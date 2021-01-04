NBA
An Improved Julius Randle Raising More Questions than Answers in New York
Basketball Insiders’ Drew Maresca examines Julius Randle’s recent surge in playmaking and looks ahead at how it change the trajectory of the New York Knicks.
This might come as a surprise, but the New York Knicks are, in fact, watchable this season. While insinuating that a .500 team is playing surprisingly well might be insulting to most, the Knicks hadn’t won 50% of their first 6 games more than once in the past 8 season – until now.
Granted, all of the problems that led to that unfortunate streak haven’t magically disappeared. New York has scored at a league-worst rate of 101.7 points per game and there are still major question marks around a number of younger players such as Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr. and Kevin Knox.
That said, they’ve given up the fifth-fewest points per game (104.7) and, while there is serious room for improvement on the offensive end, the Knicks’ wins have come against quality opponents; each has come against a team currently slotted in the playoff picture. What’s more, they are getting acquainted with shooting the corner 3 – a staple of the modern game. Mitchell Robinson may have figured out how to stay on the court and out of foul trouble, while Immanuel Quickley’s energy and uncanny ability to draw fouls has done a lot for New York’s bench.
So, while struggles were inevitable given the Knicks possess the second-youngest roster in the NBA, per RealGM, progress was expected and has been a joy to watch. And that progress has been spearheaded by a surprising benefactor: 26-year-old Julius Randle.
Randle, drafted 7th overall in 2014, is an established scorer with a career average of 16.2 points per game. This season, he’s improved that to the tune of 21.2 points per game and has shot 50% from three on 3.7 shots per game – all of which are career-highs. But, despite his offensive production, his usage is actually down from last season (from 27.6 to 25.4 in 2020-21), indicating that he’s continued to produce, and even improved, despite fewer opportunities.
Still, it’s not his scoring that’s making the biggest impact. Instead, it’s Randle’s transformation into a point-forward that’s proven most important to the Knicks’ success this season. Randle has dished out a career-high 7.2 assists per game. He’s already tallied a triple-double this season, and was two and three assists away from one, respectively, on two other occasions, after going the entire 2019-20 season without one. Meanwhile, Randle’s also averaged double-figure rebounds (10.5 per game), a feat only accomplished once in his first 6 seasons.
And, while those numbers are encouraging, they still don’t tell the entire story. There’s a calmness to Randle’s game this season that simply wasn’t there before.
Historically, Randle was a freight train, charging into the teeth of the defense and intimidating opponents with a unique combination of size and speed. While the comparisons between Zion Williamson and Randle were meant to set Williamson’s floor prior to the 2019 NBA Draft, they also speak to Randle’s play style. Teams took those positives with his negatives: an unpredictability and general slopiness with the ball that always seemed to come back to bite him and the team.
But, this season, that aspect has seemingly gone from Randle’s game as he’s thrived as a playmaker for the Knicks. At this point in the season, Randle has managed a career-high 1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio. Surprisingly, that mark has placed him higher than other, more established, star forwards such as Kevin Durant (1.47) and Pascal Siakam (1.08). Further, Randle has assisted on 32.7% of teammate field goes when on the floor, good for 17th in the entire league, another career mark and up more than 10 points from his previous best (19.3%).
Obviously, Randle underwent a philosophical shift between this season and the last, augmenting his entire offensive approach. He’s even become a more willing passer in non-assist situations as he’s racked up numerous, crucial hockey assists — passes that lead into the passes that become assists.
But what does his improved play mean for New York? It’s difficult to project, especially considering how they handled Marcus Morris just last season.
Morris was in the midst of a career year, as he posted a career-high in points, three-point percentage, three-point attempts and three-point field goals made. He also enjoyed the highest usage rate of his career (24.4). Case and points, Morris looked like a complete player, one that could seriously help his team win games, before the Knicks shipped him to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for a first round pick. That said, the 2020-21 version of Randle may be better suited than Morris to lead New York’s offense — he’s demonstrated newfound leadership qualities while his dedication and approach to the game have never been more evident. Randle’s even flashed on defense, where his abilities have proven lacking throughout his career.
The change in Randle’s game may have transformed him into the star the Knicks have longed for since Carmelo Anthony saw a dropoff in production and left town. He could easily find himself on an All-Star team this season and could, potentially, make some noise in the race for Most Improved.
