JiDion has done it again, but this time there are consequences. The social media icon has been banned from ever attending another professional basketball game after he staged to be sleeping courtside during a WNBA match last week.

The YouTube prankster, who has more than eight million followers on his personal channel, posted a 15-minute video of him pretending to take a nap during the contest. He was of course trying to make a point that women’s basketball is boring, and targeted the Los Angeles Sparks, as they’ve been underperforming this season.

Take a look at the scenes during the basketball match as Jidion is approached by the officials:

JiDion has been banned indefinitely from all NBA related events after falling asleep courtside at a WNBA game. pic.twitter.com/8hCxENMf5S — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 20, 2023

“Kind of weird to watch another man sleep,” an officer said. “Sleep at home. I’ve got somewhere upstairs you can lie down.”

As for JiDion, he tried to justify his behavior with a health condition, as he tried to get out of trouble for his courtside shenanigans.

“I’ve got sleep apnea, I don’t know what to tell you. I can’t control it,” he assured. “Are you not sleepy too? I’ve got an extra headrest. This is the best area. My doctor recommended it.”

During the game, other members of the audience displayed mixed reactions over his stunt. While some can be visibly seen laughing, others showed anger due to what he was suggesting with his prank.

In the video, JiDion could be heard joking and talking to the players on the court. “It was just a heat check. It was just a heat check,” he claimed during the contest.

Then he took advantage that he had three empty seats next to him and stretched all the way to lie down. That was when an officer approached him and said that the police were here and he could go “the easy way or the hard way.”

The Twitch sensation was then led up the stairs and taken outside of the stadium where police took photos of him saying that he wouldn’t be permitted to return to a basketball match. JiDion then asked if he’s “only banned from WNBA games,” to what the guard specifies that he’s banned from “all NBA-related events.”

The NBA hasn’t publicly commented on the matter.

This isn’t the first time that JiDion gets in trouble, as he was banned on Twitch in 2022

The prankster isn’t only known for his YouTube videos, he also used to be a regular on Twitch, until he got banned for many months last year.

Apparently, he began a “hate-raid” against a fellow member called Pokimane, and was then signaled out for breaching the plataform’s terms of service. “It’s embarrassing, and if you get banned, I’m not even gonna be sad,” she said. “I’m not gonna apologise. You did that shit to yourself, bro.”

Even though JiDion later apologized to her fellow Twitch user, he was kept banned for as long as eight months. The social media icon later explained his side of the story.

“My dislike for her has nothing to do with her gender, but her as a person,” he said. “I’m not here to talk about why I got banned because I deserved to get banned. It is what it is. I broke the terms of service. But what I am here to talk about is that I’m here to ask Twitch to make it fair.”