NBA
High-Performance Mindfulness: Mental Blocks
Jake Rauchbach breaks down mental blocks and their significance in the player development process.
One of the most overlooked parts of the performance process is mental blocks that hold players back.
What are mental blocks?
Mental blocks are the psychosomatic disruptions from memories that are still lingering within a player’s subconscious mind.
We will break these down further in a moment, but first, let’s talk about muscle memory also known as the subconscious mind.
The Subconscious Mind
Your subconscious is the habitual, unconscious or routine based part of you rooted in emotion and feeling. It makes up 95% of your overall brain capacity.
To put that in perspective, on average, your subconscious is responsible for running the tasks in your life approximately 22.8 hours during your day. Your conscious mind is responsible for the other 1.2 hours.
Unlike your conscious, your subconscious can operate thousands of functions all at the same time. It is tied into the autonomic nervous system and your fight or flight response.
As players and coaches we also often talk about muscle memory, but we are actually referring to is the subconscious mind.
Now here is the thing — a player’s jump shot, ability to make good decisions in the pick-and-roll and scoring efficiency is all based on muscle memory.
If muscle memory is just really just another way to talk about the habitual part of the mind, also known as the subconscious mind, then as coaches what we are trying to get done with any type of player development program is to instill positive subconscious habits that improve performance for players.
These habits, if honed and refined, should automatically kick-in during the game when it matters most.
Many times this does not happen. Let’s talk about why.
The Gap
In a perfect world, practice repetition automatically and always generates in-game statistical performance.
Of course, we do not live in a perfect world and there is another variable outside of skill development, video and strength and conditioning that affects performance.
This variable boiled down is the effectiveness that the subconscious mind has for processing through mental and emotional upset.
When this process is ineffectual it can block a player’s ability to translate practice reps to in-game improvement.
Just like the rest of us, players go through experiences that are emotionally charged. Those negatively charged emotions can end up short-circuiting a player causing problems on the court.
The number of inputs that players process through compared to the common person is generally more, and magnified as they move up the ranks.
Mental and emotional elements from bad games, embarrassing moments, marital struggles and injury recovery experiences can all cause problems if they pile up and are not resolved.
Take into consideration that a player’s subconscious remembers every experience (positive or negative) that he/she has ever been through in life, and it becomes apparent that finding an efficient way to eliminate thoughts, emotions, and feelings that impede performance is vital.
Mental Blocks
Think about bad games, losses or embarrassing moments that lingered. This same dynamic holds for players with both on and off-court experiences.
The longer these aspects are allowed to hang around, the more they imprint within the muscle memory, the bigger the issues they can cause for the player regarding performance.
These, my friends, are mental blocks.
When mental blocks exist there are generally no amount of shots, weights or film that will optimize improvement until the underlying psychosomatic issue is neutralized first.
In these cases, mental and emotional processes that zero in on the muscle memory of the player is what is called for.
Processes such as these are several steps past traditional methods. They employ tools that bypass the conscious mind, getting right into the subconscious mind to make a change fast.
When it comes to consistent statistical performance improvement, this has been the missing link in the player development model.
Check out Jake Rauchbach’s High-Performance Mindfulness podcast here.
NBA
NBA Daily: Jordan Clarkson Throwing Himself Into The Jazz Way
Spencer Davies dives into Jordan Clarkson’s fit with the Utah Jazz since the December trade through the eyes of head coach Quin Snyder.
Preconceived notions can shape a player’s reputation.
A good chunk of the time in the NBA, these presumptions are just buzzwords to initiate a debate in the realm of media. Every now and then, they can be true, but in a less hyperbolic way than typically presented.
Perhaps a model for it, Jordan Clarkson has had those attached to his name over the years. Glance across the social feeds of local writers, national personalities and basketball fans alike during his six seasons in the league. You’d probably see labels such as “ball stopper” or “doesn’t play defense.”
When the Utah Jazz acquired Clarkson from the Cleveland Cavaliers this past December, head coach Quin Snyder knew to expect a powerful punch, but didn’t want to put the 27-year-old in a box regarding his skill set.
“You try not to make assumptions about players, at least that’s been something that’s important to me until you really get to know ’em,” Snyder said before the Jazz took the floor in Clarkson’s return to Cleveland.
