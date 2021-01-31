NBA
How Will USA Basketball Construct February’s AmeriCup Roster?
While USA Basketball prepares for the Feubray window of Americup Qualifying, who are potential options for them to pair with Isaiah Thomas, Joe Johnson and Dakota Mathias?
USA Basketball has an interesting dilemma on its hands, now tasked with fielding a team for the FIBA AmeriCup qualifying window which will take place from Feb. 17-22, with Team USA playing on the 19th against the Bahamas and the 20th against Mexico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
In 2017, FIBA, the international basketball governing body, switched over how teams qualify for the World Cup, Olympics and continental tournaments – or, in the case of the United States, the AmeriCup. The old model involved continental tournaments every odd year during July, August and September. The new model resembles what FIFA has done with soccer, having three separate qualifying windows throughout the year as opposed to a single opportunity in the summer.
When FIBA went to this model, Team USA had to figure out how they would field a team to qualify. COVID has caused the qualifying windows to change slightly, but the plan was always to have the windows be in November and February. Typically, they decided on sending a team of G League players and then NBA players for the bigger tournaments. Importantly, it was working: With Jeff Van Gundy coaching during the qualifying windows, Team USA was able to qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup this way.
The issue these days, of course, is that the G League season will take place in a bubble format in Orlando starting on Feb. 10th, with most teams having already arrived at the site. Without the use of G League players, what will USA Basketball do to fill out the roster?
Currently, it looks like they will tap into the free agent market for those who will use this qualifying window to audition for NBA teams. Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that USA Basketball has currently received commitments from Isaiah Thomas, Joe Johnson and Dakota Mathias to play in February for longtime NBA assistant coach and one-time interim head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Joe Prunty.
Thomas is a two-time All-Star who is looking to prove that he is healthy and ready to contribute to a team. After a 2016-17 season where he averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game, Thomas has played in only 84 contests over the past three seasons. This offseason, Thomas didn’t find interest from NBA teams, so these two games could be a springboard for him to re-reach the NBA.
Seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson saw his last professional action during the preseason at the start of the 2019-20 season. After not making the Pistons’ final roster, he spent the year training and staying in shape, even playing for Overseas Elite during The Basketball Tournament. The 39-year-old has USA Basketball experience, having been a part of the bronze medal team at the 2006 World Championships in Japan.
On this qualifying team, he will take over the role Carmelo Anthony played for many years as a floor-spacing, mismatch-creating four.
Mathias started this season on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and was waived on Jan. 18th. Over eight games with the 76ers, he scored in double figures twice – but this is a fine opportunity to stand out as a floor spacer.
So far, these are the only three players confirmed to be playing in the tournament. If USA Basketball decides to fill out the roster with similar free agents, they will have no shortage of options.
Here are some players who USA Basketball could turn to in order to fill the roster:
Shabazz Napier
Napier ended last season with the Washington Wizards after being traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves. During his 20 games with the Wizards, he averaged career highs in minutes, field goal percentage and points. Worth noting, Napier is also eligible to play for the Puerto Rican national team.
Jamal Crawford
Crawford is one of the most prolific bench scorers in NBA history. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year could use the two games in Puerto Rico to show that, at 40 years old, he is healthy and can still provide a scoring punch.
Troy Daniels
The veteran shooting wing has spent parts of the last seven seasons in the NBA, most recently with the Denver Nuggets. He took a step back in minutes and production last season but he can contribute as a 3-and-D-worthy wing.
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
The eight-year NBA veteran has played for USA Basketball during youth tournaments and could provide a versatile wing defense and improved offensive skill.
Andre Roberson
Roberson has battled injuries the past few seasons and could build on his performance in last year’s bubble, showing teams he has a clean bill of health.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
One of the surprise waives from training camp, the Timberwolves cut Hollis-Jefferson to preserve cap flexibility. But has a long-time Nets holdover, the forward’s gritty play often does the little things on the floor.
Noah Vonleh
The last time Vonleh got playing time, he averaged career-highs with 8.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the New York Knicks.
Tyson Chandler
No stranger to USA Basketball with his three gold medals, the 38-year-old Chandler has always been a welcomed veteran big man off the bench.
