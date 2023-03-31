Kansas head coach Bill Self is targeting Wyoming junior Graham Ike, according to sources. The 6-foot-9 forward entered the NCAA transfer portal this past Tuesday. The Colorado native missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a lower right leg injury and then decided to use a medical redshirt.

“It has been a great experience,” Ike said of exploring his options. “I am extremely grateful for the position that I am in right now. It has been a lot of phone calls involving me feeling out people to try to find the right fit. I am looking for the right fit for myself.”

Per multiple college basketball betting sites, after No. 1 Kansas lost 72-71 to No. 8 Arkansas during the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, sportsbooks gave No. 4 UConn the best odds to win the national championship.

Updated Contact List (Morning 3/28): 🔥Graham Ike – WY ↔️Khalif Battle – TU 📈Nick Timberlake – Towson Walter Clayton – Iona Dayvion Knight – WKU Kowacie Reeves – UF Dalton Knecht – N CO Reese Dixon-Water – USC 🆕TJ Bamba – Wash. St. — Bill Self’s BBQ Grill (@grilledbybill) March 28, 2023

Additionally, per 247Sports, Ike said the following programs have contacted him since entering the transfer portal: Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Butler, Colorado, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, San Diego State, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Xavier, Washington State, and West Virginia.

“I am looking for the right fit for myself,” added Ike. “I want to come in and be around great people and a great coaching staff within a great university. And I want to be around players who understand winning and want to win.

“I have to get back to the NCAA Tournament and I have to win games. I have not won a game there and I would love to win games to push for a national championship.”

Furthermore, in 33 starts of the 2021-22 season, Ike averaged career highs of 19.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 31.6 minutes per game. Plus, the forward shot 51% from the field, 27.3% beyond the arc, and 71.6% at the foul line. As for Kansas coach Bill Self, the two-time NCAA Tournament champ is pursuing Ike, among a few others.

During a recent interview with Shay Wildeboor of JayhawkSlant, Ike and Temple forward Jamille Reynolds informed the senior writer that the entire Kansas coaching staff reached out to them via Zoom calls. Out of the eight Wyoming players to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Self is most interested in signing the 2022 All-Mountain West First-Team member.

Following the 2022-23 season, Kansas players Cam Martin, Bobby Pettiford, Zach Clemence, Joseph Yesufu, and MJ Rice all entered the transfer portal. Adding Graham Ike to the team would benefit Self’s roster. Moreover, in the 2021-22 season, Ike ranked third in the MWC in points (644), second in rebounds (317), third in field goals (241), and first in 2-point field goals (238).

Equally impressive, in Wyoming’s 77-64 win against Denver on Dec. 2, 2021, the forward scored a career-high 35 points in 37 minutes of action. Along with logging 14 boards and one steal, Ike shot 11-of-17 (64.7%) from the floor and 13-of-17 (76.5%) at the free throw line. If Self can recruit Ike, this would be a step in the right direction for Kansas basketball.