Those limited types of outlooks are a perfect illustration of how player evaluations are conducted on the outside looking in. Instead of focusing on what a player can do, people go out of their way to discuss what that player can’t do. In-house, on the other hand, Snyder quickly found out that Clarkson can light up the points column — and much more than that.
“It’s hard not to notice his ability to score,” Snyder said. “If you see a highlight or whatever, they usually don’t show highlights of guys pressuring the ball and shifting on defense, but I think I would say that those things are important to him.
“I think his efficiency offensively has been really good. There’s always gonna be possessions where, when you can create a shot, that you do that….But you see a passion when he plays, and you see that even more when it’s up close and you get a chance to look in his eyes and you see how he comes in the game, how he comes out of the game and just how he competes. I didn’t have any preconceptions about that, but it’s been fun to see him play that way.”
Clarkson’s transition to Utah’s defensive system hasn’t quite been seamless. Playtype number statistics on NBA.com support that with evidence of his struggles guarding one-on-one and ball-handlers in the pick-and-roll. However, among the top five 3-man lineups he’s played with from a minutes standpoint, all of them have a positive net rating.
The important factor? The want and the work ethic are there.
“I think the main thing is kinda purposeful effort, and when someone’s giving that…there’s always breakdowns, but I think understanding what you’re trying to do, and that’s important because it’s a collective effort,” Snyder said. “So I think that the focus, until things become habitual — when you move from a different organization and different scheme or style of play, there’s always an adjustment, but the guys that embrace that are usually the guys that learn it the quickest and that’s what he’s done.”
While that is taking time and getting used to, Clarkson’s offensive prowess jelled with the Jazz in an instant. Any team would welcome the natural feel he has for the game, but especially one that desperately needed a bench boost. Increased averages and percentages across the board tell an easy story of his contributions. Synergy goes a little deeper.
A blur in transition, a sound conductor as a ball-handler in pick-and-roll situations and a flat-out hooper in isolation, Clarkson scores over one point per possession and ranks in the 80th percentile or higher in all three categories among his peers in the Association. He’s able to spot up if you ask him to and can cash in on catch-shoot opportunities.
The pull-up game has always been a strong suit for Clarkson. That hasn’t changed at all since his move to Salt Lake City — a 50 percent clip on about four attempts per game. Since his arrival, he’s also behind only Donovan Mitchell with an average of five drives a night and has a nearly top-10 points percentage (71.7) in the league on those plays.
Basketball Insiders mentioned the term “rescue possessions” in reference to Clarkson’s knack for making something out of nothing, perhaps the most dangerous tool in his arsenal. Snyder smirked in response.
“I haven’t heard that word. That’s a good word for it. You can rescue the coach,” Snyder said. “When you draw up a bad play and it’s inefficient, a player makes a shot and everybody thinks you did something good. Those are big, big plays — particularly, at certain points in the game. A lot of times the ball will come back to a guy and they’ll kinda get stuck with it with three or four seconds on the shot clock and it’s just…it’s hard. Because the defense knows the shot clock as well. You play pick-and-roll and they switch it.
“So I think the ability to first, rise up and shoot it, he gets good elevation on his shot when he can get it off. And then, also the ability to put it on the floor and create.”
Did you catch this play in the fourth quarter in Cleveland? That’s a prime example of what a rescue possession is. Other than paying attention to each game, it’s not easy to track down those types of numbers coming off ineffective sets. What you can do is make an inference off using touch time and dribble statistics.
When Clarkson has touched the ball from 2-to-6 seconds on a possession, he has been Utah’s most successful scorer by percentage since the trade. On opportunities with 3-to-6 dribbles, his effective field goal percentage is 58.6. If you put the two observations together, it basically works in conjunction.
Clarkson’s drive to win games is just as high as his desire to beat his man when he’s on the floor. The Jazz brought him to town because of that competitiveness — and the decision has paid off handsomely as the team prepares for postseason play.
“He’s thrown himself into what we’re doing,” Snyder said. “I think everybody respects that and we’re happy that he’s with us.”
NBA
NBA Daily: Brook Lopez’s Effect In Multiple Areas Offsets Shooting Struggles
Despite the brilliant success of the Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez hasn’t been able to find his three-point shot — but Chad Smith details why the team’s fans should not be concerned.
After the doomsday scenario happened in the NBA Finals last season, the Golden State Warriors era has taken a year off.
