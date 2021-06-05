NBA
Leading Guards: Simmons, Young Winning in Different Ways
The two point guards in the Eastern Conference second-round matchup are vastly different. While their size and skillsets are polar opposites, their dynamic play is spearheading their championship aspirations.
Players are often compared to one another, especially when they play the same position. That typically involves players that have the same skillsets and playing styles. Those two things could not be more different between the point guards facing one another in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
The Atlanta Hawks will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, and while the spotlight will understandably be on Joel Embiid, the real focus will be on Ben Simmons and Trae Young. Despite being the floor generals, the two guards will not be defending one another in this series. That doesn’t take away the fact that their teams will go as they go, as they try to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Listed at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, Simmons has a clear size advantage over Young, who is ten inches shorter and a generous 180 pounds. Simmons, a three-time All-Star, was the top overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft but missed his entire rookie season nursing a foot injury. Young went fifth overall in the loaded 2018 class and has emerged as a transcendent player in the first postseason play of his career.
Both of these young players struggled on losing teams as they began their professional careers, but now they are winning when it matters most. The supporting cast surrounding them is a major reason for their success, but their play on the court has been phenomenal this season. What makes it so interesting is their contrasting styles of play.
The comparisons to Stephen Curry have always been there for Young, even during his days in college at Oklahoma. He has unlimited range, a quick first step off the ball, and has always been a threat when driving to the basket. His floaters in the paint are nearly unstoppable when he has lob threats like Clint Capela, John Collins and De’Andre Hunter.
Trae Young is the 4th player to average 25 points and 10 assists through his first 4 career playoff games. pic.twitter.com/nH8twcEjSY
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 30, 2021
Young’s skillset is a stark contrast to that of Simmons, who is at the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to shooting the basketball. The unwillingness to take perimeter shots of any kind has always been the knock on him, even before he arrived on the LSU campus. His lack of desire to even work on that part of his game has turned off many coaches, but he has shown that he doesn’t need to have a solid jumper to be effective.
Whether it is leading the fast break, setting up and running a halfcourt offense, or simply running a pick-and-roll, Simmons has been a thorn in the side of opposing defenses. His elite passing and ability to make the right decision in transition plays has vaulted the ceiling for Philadelphia’s offense. When many doubters said that he and Embiid simply could not work together, he found a way to prove them wrong.
As good as Simmons is with the ball in his hands, he actually doesn’t keep it for very long. Simmons had a 26.4 Usage Rating in the regular season, which was tied for 91st in the league. Looking at Young, his Usage Rating was a staggering 40.4 which was second in the entire league only behind Luka Doncic. Embiid (39.4) was actually closer, ranking just behind him in third. Most of Atlanta’s offense is driven through Young’s hands, and for good reason.
Despite his scoring going down this season, Young averaged career-highs in assists, free-throw shooting and overall field goal percentage. His shot attempts dropped significantly, largely because he had so many other weapons around him. Floor spacers like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter and Lou Williams have been crucial to their success on offense. Now Young is trusting them, which has paid dividends for Nate McMillan’s team.
Simmons has not seen the statistical improvement that Young has had this season, but he is miles ahead of Young on the defensive end of the floor. Known as a liability on defense, Young simply does not have the tools to even be an average defender. Simmons on the other hand is the ideal build for an elite defender. He has been just that, stopping opposing teams’ best players on a nightly basis, regardless of the position. On the perimeter or inside the paint, Simmons has demonstrated the ability to match up against anyone.
After leading the league in steals last season, Simmons has progressed even more this year under Doc Rivers. While the head coach gets the credit, it is actually assistant Dan Burke that should be getting the praise. After joining the 76ers coaching staff after 22 years with the Indiana Pacers as their defensive guru, Burke has transformed this group into arguably the league’s best defensive team.
Philadelphia had the second-best defensive rating this season because of the weapons they have on their roster. Guys like Embiid, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Mike Scott and George Hill have all bought into Burke’s system. Leading the way is Simmons, who is one of the three finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. It is just another prime example of his exceptional value.
The Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year finalists ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vcdcTQ5o9E
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 20, 2021
In terms of on-court play translating to team success, both of these players have been exceptional. Young’s 2.22 Real Plus-Minus in the regular season ranked him 45th in the league but Simmons finished ahead of him in 17th with a 3.67 rating. They are both getting to the same destination, just taking different routes to get there.
Both of these teams are oozing with talent, from top to bottom. Each team ranks inside the top three in terms of blocks in the postseason. It is interesting to note that Philadelphia shoots the most free throws per game while Atlanta shoots the fewest of all 16 teams that made the playoffs. That being said, the Hawks rank fifth in free-throw percentage while the 76ers are 15th in that category. That is a direct reflection on these two players.
Young shot 89 percent from the free-throw line in the regular season, compared to just 61 percent for Simmons. Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks put the hack-a-Simmons strategy into play during their first-round series against Philadelphia. It worked to a certain extent, but Rivers was okay with leaving Simmons in the game. Ultimately, it worked out but it will be interesting to see if that is something that McMillan opts to duplicate in this series.
After all that, Ben Simmons averaged 14.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.2 turnovers in a 4-1 first round series victory. Sometimes, you have to zoom out.
— Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) June 3, 2021
The proverbial saying “there is more than one way to skin a cat” means there is more than one way of achieving a goal. Both Daryl Morey and Travis Schlenk deserve credit for their work this offseason. Philadelphia and Atlanta are just two examples of how to find success utilizing their talented point guards. That is not to say that one is better than the other, but only one of them will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, while the other goes home.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
NBA
NBA Daily: Standout Role Players In the Playoffs’ Early Stages
Bobby Krivitsky shines a spotlight on five role players whose performances stand out in the early stages of the playoffs.
The playoffs are where stars build their legacy. But for the best players and the top teams to maximize their capabilities, the supporting cast has to rise to the occasion as well.
Whether it was John Paxson and Steve Kerr helping the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls complete two separate three-peats. A top-tier rotation including Rick Fox, Derek Fisher and Robert Horry, flanking Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal as they accomplished a three-peat of their own. Or Sam Cassell, Kenny Smith, Vernon Maxwell, and yes, Horry, who has seven rings, stepping up in critical moments en route to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets winning back-to-back championships, the teams that go the furthest run on more than star power.
So without further ado, here are five role players who are standing out in the early stages of the playoffs.
Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks
To put it simply, the Dallas Mavericks aren’t leading the Los Angeles Clippers two games to one without Tim Hardaway Jr.’s contributions.
In Game 1, he scored 21 points and made five of his nine threes (55.6 percent). Hardaway also had the best defensive rating and the highest net rating on the Dallas Mavericks.
In Game 2, he was even more lethal from beyond the arc, draining six of his eight three-point attempts en route to scoring 28 points. Hardaway also dished out five assists, the second-most on Dallas, behind, you guessed it, Luka Doncic, who doled out seven dimes.
Hardaway is in the final year of his contract and, per Marc Stein of the New York Times, there’s optimism within the Mavericks’ organization they can re-sign the sharpshooting wing.
Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies
Through the first two games of a series tied at one between the eighth-seed in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the top seed in the West, the Utah Jazz, Dillon Brooks is averaging 27 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and a block per contest. The fourth-year wing is taking 20 shots per game and converting them at a 57.5 percent clip. He’s also attempting 3.5 threes per contest, which is a modest amount, but he’s making 57.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Brooks also remains relentless defensively, hounding opponents with seemingly endless energy.
Brooks poured in a game-high 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Memphis’ Game 1 victory, and he contributed 23 points, combining with Ja Morant to score 70 of the Grizzlies’ 129 points in their Game 2 loss.
Getting extended minutes and being allowed to play through mistakes on a rebuilding franchise has been highly beneficial to Brooks’ development. It’s a significant reason why he’s playing the best ball of his career right now.
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks
Bogdan Bogdanovic is taking full advantage of his opportunity to participate in the playoffs for the first time in his NBA career. In the Atlanta Hawks’ Game 1 win over the New York Knicks, Bogdanovic contributed 18 points while making four of his nine threes (44.4 percent), including a game-tying triple with 55 seconds left. In 34 minutes, his plus-minus was a game-high +17.
