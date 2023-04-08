Kansas men’s basketball guard Kevin McCullar is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound senior played three years at Texas Tech before transferring to Kansas for his senior year.

Through 112 career appearances and 82 starts, the Texas native averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 27.3 minutes per game. Plus, the guard averaged 43.6% shooting from the floor, 29.8% beyond the arc, and 73.3% at the foul line.

Some notes from the banquet — Self absolutely wants Kevin McCullar to return — Kyle Cuffe hasn’t made a decision about his future yet — Self said KU will likely sign at least 3 from the portal, but could be as many as 5 #kubball — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) April 7, 2023

McCullar logged career highs of 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 30.6 minutes per game with Kansas this past season. Along with shooting 44.4% from the field, the guard shot a career-best 76.1% at the free throw line. He was then selected to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and third-team All-Big 12.

Furthermore, the guard ended his senior season ranking fourth in rebounds (238) in the Big 12, second in defensive boards (197), 19th in assists (80), 14th in steals (41), 13th in blocks (25), and 11th in free throws (89). Not to mention, McCullar led the Big 12 in defensive win shares (2.5) as well.

Kansas head coach Bill Self is proud of Kevin McCullar for everything he accomplished with the basketball program. “I thought he was tough before, but he’s way tougher than I thought,” said the two-time AP College Coach of the Year. “He plays hurt. His IQ is off the charts. He’s just a winner.”

Moreover, Kansas assistant coach Norm Roberts also praised McCullar during March Madness. “Kevin plays to win,” Roberts said. “He does all the little things, be it cutting to the basket, offensive rebounding, making the extra pass, and he’s a terrific defender.

“Kevin would be if you put a quote by him; he’s a winner, he’s a winning player. He makes winning plays all the time and it’s not always making a basket. He makes winning plays.”

Additionally, Kevin McCullar played basketball as a 4-star recruit for Karen Wagner High School in San Antonio, Texas. In his sophomore year, he helped the Thunderbirds reach the Class 6A state championship.

During his junior season, McCullar averaged 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. However, the guard fractured his tibia during the playoffs. As a high school standout, the Texas native was projected to become a power-five starter in the NCAA.

247Sports national basketball analyst Brian Snow released his scouting report on McCullar in September 2018. “What he does best is get to the rim where he can finish with athleticism and toughness through contact,” wrote Snow.

“He has to continue to refine his jumper. … On the defensive end, he looks to be someone who can bring a lot of positional versatility and fit into almost any system.” If McCullar feels he’s not ready, the Kansas guard can still withdraw his name from the 2023 NBA Draft.