This was supposed to be a year where there wasn’t one team dominating the rest of the league. Someone forgot to mention that to Jon Horst and the fine folks in Milwaukee.
The Bucks head into Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Indians Pacers with a 52-9 record, which is easily the best in the league. They rank first in the entire NBA in scoring, pace, defensive rating, scoring differential and inside the top three in opponent scoring and offensive rating. That is a serious recipe for success.
While the main ingredient is Giannis Antetokounmpo, this team is about so much more than one player. The reigning MVP has been even better this season and could take home the award again. That is not the trophy that motivates him, though. The trophy he wants is the Larry O’Brien, which embodies the team’s success.
As currently constructed, this group is nearly identical to last year’s team, which also saw great regular-season success, but faltered in the playoffs. The chemistry and continuity amongst the players have been building, and so too has the relationship between player and coach. Mike Budenholzer is still only in his second year with the team and has been learning more about the players and their tendencies. That has allowed him to put them in a better position to succeed this year.
One player that made a major impact last season was Brook Lopez. The 7-foot center was an assassin from three-point range a year ago, making 2.3 of them per game. This season has been somewhat of a different story for the veteran. Lopez is hitting just 1.4 threes per game, which is the lowest of his career. His attempts are down, but so is his accuracy.
Last season, Lopez shot 36.5 percent from downtown, but so far this year that has dipped to 29.2 percent. That is the lowest percentage since his 2015-16 campaign. His effective field goal percentage sits at 49.5 percent, which is the lowest mark he’s posted since the 2010-11 season. All of that has resulted in a 10.9 scoring average for Lopez, which is the lowest of his career.
But while the scoring and shooting efficiency may be down, everything else has been exceptional.
Lopez is currently averaging 2.5 blocks per game, which is second in the league only behind Hassan Whiteside. His rebounding, assists and steals have been steady and his turnovers have remained low. The Bucks hang their hat on rim protection, and that is where Lopez has been invaluable as they rank second in the league in blocked shots as a team.
The key to Milwaukee’s defense is taking away the highest percentage shots, which are in the paint. They will drop the big man instead of switching, which allows the opposing team to launch threes. They protect the paint at all costs, with long and athletic bodies like Giannis, Khris Middleton and the Lopez twins.
Even without Lopez knocking down the long ball consistently, the Bucks rank inside the top five in three-point shots made and second in team field goal percentage. Having snipers like Middleton, Wesley Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo and Kyle Korver is great. George Hill currently leads the league in three-point shooting. Newly acquired Marvin Williams has been a fantastic fit, and Eric Bledsoe has been shooting above 35 percent from deep for the first time since his 2015-16 season.
The fact is that Milwaukee has plenty of shooting to overcome the slump that Brook has been in this year. While that was a large aspect of his game last season, he has a lot more value that has been overlooked because of his three-point shooting.
The interesting angle of the rest of the regular season is that the Bucks have the fourth-easiest schedule remaining. They went 11-1 in February, and that lone loss came in Indiana when Giannis didn’t play. They will get the Pacers’ rematch tonight at home, and they will be angry. The Bucks were dreadful on the second night of a back-to-back in Miami on Monday. Giannis and Middleton combined to shoot 10-for-34 from the floor, including just 2-for-14 from downtown. Even after that hiccup, Milwaukee has still only lost four games since Christmas.
Entering Monday night, the Bucks had the best point differential in NBA history. Basketball-Reference uses a Simple Rating Score which measures point differential and schedule strength. Only four teams have ever had an SRS above 11, and all of them ended up winning the championship. Milwaukee was at 11.53 before the Miami game, but is still above that magic number (11.12) heading into this evening.
Through 61 games this season, the Bucks have only played a total of 50 “clutch” minutes. According to NBA.com, the lowest amount of such minutes played over the course of an 82-game season is 95 minutes, held by the 2014-15 Warriors.
Milwaukee has been destroying teams at an incredible rate, which allows Budenholzer to manage the workload for Giannis. He is averaging just 30.9 minutes per game, which is the lowest since his rookie season.
Keeping Giannis somewhat rested is going to be paramount to their success in the playoffs. The Toronto Raptors took a similar approach last season with Kawhi Leonard, but they used a different method. Kawhi would sit out more games, but he played a lot of minutes during the games he did play. Milwaukee is hoping that this method bears the same fruit for their organization this year.