In Game 2’s 101-92 loss, Bogdanovic struggled to find his rhythm from beyond the arc, making only two of his 13 three-point attempts, but he still managed to finish with 18 points while adding six rebounds and three assists. Bogdanovic’s defensive rating was 95.9, and his net rating of 6.8 tied Trae Young for a team-high. And in Game 3, Bogdanovic contributed 15 points and eight rebounds to help the Hawks claim a 2-1 series lead.
Dennis Schroder, Los Angeles Lakers
After averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals during the regular season, Dennis Schroder is elevating his performance in the playoffs. Through the first three games of the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round bout with the Phoenix Suns, Schroder’s producing 19.3 points and 1.7 steals per contest. The eighth-year guard is shooting 55.9 percent from the field while taking 11.3 shots, he’s converting 40 percent of the 3.3 long-range attempts he’s hoisting, and he’s getting to the foul line, averaging 6.7 free-throws per contest.
In Game 2, Schroder outscored LeBron James (by a point), scoring 24 points and providing more punch to a Lakers’ offense that got held to 90 in the series opener. He also had the best defensive rating of anyone on either team who logged more than five minutes. As a result, Schroder had the second-highest net rating on the Lakers. And in Game 3, he generated 20 points and four assists to help Los Angeles take a 2-1 lead.
Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns
It was one performance, and it came in a losing effort, but it just seemed wrong to leave Cameron Payne off this list after he had the best game of his NBA career in Game 2 between the Suns and Lakers.
With Chris Paul compromised by a shoulder injury, Payne played a season-high 33 minutes — he logged less than 13 in Game 1 — and he scored 19 points off the bench, easily topping his previous playoff-high of five. Payne was effective from beyond the arc, making three of his seven threes (42.8 percent), and was aggressive off the dribble, consistently getting into the paint, often demonstrating a deft touch with impressive scoop shots. Payne registered an offensive rating of 118.3, which topped Anthony Davis’ 114.1, and represented the second-best mark on the Suns. Out of the players on Phoenix who played more than five minutes, his 6.9 net rating was also the second-highest on the team.
Payne played a vital part in pushing the Lakers to the brink of a 2-0 deficit, which forced James and Davis to elevate their performance in the game’s final minutes. While it’s unfortunate it came in a losing effort, Payne’s career night is one of the feel-good storylines of the playoffs.
NBA
NBA Daily: The Clippers Face a First Round Conundrum
With the Clippers facing the possibility of another postseason collapse, Tristan Tucker analyzes what makes game three and the rest of the series integral to the franchise’s future.
It’s dawn on the day of the Los Angeles Clippers’ most important game in franchise history. Down 0-2 to the Dallas Mavericks, the third game in the series could potentially dictate how the franchise operates moving forward. If Los Angeles goes down 0-3, its season is ultimately over, at least historically speaking. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in playoff history.
This wouldn’t be an issue if there wasn’t so much pressure on the Clippers to perform well this season. However, the team tanked the final two games of the season to set up a matchup with the Mavericks, who they defeated in six games last season. The pressure is on now, though, as the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in last season’s conference semifinals; after acquiring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in blockbuster moves in the 2019 offseason, the team can’t afford for that to happen again.
“We just got to figure it out,” Leonard said. “Just like in the regular season, you might lose two in a row but then you go on a winning streak. Just having that same mentality. We’re playing the same team so we know what they’re doing. That’s the message. Just got to stay focused and keep our eye on the prize.”
As Basketball Insiders’ Chad Smith wrote, the team’s defense may be the biggest reason for concern. But there’s also the fact that Leonard and George are lacking a true supporting cast due to the team’s depleted assets. There was a point in time where the Clippers had one of the more stacked young corps in the league, along with several important first-round picks, such as the Miami HEAT’s in 2021.
“Defensively, they had us all over the place,” Lue said. “Attacking the paint, they got points in the paint. They got threes again… Hardaway’s playing at a high level right now so we have to do a good job with him coming out on Friday… I thought the game was pretty easy for them.”
