range Jumpers: While not his primary scoring method, Mara’s ability to shoot mid-range jumpers adds another layer to his game.

Aday Mara Defensive Skills

  • Shot-Blocking: Aday Mara’s size and timing make him a formidable shot-blocker. He averaged 2.7 blocks per game in the U18 European Championships, establishing himself as a rim protector.
  • Rebounding: With an average of 12.6 rebounds in Spain’s U19 Championship, Mara’s height and positioning allow him to be an effective rebounder, both offensively and defensively.
  • Switching Capability: His ability to switch onto smaller players without getting beat adds value to his defensive repertoire.

Areas for Improvement

  • Strength Development: Though tall, Mara is still working on his physical strength. Adding muscle to his frame will improve his game both offensively and defensively.
  • Free Throw Shooting: A 58.6% free-throw percentage in SPA-1 suggests room for improvement in Mara’s free-throw shooting. Better consistency from the line will make him an even more valuable asset in late-game situations.
  • Turnover Reduction: Averaging 3.0 turnovers in Spain’s U19 Championship, Mara should focus on reducing mistakes and enhancing his ball security.
  • Expanding Offensive Arsenal: Continued development of his outside shooting and post moves can make Mara an even more versatile threat on offense.

How Mara Fits with UCLA

Mara’s addition to UCLA opens up various opportunities for head coach Mick Cronin. He could pair Mara with Adem Bona, another talented big man, in a ‘twin towers’ lineup that could present significant challenges to opponents. Furthermore, Mara joins UCLA’s ambitious European recruitment drive, reflecting the international flair of the team.

Mick Cronin’s statement about Mara emphasized his tremendous size, skill, understanding of the game, and strong work ethic. He also highlighted the importance of education for Mara and his family, a value that resonates with UCLA’s academic reputation.

