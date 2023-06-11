Wisconsin Lands Much-Needed 4-Star PG Daniel Freitag

The Badgers Desperately Need to Build Up Their 2024 Class And Freitag is a Great Start

Wisconsin has secured its second commitment for the 2024 recruiting cycle by adding four-star guard Daniel Freitag. The talented prospect recently transferred from Minnesota’s Jefferson Park High School to Southern California Academy and decided to join the Badgers over other finalists, including Minnesota, Baylor, Notre Dame, and Virginia.

Wisconsin Lands a True Impact Guard

According to Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy, Wisconsin is getting a hyper-athletic and versatile point guard in Freitag. While he has been known as a volume scorer, he has shown improvement as a facilitator. The future Badger is a two-sport athlete who excelled not only on the basketball court but also on the football field during his time at Jefferson Park High School. However, he has chosen to focus on basketball at SoCal Academy. As a junior, Freitag averaged over 25 points per game and showcased his defensive skills with his 6-foot-8 wingspan, making him a disruptive on-ball defender. He must work on limiting turnovers and becoming a better facilitator as he progresses. Freitag’s transition to a more competitive schedule at his new school will be intriguing to watch.

“I like the approach they’re taking, they’re making it not so overwhelming, but they’re making it evident that they want me without being super ‘in my face’. It’s been great how comfortable they’ve made me feel while I’ve been on campus.” – Freitag

This is 4⭐️ #Badgers 🏀 recruit Daniel Freitag getting buckets on NBA players as a 16 year old. pic.twitter.com/fJkGBjp6cp — Andrew Bandstra (@andrewbandstra) June 3, 2023

A Much-Needed Signing for Wisconsin

For the Badgers, Freitag’s commitment represents the culmination of a long and dedicated recruitment effort by head coach Greg Gard and his staff. Wisconsin was the first school to offer Freitag almost two years ago, and their relentless pursuit paid off. The solid and enduring relationship between Freitag and the coaching staff, particularly assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, played a significant role in securing his commitment. Landing a top-75 player like Freitag is why Badger fans are excited. Additionally, his potential as a capable replacement for junior guard Chucky Hepburn, who had a solid sophomore season averaging 12 points and nearly three assists per game, adds further enthusiasm for the program.

Wisconsin is desperate to get back to competing for Big 10 titles and making deep runs in March, and it all starts with the recruiting trail, specifically this 2024 class.