Dewayne Dedmon
Although many thought Brooklyn would sign Dedmon after trading Jarrett Allen, this is an opportunity similar to Chandler – to provide a veteran post presence with the second unit.
USA Basketball could also pick from players that went undrafted in this year’s G League draft. With only 25 players selected, Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Briscoe, Mario Chalmers and Shabazz Muhammad are all available.
Despite the unconventional structure of the roster, USA Basketball should still be able to field a very good team. Auditioning with NBA teams for roster spots, it will make for an interesting evaluation period for teams leading into 10-day contract season.
NBA Daily: Time Running Out for Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers are getting older. And, as they struggle once again to compete in the Western Conference, the clock is ticking. Is it time to make a move?
Make no mistake, the Portland Trail Blazers are a very good basketball team and have been for a very long time. Recent seasons have been littered with memorable moments, mostly involving Damian Lillard, as the franchise has seen an extended run of success that it hadn’t experienced in over a decade.
But, while Portland has had a lot of success with their current core, based around Lillard and CJ McCollum, they have been unable to convert that into a title or even an NBA Finals appearance, coming closest in the 2019 postseason when they were swept by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Now, for the second season in a row, the 11-9 Trail Blazers would seem to be the furthest thing from an NBA title threat as they’ve done everything in their power just to crack the top-eight in the conference.
Likewise, that core is getting older; Lillard has been and should continue to be one of the NBA’s best, but he’s set to turn 31 this season. By next season, McCollum will be 30, while core pieces Carmelo Anthony and Robert Covington will 37 and 31, respectively. Jusuf Nurkić is just 26-years-old, but he the big has struggled to stay on the court and has dealt with multiple severe injuries throughout his career — who’s to say he’ll be able to stay on the court in the future?
That group, with the players around them, certainly has something left in the tank, but both Lillard and McCollum may soon see their collective peak come to an end. And that would spell the end for Portland’s current group.
With that in mind, the Trail Blazers must commit to a direction going forward. And, if that direction is toward the Larry O’Brien trophy, the team must do whatever they can to acquire the star that, alongside Lillard and McCollum, can get them there. They started the 2020-21 season on the right track, as they acquired Covington, a reliable veteran that would shore up their depth and bring a bit of power on the defensive end, from the Houston Rockets. But, they need to do more..
Covington has struggled mightily to start the year, as he’s averaged just 6.5 points per game, shot a woeful 30.9 percent from the field and an even harder to stomach 27.6 percent from three. While he has looked as advertised on defense, his issues on offense have sometimes made it hard to keep him on the floor. Covington’s individual defense has also done little to boost Portland’s defense as a team, as they hold the league’s third-worst defensive rating, per NBA.com.
Even if Covington can bounce back, he alone won’t be enough to get the Trail Blazers over the hump, or even into the conversation, for that matter. But what can Portland do, exactly? What could they trade and, if they do decide it’s time to make a move, which players should they target?
The first name that would come to mind would be the Washington Wizards’ star, Bradley Beal. Beal, who has averaged 35 points per game, is the NBA’s leading scorer at the season’s quarter mark. But Washington has gone nowhere fast; Beal alone has been unable to drag them out of the league’s basement, as the 4-13 team has managed the league’s worst record thus far. While neither the Wizards nor Beal seem particularly interested in a deal at the moment, it might be the best for everyone if Beal were allowed to flourish elsewhere while Washington could truly start to rebuild.
A Beal-Lillard-McCollum trio would certainly be a treat to watch as they torch opposing defenses, but is his addition realistic? Is he what the Trail Blazers need?
If you have the opportunity to acquire a star like Beal, you take it and don’t look back. But Portland, the league’s fifth highest-scoring offense, isn’t exactly scrounging for points. Likewise, Beal, a good-not-great defender, doesn’t exactly address the team’s most glaring issue. And, again, neither Beal nor the team seem too keen on any sort of departure at the moment, so it’s hard to imagine the Trail Blazers taking this route, even if they wanted to.
Beyond Beal, there aren’t any star players that are obviously on the market. James Harden, the biggest available fish to start the season, has since made himself at home in Brooklyn. Portland could make a run at Ben Simmons, who the Philadelphia 76ers discussed with the Rockets before Harden was moved to the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons might be the perfect fit for Portland, as he would prove a massive upgrade defensively and would create countless opportunities for Lillard and McCollum on offense, rather than siphon them away.