Still, nothing is certain with the Knicks. They’re operating under a new head coach, Tom Thibodeau, and a rookie team president, Leon Rose. Neither Thibodeau nor Rose were part of New York’s leadership when Randle was signed, so it’s unclear how they may view him in their long-term plans for the franchise. With Randle only guaranteed $4 million next season, the two could move on from him, whether via trade or otherwise, rather easily if they so desired.
If they don’t see him as a long term fit, exchanging Randle for draft compensation between now and the trade deadline may be their best bet. That said, any team looking to add Randle’s skillset would likely be in the playoff hunt, returning, at best, a late lottery selection — would that pick return someone as skilled or conducive to success as Randle has proven this season (or could prove in future seasons as the Knicks continue to stockpile young talent)? Nothing is certain.
NBA roster management is a difficult enterprise. While Randle’s improvement from last season to now have surely been a welcome surprise, it’s also provided the Knicks with options and raised certain questions about the future of the roster that they didn’t have to think about much as recently as a month ago. While they’re expected, once again, to finish near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the tide in New York would finally seem to be turning — will Randle be around to see it fully come around? Only time will tell.
NBA
Who Is The Rockets’ Brodric Thomas?
The Houston Rockets added Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract back in December, a sturdy player from Division II – but who is he today?
The NBA offseason was a whirlwind this year, to say the least. This is the first and, hopefully, only time that the draft, free agency and the start of training camp took place within a three-week period. But with all the roster movement. it can be hard to keep track of who is playing for each team – and, consequently, some smaller transactions were missed by fans.
One of the more intriguing storylines that fell through the cracks is that of Brodric Thomas, formerly of Division II Truman State, and his newly-minted status as a two-way player for the Houston Rockets. Naturally, those seemingly insurmountable odds were just the next step in a long and winding journey thus far for Thomas.
But Thomas comes from a basketball family – his sister Brittney played at Michigan State, where she made Big Ten honorable mention for four years, and both of his parents played college basketball. A late bloomer, he started two seasons at Bolingbrook High School in Illinois. After committing to Truman State, Thomas was on track to make an impact his freshman season when he hurt his hip and was forced to miss the season, using a redshirt year to save his eligibility.
The transition from high school to college was more challenging than just getting adjusted physically to playing basketball at a higher level. Thomas redshirted his first season and had academic trouble which put into question whether he would be eligible to eventually play at all. After meeting with the coaches, it would be best for him if he transferred to a junior college where he could work on his academics and get consistent playing time to help rehab his hip.
From there, he transferred to Southwestern Community College, a Division II JUCO located in Creston, Iowa – a place where he could not have been a better fit. During the 2016-17 season, he helped lead Southwestern to a 36-1 record, won the NCJAA Division II National Championship, was named MVP of the National Tournament and averaged 14.3 points while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from behind the arc.
After such a great season for himself and his team, Thomas had options to transfer back to a four-year school. But instead of chasing a Division-I offer, he chose to re-commit to Truman State.
Thomas went against the grain and showed loyalty to the program that had recruited him out of high school. Again, following successful sophomore and junior seasons, he would once more show his loyalty to the Bulldogs by playing his senior year with them instead of becoming a graduate transfer. Without a doubt, most players in his situation would have gone to a Power Five Division I school.
Somehow, eventually, it would pay off.
Last year, Truman State was given the No. 2 seed in Midwest Regional of the Division II NCAA Tournament. But before they could play a game, the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. Given the lack of an NCAA tournament, NBA Draft Combine and individual workouts at team facilities, it impacted no one more than Thomas.
NBA teams had Thomas on their radar, but without him playing against a higher level of competition other than Truman State, it was understandably difficult to improve his stock. During the interview process, he did well – kind, polite and just excited for the opportunity to sit down and talk to different teams. However, there is only so much to find in a Zoom interview – so, going into draft night, Thomas was not listed as a top 100 NBA prospect by ESPN, The Athletic, or any of the other major draft networks.
Even afterward, Thomas had significant competition to earn his two-way contract with the Rockets, even signing an Exhibit 10 contract along with Trevelin Queen, an undrafted rookie out of New Mexico State – and additionally needed to fight off Kenny Wooten, who was on a similar deal last season with New York Knicks. After competing in training camp, Houston converted his contract to a two-way deal.
But what type of player did the Rockets secure in Thomas? Due to several players having to sit out games due to COVID-19 protocols, Thomas has 18 total minutes over two games. Like a lot of rookies, fairly, Thomas is still getting adjusted to the strength and speed of the NBA.