But the team pivoted to acquiring a second superstar at the behest of Leonard following his signing. And thus, the team traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a staggering amount of first-round picks for George. While that superstar tandem is incredibly potent, the team has very little in terms of supporting players, especially after losing Montrezl Harrell in the offseason. Many of the team’s rotation players consist of aging veterans like Rajon Rondo, Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson.
“Down 0-2, all we can do is control what we can control,” Jackson said. “So next thing, we’re gonna come out here and compete. Our main objective is to get one win and go from there. We’re gonna make some adjustments. We’re gonna figure out how we can be better.”
On top of that, the team’s two big offseason additions in Serge Ibaka and Luke Kennard haven’t been able to contribute as much as expected. Kennard, signed to a three-year, $41 million contract in the offseason, isn’t even in the rotation. And then Ibaka missed most of the season due to injury and isn’t back to 100 percent.
If the team does end up losing in the first round, against an opponent it actively sought out, it could lead to big changes on the near horizon. First of all, this team was constructed to compete against the Los Angeles Lakers and invigorate a same-stadium rivalry. It hasn’t done that, at least not in the playoffs. It doesn’t help that the team’s payroll is disgustingly bloated.
A further reason for concern is Leonard’s impending $36 million player option for next season. If he opts out, he would easily be the best free agent on the market in a weak player class where teams have more money than they know what to do with. Teams like the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder project to have two max spaces open, and teams like the HEAT, Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors have the flexibility to each add a max space.
Leonard originally came to the Clippers because of his family, and to live where he grew up. It’s hard to envision him leaving just two years after he made the monumental decision fresh off winning a championship. But the fact that there’s a possibility should be a reason for concern.
If the Clippers do manage to retain Leonard and George, they will still be strapped with one of the worst salary situations in the league. Players like Marcus Morris and Kennard would be exceptionally difficult to move due to the remaining years on their contracts, and the team would likely have to part with one of their depleted young assets to move them. Terance Mann, Daniel Oturu, Jay Scrubb and Amir Coffey have all shown flashes of rotational potential or even starting potential in the case of Mann, but that isn’t a given.
“I thought T-Mann brought some great energy,” George said. “He allowed us to play fast. He got rebounds, he got out on the floor. He was able to put pressure on them with his transition game.”
However, it seems as if the Clippers are trying to remain calm and poised during this difficult stretch. The team’s first two losses came at home and now, the Clippers will have to travel to Dallas and take one or both of those games in American Airlines Center.
“I’m not concerned,” Lue said. “Like I said, they have to win four games. You come in on an opposing team’s floor, there’s no pressure on you to make shots because you just try to come in and steal a game or two games. But now they’ve got to go home and keep up the same shooting. It’s easy to come on the road and do that when there’s no pressure. We’ll see in game three.”
Maybe the Clippers do have this situation under control. They are confident they can take homecourt advantage back from the Mavericks and wrap this series up. But maybe, the Clippers’ nonchalant attitude could be their downfall.
“They’re shooting it really well, they’re playing with confidence,” George said. “There is no concern. This is a competition. We’ve got to rise to the occasion. The fact of the matter is, if we don’t, we’re done for. But it’s no level of concern. We’ve just got to play our game, we’ve got to play through this. We’ve got to incorporate our defense. Luka [Doncic] is going to get his touches. We’ve got to do a better job defensively of covering everyone else.”
NBA
NBA Daily: Clippers’ Defense Could Be Their Demise
The Los Angeles Clippers were supposed to ride their defense all the way to the NBA Finals. Now, it may be the main reason why they suffer another embarrassing playoff exit.
The Los Angeles Clippers preferred not to face their crosstown rivals to open up the 2020-21 playoffs. Now they may not even get the opportunity to play against the Los Angeles Lakers at all.
The thought of facing a rested LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not sit well with the franchise, and they ultimately chose not to win games to close out the regular season. They lost three of their last five games, including the final two to the lifeless Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
By positioning themselves into the fourth seed in the West, they earned a date with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. After eliminating the Mavs in the playoffs last season, the Clippers felt comfortable heading into this first-round series. After losing the first two games on their home floor, the panic button is now within reach.
There have been 31 instances where the home team has lost the first two games of a seven-game series. Only four of them were able to come back and win the series.