Unfortunately, the 15-6, first in the Eastern Conference 76ers are unlikely to part with Simmons unless they can return a serious piece that might better fit their Joel Embiid-centric roster, such as McCollum himself. If they can’t find the player to push them over the top some other way, it may behoove Portland to consider such a drastic move.
Regardless of what they do in the end, the Trail Blazers need to do something. And they need to do it soon. Yes, they could wait for the return of both McCollum and Nurkić from injury, but that won’t be enough to push them into the Western Conference elite. Were the team to stand pat, only for one or both to sustain further injuries, it would likely be the death knell for their season.
There may be some inherent risks, but it’s about time Portland throw caution to the wind, open their proverbial wallet and truly commit to winning with this team 101 percent while they still can.
Kristaps Porzingis Struggling To Regain Old Form
Drew Maresca dives into the disappointing, early return of Kristaps Porzingis.
The Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis had been back for nine games before missing Saturday’s contest against the Phoenix Suns. He’s struggled since returning from knee surgery earlier this month; so much so that he neglected to speak to the media following Friday’s loss – an unusual occurrence for Porzingis, who usually accommodates the media.
While Porzingis has only been back for a short while, there is almost certainly residual rust. Yes, he’s still making his way back from knee surgery to repair his right lateral meniscus, but he also tore his left ACL in February 2018, costing him the remainder of 2017-18 and the entirety of 2018-19. Porzingis definitely regained most of his pre-injury form last season, but he never quite reached his pre-injury career-highs, falling short in points, blocks and three-point percentage.
Having said that, Porzingis is averaging 30 minutes per game through his first 10 games this season, an obvious vote of confidence in his health from coach Rick Carlisle and the Mavericks’ training staff.
Before we go too far, though, let’s get this out of the way – Porzingis’ numbers are mostly fine. He’s posting 18.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, down from the 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds he averaged last season. He is logging a career-low 1.6 blocks per game – but again, it’s early in his comeback. It’s easy to look past that, although not for too much longer.
But there are more troubling things at play pertaining to Porzingis and his return from injury – and it’s mostly rooted squarely in his long-ranged shooting. Porzingis is shooting just 28.6 percent on three-point attempts. He shot 35.2 percent last season and is a 35.5 percent three-point shooter for his career.
Comparatively, here’s a look at some other shooting big men: Joel Embiid is shooting 40.4 percent on three-point attempts this season. Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 37.5 percent from deep. Anthony Davis, who’s never been the best shooting big man, is connecting on 33.3 percent — below average, but still better than Porzingis. Nikola Jokic is making 34.8 percent of his attempts. Brook Lopez is shooting 36.4 percent. And the list goes on. Worth mentioning: all of the aforementioned bigs except for Towns played in the 2020 NBA Playoffs and, therefore, have reason to be fatigued, too.
But despite his inefficiency, Porzingis is still firing away. He’s shooting 6.2 three-point attempts per game, the second most of his career – and what would be good for 44th in the league, just behind Trae Young. Not to belabor the point, but much of Porzingis’ offensive appeal is his ability to stretch the floor and connect on three-pointers. Slumping is one thing, continuing to jack up shot attempts is another. And that’s a shooter’s paradox – the only way out of a slump is to shoot through it, but how much damage can be done in the interim?
Regardless if Porzingis is to blame, Dallas’ chemistry is clearly off – and losing is not helping. The Mavericks are 3-8 since Porzingis returned, going 3-6 with him in the lineup; Porzingis sat out two games since returning, including that Saturday night loss to Phoenix. Dallas also lost their last three games in which Porzingis played by a combined 35 points.
While working an All-Star back into your lineup is obviously a priority, the degree to which Porzingis has seemingly hurt the team is perplexing. While that may be a tad harsh, it’s becoming hard to avoid. After all, Dallas (just barely) had a winning record prior to getting Porzingis back. Now, not so much.
Getting back to the idea of continuity and chemistry, it sounds like both are missing. And that rests squarely with Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic, Porzingis and Carlisle.
Speaking of Doncic, the usually upbeat 21-year-old sounded borderline despondent following the team’s loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday, a game in which Porzingis played.
“I never felt like this,” Doncic said in his media availability after Friday’s game. “We’ve got to do something because this is not looking good. Got to step up and just talk to each other and play way better than this. It’s mostly effort.”
And while Porzingis neglected to speak to the media on Friday, he alluded to a lack of chemistry in his media availability on Wednesday, as well.
Fast forward to Saturday night. Despite losing the game, Doncic said the team’s effort was “way, way, way better” than the last few games in his media availability. There is one notable difference between Saturday and the last few games – no Porzingis.
The series of injuries Porzingis has suffered are serious. Let’s consider, for a moment, the ramifications of rehabbing a knee injury and failing to build strength and endurance due to a missed training camp and preseason. It’s fairly intuitive, then, that Porzingis’ legs wouldn’t be under him, so to speak. He’s probably fighting through fatigue and soreness, and trying his best to meet the fans, the teams and his own expectations.
After all, everyone expects the world from him after signing a five-year deal worth $158 million in 2019 that features no injury protections for the Mavericks. So it’s entirely possible that Porzingis may not be entirely ready to play, but feels obligated to do so.
The Mavericks’ former team doctor, Dr. T.O. Souryal, told the Dallas Morning News last Fall that Porzingis’ injury history is concerning.
“Anytime you have a star player with multiple injuries, especially to both knees, it’s a little troubling,” Souryal said. “But he seems to have come back from his ACL stronger than ever, so that injury’s behind us now. Each one of these injuries should be taken on its own merit.”
We are noticing more injuries in the bigs than we have before, but it’s not so much because there are more injuries,” Souryal continued. “It’s because the position has evolved and the player playing in that position has evolved.”
You’re seeing many, many more bigs than you did decades ago, and they’re far more athletic than they were decades ago. Two plus two equals four, so you’re seeing more bigs, seeing more athleticism, and therefore you’re seeing more of the common basketball injuries.”
Ultimately, it’s entirely possible that Porzingis returns to form in the near future and exceeds all of our original expectations. He could also fall victim to injuries time and again. There is another course of action, though, in which he remains healthy and fails to meet expectations. And we could be on our way there.
It’s still relatively early in the career of the 7-foot-3, 25-year-old Latvian, but the noise never stops. Whether the talented big man can eliminate the growing criticism and find the early-career footing that made him a can’t-miss prospect remains to be seen.
But for Dallas’ sake – and with so many expensive years left invested in him – the only way out is through.
Luka, Trae and the Perfect Trade
Luka Doncic and Trae Young will be forever linked. The two young superstars meet again Wednesday night in Atlanta. Chad Smith looks back on the draft-night trade, and how their vastly different playing styles ultimately produce the same results.
Typically, it is the two guys at the top of the draft that are forever linked. Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram. Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker. Greg Oden and Kevin Durant. Even the near misses like LeBron James and Darko Miličić or Hakeem Olajuwon and Sam Bowie. The careers of these top two selections will always be compared to one another.
But the 2018 NBA Draft was different. This class was oozing with talent ready to blossom. The top five picks from this draft made the All-Rookie First Team. That was the first time this had happened since 1984; about 15 years before any of these players were even born.
With apologies to Deandre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Michael Porter Jr. and many others, the two best players in this draft have been Luka Dončić and Trae Young. It is even crazier when you remember that they were actually traded for each other.
Atlanta and Dallas have agreed to a deal, league sources tell ESPN. They'll trade Nos. 3 and 5 picks, sending Luka Doncic to Dallas and Trae Young to Atlanta, sources said. Dallas will send Atlanta a future first.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018
Out of the 60 players drafted in 2018, Dončić and Young are the only two that have made an All-Star appearance. Dončić won Rookie of the Year and has the most win shares (16.0) of any player in the class. Young is third (11.6) and, last season, became just the fifth player to average 29 points and 9 assists in a season, joining Oscar Robertson, Tiny Archibald, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.
The Hawks and Mavericks made the deal on draft night, with Atlanta also receiving a first-round pick in the 2019 draft, which they used to draft Cam Reddish 10th overall. Obviously, Atlanta knew that Dončić was the real deal, but the extra pick is what Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said made the deal worth it. “I’ve always taken the strategy with the draft, to use a baseball strategy: The more swings you get, the more chances you have to get a hit,” Schlenk said on The Woj Pod. “To be able to take one lottery pick and essentially turn it into two, that made sense to us.”
