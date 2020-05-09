Adam Silver: Season Could Resume at One or Two ‘bubble sites’

Sources: On call with players today, Adam Silver told NBPA membership: 1) “It would be safer to be in a single location, or two locations, to start.” 2) That the NBA doesn’t have to make a decision on re-starting in season in May, nor does it have to decide right away in June.

Sources: On call with players today, Adam Silver told NBPA membership: 1) “It would be safer to be in a single location, or two locations, to start.” 2) That the NBA doesn’t have to make a decision on re-starting in season in May, nor does it have to decide right away in June. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2020



Orlando and Vegas were the two ‘bubble’ sites that Silver mentioned on the call, sources said. He said that there were a number of other cities that inquired about hosting the NBA. https://t.co/YTl2ocMCa4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 9, 2020

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter