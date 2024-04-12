Knicks Must Win Final 2 Games to Help Clinch No. 2 Spot in East

The New York Knicks (48-32) pulled within a game of the Milwaukee Bucks (49-31) for second, with each team having two games remaining. New York hosts the Brooklyn Nets (32-48) on Friday and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) on Sunday.

The Knicks must win both and the Bucks have to lose their final games at the Oklahoma City Thunder (55-25) and Orlando Magic (46-34). This is because Milwaukee has the head-to-head tiebreaker.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Knicks hold 12th-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Bucks and Miami Heat (44-36).

The East: The Knicks move 1 GB from the Bucks with their win over Boston!

New York’s quest for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference is ongoing after winning 118-109 against the Boston Celtics (62-18) on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson scored 39 points in three quarters.

“We made shots and made the right plays,” Brunson said. “Obviously, we know they’re the top dog in the East. Whenever you play against them, it’s always a good measuring stick to see where you’re at. We played pretty well, but we know what they’re capable of doing. We just had their number tonight.”

Cleveland Cavaliers trail New York Knicks by a game in the Eastern Conference standings

The No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (47-33) also sit one game behind New York in the standings. Cleveland hosts the Indiana Pacers (46-34) on Friday and Charlotte Hornets (20-60) on Sunday.

Milwaukee could still lose its final two regular-season games. Last week, the Bucks became the fourth NBA team to lose three straight games against an opponent with 50 or more losses.

Milwaukee joined the 1990-91 Wizards, 2017-18 Magic, and 2021-22 Trail Blazers. The Bucks also became the first team to lose three consecutive games as double-digit favorites.

Through 80 games, the Knicks are 25-14 at home, 23-18 away, and 33-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Although New York has won three straight, the team is only 6-4 in its last 10 games.

The Knicks still have a chance at the No. 2 seed. They need to win both of their remaining games, tomorrow vs. BKN and Sunday vs. CHI, and the Bucks need to lose both of their remaining games, at OKC and at ORL, for New York to get there.



The Knicks rank 19th in scoring this season, averaging 112.7 points per game. However, New York is second in opponent points per game, allowing just 108.1 points.

Of course, the Knicks have suffered five first-round playoff series losses in the 21st century. In the 2023 NBA Playoffs, New York advanced to the conference semifinals for the first time since 2013.

NBA sportsbooks show the Knicks as 10.5-point favorites against Brooklyn on Friday night. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, New York holds a 71.3% chance of defeating the Nets.

Brooklyn has a 13-35 record against teams over .500.