The Bucks have a showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The matchup between the top teams in each conference is undoubtedly a potential Finals preview. The player and positional matchups are oozing with intrigue. While Budenholzer is more resistant to altering his lineup in reaction to the opponent, Frank Vogel is quite the opposite. Both teams have a lot of depth, but the Lakers still haven’t been able to find their perfect rotation.
This is the type of situation that Lopez should thrive in. Being able to pull the LA’s big men away from the rim on defense will open up things for Giannis and Middleton. The Lakers are all too familiar with his shooting capabilities and should at least have someone ready to rotate over should he be open.
In their earlier matchup this season just before Christmas, the Bucks prevailed with a seven-point victory. Anthony Davis had a monster game with 36 points and LeBron James posted a triple-double but it wasn’t enough to offset the 34-11-7 performance from Giannis. In that game, Lopez scored 10 points and was 0-for-3 from three-point range. He also had 4 steals and 3 blocks, proving that he and the Bucks can succeed even without his deep ball.
The other thing to think about is how good the Bucks have been without Lopez hitting those shots. What happens when those shots start falling?
There simply may not be an answer – or any hope – for the opponent.
NBA
NBA Daily: The Season From Hell
It’s one thing to be bad. It’s another to disappoint when you had such strong aspirations. Matt John dives into why the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz are going through a season from hell.
There are several ways in which a team can experience a season from hell.
The most common one being among the worst teams in the league. Losing pretty much night in and night out for 82 games a season is never a fun ride for anyone. The one solace to all of that? If you lose that many games in a season, it’s probably because you weren’t expected to win coming into the season. You can’t really disappoint when not much was expected of you to begin with. That’s the one solace to take for New York Knicks fans.
Another interpretation is when the injury bug ruins the season. It’s tough to watch a team that had the potential to be something special only to be ruined by battle wounds. There is a solace to all of that as well. As bad as things may be, the one comfort is that with past success, things were supposed to be better but, through no one’s wrongdoing, it just hasn’t. That’s the one upside to being a Portland Trail Blazers fan.
However, the worst variation of the season from hell is when a team that came into the season swimming in championship aspirations don’t look one bit like the team they were supposed to be. Why is this one the worst? Because there is no upside. Disappointment may have been a possibility, but the odds were very low, and even if it was in play, it wasn’t supposed to be to that degree. Maybe some injuries have come along, but even when the team’s healthy, it’s not making much of a difference regardless.
It isn’t a pleasant experience, and it makes the season seem much longer than it is. The worst part is that the potential was there. They just couldn’t reach it. Several teams over this past decade alone have endured through their own season from hell. The 2012-13 Los Angeles Lakers. The 2015-16 Houston Rockets. The 2017-18 Washington Wizards. The 2018-19 Boston Celtics. It’s rare to see one team go through something like this in a season.
In the 2019-20 season, we have two: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz.
The Sixers and the Jazz have nearly identical records — but Utah has one less loss at 37-22. They are both in the thick of the playoff race in both of their respective conferences. Moreover, both had two players from their roster representing the franchise during the All-Star Game in Chicago, as they should have. Yet, there seems to not be much surrounding either team besides pure melancholy.
How did this happen? For Philly, it’s a little explainable because the warning signs were there. JJ Redick alone did so much because of the spacing he provided, but he departed for New Orleans. Jimmy Butler gave the 76ers a cushion with his go-to scoring when Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons didn’t have it going and, he too, left.
The prevailing theory was that Philadelphia still had Embiid and Simmons – two of the league’s best players 25 and under – so, even with those departures, as long as they had the right support system around them, the team would only continue to grow. Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson and Al Horford among others are stellar supporting options as well.
And that’s the problem. They’re just not the right ones. The pieces just don’t fit together. Both Harris and Richardson have been productive in their roles, but they haven’t been able to replicate the same outputs they had with their previous teams. Horford has been a flat-out disaster as the fit with Embiid has not been good — much of that attributed to the former’s physical decline. The two have a net rating of minus-1.1 when they share the court – so the handsomely-paid Horford has been relegated to a bench role.
The idea that the 76ers might be better off trading one of Embiid or Simmons has picked up a fair amount of steam. Their two-man net rating isn’t exactly great – sharing a net rating os plus-0.9 – and with the floor spacing not as good as it once was – Philadelphia is 19th in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage – teams are exploiting the lack of shooting that Embiid and Simmons provide.
