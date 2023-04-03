Wyoming transfer Graham Ike is preparing for a potentially game-changing commitment to Providence College after a mid-April visit. The 6-foot-9 power forward, who averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in the 2021-2022 season, has garnered significant attention as one of the top players on the transfer market.

Friars Targeting Ike to Add to Strong Transfer Class

The Providence Friars 2023-2024 college basketball roster is shaping up nicely. So far, head coach Kim English has managed to land grad transfer big Josh Oduro from George Mason and athletic wing Justyn Fernandez. Additionally, some big players are returning for the Friars including Devin Carter and Bryce Hopkins.

Now, it seems the Friars will add Graham Ike to the roster for next season.

With the Friars in need of a point guard and center, Ike’s mid-April visit could be the key to filling one of those crucial gaps. Ike, known for his double-double prowess, is a highly sought-after transfer who has the potential to be an All-Conference player in the Big East.

Wyoming transfer Graham Ike will take a visit to Providence on April 14-16, a source tells @247SportsPortal. One of the top players on the market. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 31, 2023

However, Ike’s journey to Providence isn’t without its hurdles. The talented power forward missed the entire 2022-2023 season due to a lower right leg injury. Despite this setback, his previous achievements have kept him in the spotlight, with top programs like Kansas, who have already met with the big guy, showing interest in the versatile player.

Ike to Link Up with Old AAU Friend Devin Carter Again?

One significant advantage Providence has over other interested teams is Ike’s existing relationship with shooting guard Devin Carter. The two previously played AAU basketball together, and this connection could prove to be a decisive factor in Ike’s final decision should Carter help with his recruiting.

If Ike does choose to commit to Providence, he would likely be utilized as a five-man alongside Oduro. This would transform the Friars’ frontcourt from a potential weakness into a formidable strength. While both Oduro and Ike lack three-point shooting ability, their combined presence on the court would create a formidable scoring duo in the post.

Ike’s potential addition to the roster would also help solidify the team’s future, especially as some key players like Carter are returning for next season. With three years of eligibility remaining, Ike could be a long-term asset for the Friars, giving them the opportunity to build a deep and talented roster for years to come.