Dončić’s fit in Dallas made perfect sense, joining fellow international legend Dirk Nowitzki as the team was ready to turn the corner sooner rather than later. He was ready to play major minutes right away, having just won the Euroleague MVP. The transition of the face of the franchise was well in place, with Nowitzki in the twilight of his NBA career. The worry most scouts had with Dončić was that he had reached his ceiling, or something close to it, during his international career, while others were unsure as to whether he would make the commitment to get his body in NBA shape.
It was different for Young. While some questioned his shot at the NBA level, many scouts pointed out that his size would render him, at best, ineffective on the defensive end.
Looking at the two point guards, each has their own strengths and weaknesses. Dončić is much bigger and can use his size to his advantage. While smaller, Young is able to use his quickness and agility to create space and is able to lean more on his athleticism. While neither are known for their defensive prowess, both are phenomenal offensive players. They are elite on that end of the floor, but the way they operate is not all that different.
Needless to say, both of these guys have limitless range. They have displayed the ability to knock down shots that are well beyond the 23-foot, 9-inch arc. They can also both finish at the rim, though they do so in different ways. The end result for Dončić is either a tricky euro step layup or a kick-out to an open shooter. Young gets to the basket quickly, but usually lobs it up to John Collins, Clint Capela, or one of Atlanta’s other athletic wings.
Whether a lob at the rim or a pass to an open shooter, the assist numbers for these two have been off the charts. Young has a higher career assist average (8.6 to 7.5), but the success rate of a dunk is much higher than a three-point shot. Dončić has the heavy advantage in rebounding, which is to be expected given their size difference. Interestingly enough, their steals (1.0 to 0.9) and blocks (0.3 to 0.2) averages are very close, with Dončić leading in both categories. The numbers are even closer when looking at per-36 minutes and per-100 possessions.
Dončić has collected more individual accolades and seen greater team success, but Young may be turning the corner on both categories this season. One place where Dončić has been that Young hasn’t yet visited is the postseason. Expectations were high for both teams entering this season, with Atlanta winning the offseason with all of their moves and Dallas ready to build on their playoff run last year.
In his first career playoff series last year, Dončić averaged 31.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. He scored 42 points in Game 1 in the Mavericks’ series against the Los Angeles Clippers, the most in NBA history by a player in his playoff debut. After Game 2 he scored the most points (70) in his first two games of anyone since the NBA/ABA merger.
Dončić recorded a triple-double in Game 3 and followed that with a monster Game 4 performance where he recorded 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists. That was capped with his 28-foot buzzer-beater to win the game. Not bad when you consider he did all of that on an injured ankle and without Kristaps Porziņģis.
The 2020-21 season is now past the quarter mark and both players have already gone through a slump. Young went through a rough patch a couple of weeks ago and now Dončić, as the Mavericks have lost six games in a row, is shooting a career-low from beyond the arc. In fact, only Kelly Oubre has a worse three-point percentage. The Hawks have a much more talented roster this year, though many of their new pieces have yet to hit the floor together.
Like most teams this season, the Hawks and Mavericks are struggling to have their full rosters available for most of these games. Dallas finally had their full complement of players last night in their game against the Phoenix Suns. Both of these young stars must find a way to keep shouldering the offensive load but also find ways to improve individually on defense. Their postseason fate will depend on it.
The Mavericks will have their entire roster available to play tonight.
This is the first time that Dallas is entering a game without an injury designation on the roster in 425 days (12/4/19 vs. MIN).
— Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 2, 2021
As badly as some people want to compare Dončić to LeBron James and Young to Stephen Curry, these two have their own legacies to fulfill. Those legacies are often defined by playoff success. Records and statistics mean nothing without the hardware.
We’ll have to wait a while to see who will ultimately end up with the most championship rings. The Basketball Gods might even bless us with an opportunity to one day see these two meet in the Finals.
For some reason, there always has to be a clear-cut and obvious “winner” in every trade. While it’s way too early to put a final grade on this one, it’s fair to say that both teams have already won.