What baffles is that the 76ers have the look of a contender at home, having gone 28-2 – a better home record than the Milwaukee Bucks – while simultaneously looking awful on the road, winning only nine of 30 games.
It hasn’t been all bad. Matisse Thybulle has been as good as advertised defensively while proving himself to be a much better shooter than we thought, hitting on 36 percent from distance. Furkan Korkmaz has also come alive as a floor spacer. Even Simmons, who still has yet to prove that he can actually shoot a basketball, has improved his individual defense enough that he is very much in the running for a spot on an All-Defense roster.
But that shouldn’t be the biggest positives coming out of Philadelphia. This was supposed to be the year they took the next step. Instead, they’re on a 50-win pace. That wouldn’t be so bad seeing how they won 51 games last year, but staying the same when you were supposed to be in the title conversation is not a good sign.
The same can be said about the Jazz.
They too were expected to take a bigger leap this season, which, in all fairness is harder in the Western Conference, but they’re on pace to win 50 as well — a total that would match their wins mark from last season.
For the Jazz, it’s a little stranger to see this result from them. It’s true that they lost some key culture-forming pieces like Derrick Favors, Ricky Rubio and Jae Crowder, but it was clear that the team’s ceiling with those guys next to Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert was limited — especially on the offensive end.
More importantly, they replaced them with excellently-perceived locker room guys that should’ve upgraded the roster as far as talent went. No one took issue with them bringing in Mike Conley Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic and Ed Davis among others. In fact, the common belief was that the Jazz would be a sleeper in the conference because their roster makeup had little holes.
But alas, it hasn’t been that way. Not at all.
Utah’s offense certainly has improved – they rank 10th in offensive rating scoring 112.1 points per 100 possessions – but the airtight defense that Salt Lake once prided themselves on has fallen out of the top ten. They currently rank 12th in defensive rating by allowing 109.2 points per 100 possessions.
The improvement on the offensive end stems unsurprisingly from Mitchell’s growth – 24.7 points on 46/36/86 splits – and the vastly improved three-point shooting, topping the league in percentage at 38.2. Not to mention, Jordan Clarkson has been freaking awesome for them – where would they be right now if they hadn’t traded for him? Still, they remain the same because defensively, they’ve taken a step back.
Bogdanovic has not helped Utah’s cause on that side of the ball, and because the Davis signing has flopped so badly, Utah’s interior defense suffers when Gobert goes out despite Tony Bradley’s best efforts. It might be safe to say that enough credit wasn’t given to Rubio, Favors and Crowder for what they did on that end. Just as it might be safe to say with his struggles and all, Utah acquired Conley at the wrong time.
It’s made Utah not as enjoyable to watch, too, and that’s why their season from hell has been so odd. This Jazz team competed in the conference for the last two years because they rose above their collective talent. The cohesion and sense of togetherness made them both fun to watch and easy to root for. Now, it’s not just that their progress has stagnated. The body language looks… different.
Yikes pic.twitter.com/7Mo56T6VXn
— Thisguy (@cheehooMF) February 25, 2020
Of course, that’s just one instance — but that chip on their shoulder just doesn’t seem to be there anymore. The Jazz will still make the playoffs pending any serious injury to Mitchell or Gobert, alas, their hopes of going on a long playoff run are fizzling as fast as the 76ers’ have.
If this really is where both seasons are headed, they then have to think about what their next move might be when it all ends. After 2013, the Lakers spent a lot of time picking up the pieces post-Dwight Howard. Following 2016, the Rockets re-tooled and built a better core around James Harden.
They say it’s not over until the fat lady sings and although she hasn’t done that for Philadelphia or Utah quite yet — she sure has been whistling for a bit now.
Trending Now
-
NBA6 days ago
NBA Daily: Solidifying The Lakers’ Closing Lineup
-
NBA6 days ago
NBA Daily: Stunning Playoff Berth Slipping From Injury-Riddled Grizzlies’ Grasp
-
Headlines5 days ago
Sources: Jordan McRae, Nuggets Agree to Buyout, Expected to Join Suns
-
Headlines5 days ago
Report: JJ Redick Out Two Weeks with Left Hamstring Injury