In the past, Thomas has played as a combo guard, often allowing him to come off ball screens and make plays for others. But the best skill he has exhibited thus far is that his downhill passing ability – a skillset where he has reads to the roll, strong side, and weakside for skip passes. While he is far from a finished product, his athleticism, strength and basketball IQ are intriguing for a 6-foot-5 ball handler that is still growing as a basketball player.
In an unconventional year, Thomas’ unique, inspiring story shows how hard work, commitment and character can pay off. Houston should be credited for giving him a chance to make the roster and, in a shortened training camp with no summer league, not using school size bias while making their decision.
NBA
What We Learned: Eastern Conference Week 1
The first few games of the NBA season has taught us a lot, but which teams need to panic and which can feel a sense of excitement?
It’s been an exciting start to the NBA season with plenty to talk about through the first few games. And as teams begin to play their first games of the new year, it’s time here at Basketball Insiders to take a look at some early season takeaways in the Eastern Conference.
The East is Deep
The Eastern Conference looks like it will be unbelievably competitive.
There’s currently a four-way tie for the lead of the Eastern Conference between the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks. The Orlando Magic have had an impressive start to the year, but they won’t factor into the top half of the conference long term. The remaining three teams, however, pose much more interesting cases.
The Hawks have been an offensive juggernaut so far, posting an NBA best 124.88 offensive rating through five games. Trae Young has looked like one of the NBA’s best early on, averaging 30.6 points and 8.0 assists per game. The Pacers, under new head coach Nate Bjorkgren, have the fifth-highest margin of victory in the NBA at 10.20 points and move up to second when adjusted for strength of schedule with a mark of 11.21. Domantas Sabonis has taken another step forward in 2020-21, averaging 22.4 points, 11 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, all of which lead Indiana. The 76ers have had the easiest schedule of the three so far, claiming wins over the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Magic and the struggling Toronto Raptors to start the year. That said, you can only beat who’s on the schedule and, so far, Philadelphia has done that convincingly, leading the NBA in defensive rating at 98.49 with their only loss coming to the Cleveland Cavaliers when Joel Embiid didn’t play.
Notably missing from the top of the Eastern Conference are the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami HEAT, the top four preseason favorites according to Vegas. Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Boston all sit at 3-3, while Miami is currently 2-3. All four of these teams have had an up and down start to the year but are absolutely still in the hunt to win the conference. Brooklyn has one of the best duos in the NBA with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, while Boston has an as nearly impressive duo with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Of course, the Bucks have back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and added Jrue Holiday to the fold this offseason which, in theory, should make Milwaukee even better than last year — when they had the best record in the conference. The HEAT are the reigning Eastern Conference champions and have gotten off to a slow start this season; they’ve had a tough schedule, going up against the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Magic and Bucks twice. Jimmy Butler has also only played in three games so far and scored fewer than five points in two of them, which obviously won’t be the case for the rest of the regular season.
Even without considering the Toronto Raptors — a team that won 53 games last season — and a resurgent Cavaliers team, the East looks to be even more competitive in 2020-21.
Time to Panic in Toronto?
Speaking of Toronto, the Raptors have not had the start they wanted to the 2020-21 season.
With a record of 1-3 to start the year, with their only win coming against the New York Knicks, Toronto has struggled. The reason behind their struggles, however, are apparent; they just can’t score the basketball. The Raptors are dead last in offensive rating at 98.77, the Oklahoma City Thunder are 29th with a rating of 100.35. They’re also last in offensive efficiency, scoring 96.6 points per 100 possessions. For Toronto to improve, they’ll need to start shooting the ball better. Pascal Siakam (39.3), Fred VanVleet (39.7) and OG Anunoby (40.5) have all shot around 40 percent from the field on the season, while Normal Powell has shot a shocking 30.6 percent from the field on nine attempts per game. As a team, the Raptors are 29th in the league in field goal percentage at 41 percent, beating out only the 2-3 Golden State Warriors.
Toronto has problems beyond shooting, too. For one, they’ve struggled to get to the free throw line. Toronto is dead last in the NBA in free throw attempts per game at 15.5 and free throw rate at .173. For comparison, the Hawks are first in the NBA in both categories, averaging 33.5 free throw attempts per game with a free throw rate of .383. When they get to the line, the Raptors have knocked them down at an average rate of 75.8 percent as a team but, when they can’t get to the line to attempt them anyway, that doesn’t help much. They’ve also struggled to hold onto the ball, turning it over 17.8 times per game and 15.6 times per 100 possessions, the fifth and fourth-worst marks in the league, respectively.
Still, despite those struggles, the Raptors 1-3 record is somewhat deceiving. Toronto’s defense has been excellent to start the season, holding the NBA’s third-best defensive rating at 100.73. They’ve also been competitive in all three of their losses and are a late blown lead to the San Antonio Spurs away from a 2-2 record. The Raptors shooting numbers should also see improvement, as Siakam and VanVleet are both excellent players with neither shooting below 41 percent from the field at any point in their respective careers. Siakam specifically shot 45 percent from the field last season and above 50 in all three seasons before that. Toronto has also been solid from deep, hitting 34 percent of their three-point attempts — and, with 51 percent of the Raptors’ field goal attempts being threes, their total field goal percentage is bound to improve.
Toronto also has the NBA’s 18th best net rating at -2.1 — that isn’t good, but it’s much better than their 1-3 record would otherwise indicate. If the team can just turn it around, there’s still plenty of reason for optimism.
Was the Russell Westbrook trade a mistake?
The Wizards made one of the offseason’s biggest trades when they dealt John Wall and a protected first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook. So far, that looks like it may have been a mistake.
Washington has been awful through their first six games, posting a 1-5 record, good for dead last in the NBA. It’s not like it’s been exceptional competition either; the Wizards have played two games each against the Magic and Chicago Bulls – all at home – and have lost all four of them. They did get their first win of the season on Saturday night, taking down the Minnesota Timberwolves without Westbrook even playing. With their next four games coming against Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston and Miami, there’s potential for this to get a lot worse before it gets better.
Westbrook himself is a crucial reason why the Wizards have been so bad to start the year. He’s currently averaging a triple-double of 19.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game, but that is far from telling the whole story; Westbrook has shot 42 percent from the field and 27 percent from three-point range. He’s also turning the ball over 5.5 times per game, good for a turnover percentage of 20.9. While it’s one game, it is somewhat concerning that Westbrook’s absence coincided with the Wizards’ first and only win of the season. In comparison, Westbrook’s teammate, Bradley Beal, is having the worst three-point shooting season of his career — 21 percent from deep — and still has a true shooting percentage (57 percent) 10 points better than Westbrook (47).
Even if Westbrook’s play improves, it’s clear the Wizards are going to struggle to even compete for a play-in game this season, so what was the point of trading for him? Washington even gave up an asset to acquire Westbrook, making the move all the more head-scratching. And, at 32-years-old, Westbrook is nearing the end of his All-Star days – if it’s not already here – and it seems unlikely that the Wizards will be able to compete in the near future with this core. If this level of play keeps up, it may leave some asking if the team would really be any worse if John Wall was still around.
Westbrook and the rest of the Wizards’ have a lot of work to do to turn this team around, and if they don’t, the team could be looking back at this trade with regret.
It’s only been a few games, and there’s plenty of basketball left to be played. But early on, it seems there’ll be plenty of reasons to watch Eastern Conference basketball this season.
NBA
NBA Daily: Deni Avdija Flashing Skill, Poise As 19-Year-Old Rookie
Through six games this season, young Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija has the confidence and versatility needed to be a star.
The Washington Wizards’ 1-5 start to the season has clearly been a rocky one – an early journey with several close heartbreakers and blown leads along the way. While frustrations have been mounting in D.C., Deni Avdija is seeing this stretch as a growing opportunity, one that paid off after the team’s first win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Jan. 1.
“I learned that everybody needs to be patient,” Avdija said. “Fans need to be patient, players need to be patient, everybody needs to be patient. We’re great players, if you sit in our locker room and look around, we have great talent. But sometimes it takes time to figure things out, we got a new superstar in and I’m new to the team, I’m new to the system, it takes time for everybody.”
Avdija is one of the youngest players in the NBA, turning 20 tomorrow, Jan. 3, and yet all of his teammates, including superstars Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, can’t stop talking about his maturity and poise.
“He’s constantly learning,” Beal said. “It’s so funny because before he got here they told us he’s a man of a million questions, like Deni asks a lot of questions. And that’s a great thing because he just wants to learn, he wants to get better, he wants to be on the floor. And it’s amazing to see how poised he is on the floor, he doesn’t really get fed up, he doesn’t get bothered by anything.”
Despite being a young rookie, Avdija started in all six games that Washington has played thus far. Against Minnesota, Avdija recorded his first double-digit game, scoring 11 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block, shooting 60 percent from deep.
This versatility is what caused Washington to select Avdija with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, he’s a guy that every contender wishes they had.
“I like the fact that he knows how to play and he looks for his teammates,” head coach Scott Brooks said after the win over Minnesota. “He’s not trying to fill the last category on the stat sheet, he’s looking to make plays, he wants to rebound, he wants to pass, sets good screens. I thought he made a nice drive with his left hand, that’s something we’ve been working on, where he made the pass to Thomas Bryant for the alley-oop.”
Avdija joined Maccabi Tel Aviv’s youth team at just 12 years old and joined the professional club when he was only 16. His experiences overseas have left strong impressions on his veteran teammates, which allows him to flash such great and infectious confidence to his team.
“He just does what Deni does,” Beal said. “He doesn’t do anything extra, he just plays basketball the right way, he uses his body well. It’s amazing for a rookie, he has great professional attributes, he’s been playing since he was 12 probably.”
Too often in the NBA, fans and teams alike see young players consumed by the limelight, and those players tend to chase stats instead wins and tend to peter out over time. Avdija is the antithesis of this – often making plays like a pro and going for winning moves over statistics.
“In order to maximize our potential, everybody’s going to have to participate,” Brooks said. “We don’t want all the ball handling, all the playmaking and all the shooting in Russell and Brad’s hands, it’s a work in progress, trust me. It’s something we’re gonna continue to talk about and build . . . I think Deni has the capability, I mean, he’s 19 years old, I love him, I love how he competes, I love how he wants to get better, I love the questions that he’s asking me, it’s always about the right things.”
So far this season, Avdija is averaging 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals compared to just .7 turnovers in 26.2 minutes per game. When Avdija is on the floor, the Wizards boast a 129 offensive rating compared to a 111 defensive rating.
In the first week of the NBA, so much noise is being generated about the passing prowess of rookies like LaMelo Ball and Killian Hayes, but Avdija is dishing as well as one could ask. Avdija excels at making competent passes to his teammates that might not be the flashiest but still set up his teammates in the best ways possible.
“I love playmaking, I love making plays for my teammates,” Avdija said after the win over Minnesota. “I love getting my teammates involved, I’m looking for them at every opportunity. It makes me feel good, it makes the whole team feel good, I’ll find them every time. So for me, I took a big step today, I had some playmaking plays . . . it’s gonna come through time.”
In one of the best plays of the Wizards’ season, Avdija set up the equally-impressive youngster Thomas Bryant on an alley-oop. Avdija excels in the art of a bounce pass that allows his teammates to slip past defenders to the basket.
Avdija has also excelled as a shooter, something that was a question mark about his game heading into the draft and the season. His form could use some work but there’s no denying the raw skill and the result that he’s showing so far. Currently, Avdija is shooting 47.6 percent from deep on just under four attempts per game, one of the leaders on the team in that regard.
“There are times where [Avdija] asks questions because the game is going a little fast for him,” Beal said. “But for the most part, I think he’s going above and beyond what we expected him to be. He’s showing glimpses of his versatility, he’s an excellent three-point shooter, he probably has the highest percentage on our team right now.”
Despite losing five straight to begin the year, Washington is offering reasons for excitement, having led the Philadelphia 76ers for much of the first game of the season and scoring 130 points in back-to-back games.
“You can’t expect magic to happen right away,” Avdija said. “‘Okay, we’re booming, we’re 7-0.’ No, it’s gonna happen, we’re gonna lose games. But eventually, how we turn it into a team, that’s the most important thing for me and that’s why I smiled to the team and everybody was positive about it. Of course, we were frustrated and angry but at the end of the day we know ourselves, we know we’re good.”
Avdija, Bryant, Rui Hachimura and Troy Brown Jr. make up the Wizards’ young corps and this season is about the perfect blend of learning and being competitive, the latter of which Avdija believes will come with time.
Through six games, Avdija has already established himself as a young leader and poster child for a winning mentality in the locker room. By talking to Brooks and Beal, and seeing just how high on Avdija the entire franchise is, it’s evident why the Wizards selected him ninth overall.
“I’m super positive about this team,” Avdija said. “Mark my words, we’re gonna be good. We just need to figure things out, play hard, play defense. When we play simple and we play defense, we’re playing very good. I’m all about positive for this team.”