Both games were high-scoring contests, as neither team was able to get defensive stops down the stretch. Kawhi Leonard has been sensational on offense and Paul George has good but not great. While the two-headed monster has carried the offensive load for the Clippers, it is their defense that has been notably absent in this series.
Doncic has been phenomenal in every aspect of the game. He had a 31-point triple-double in the first game, then followed that up with a 39-point effort in Game 2 where he also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out seven assists. He also has two steals and three blocks through these first two games. It has been a historical start to his postseason career.
Luka Dončić now has 256 points, 76 rebounds and 70 assists in his first eight career postseason games.
Per @EliasSports, Dončić is the first player in @NBA history to record 250+ points, 70+ rebounds and 70+ assists through a player’s first 8 career postseason games. pic.twitter.com/Gb1HljeLlv
— Mavs PR (@MavsPR) May 26, 2021
The scoring load has been well balanced for Dallas, with Tim Hardaway Jr and Kristaps Porzingis also putting up solid scoring numbers. The timely buckets and clutch three-point shooting have been crucial to their success so far, but unless Los Angeles addresses their defensive woes, it will only continue as the series shifts to Dallas.
Heading into Game 3 tonight, the Mavericks are shooting 50 percent from three-point range. In comparison, the Clippers are hitting just 32.9 percent from deep but they are making up for it at the free-throw line. Los Angeles has been one of the top free throw shooting teams in the league this season, and it shows as they have hit 82 percent of their attempts. Meanwhile, Dallas has really struggled in that area, shooting just 66 percent as a team from the charity stripe.
The Clippers have just three players that are averaging double figures in scoring this series, with Leonard, George and Nicolas Batum. By comparison, the Mavericks have six players doing so, with Doncic, Hardaway Jr, Porzingis, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber. This is what makes Doncic so great as an offensive weapon.
While Doncic is obviously the head of the snake for the Mavericks’ offense, many have questioned why Ty Lue has not assigned either Leonard or George to cover him for the entirety of the game. Lue stated that the offensive load was so heavy for Leonard that he didn’t want to add that to his plate. Now he may not have a choice.
Leonard is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and George has been known to be one of the best lockdown perimeter defenders in the league for the majority of his career. For some reason, the Clippers are keen on continuing to switch simple high ball screens. That leaves guys like Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris on an island with Doncic, which is less than ideal.
For all of the talk about their defensive lineups with Leonard, George, Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka, the Clippers have looked lost at times on that end of the floor. Ibaka has been a shell of himself and even Beverley is too small to stop Doncic in the paint. They are capable of recovering to shooters outside, but it must be Leonard and George that accept the challenge of stopping Doncic.
With Leonard and George both on the floor during the regular season, the Clippers allowed just 104.9 points per 100 possessions. In Game 1, their defensive rating was 132.3 in 33 minutes. They were on the floor, but neither was the primary defender when Doncic had the ball. In fact, the Mavericks generated 130.8 points per 100 possessions in Luka’s 41 total minutes.
Los Angeles openly spoke about how they needed to clean up their defense after the Game 1 loss, but that turned out to be lip service. It will take much more than that to stop one of the most dynamic offenses in the league. Aside from incorporating more double-team looks, the Clippers are running out of options.
Lue has tried several things to try to slow Dallas down. The switches, drops, hedging and blitzes have not worked in either game. These are all smart defensive players, too. Their communication has been good, and the help defenders are getting to the right spots, but the deadly pick-and-roll partnership that Doncic has with his big men has been too powerful to contain.
The precision of Luka breaking down the Clippers defense, possession-by-possession was clinical.
1st & 2nd play: Clips don’t switch
3rd: Clippers switch
4th & 5th: Clippers do a soft double
Game over. pic.twitter.com/3HgsDG4HtC
— Esfandiar | Darth Es (@JustEsBaraheni) May 26, 2021
The aggressive approach that Los Angeles utilizes works on most teams, but then again most teams don’t have a generational talent like Doncic leading the way. If they can get the ball out of his hands long enough to force another player into having to create their own shot, it will help tremendously as the Mavericks do not have a lot of guys that can create for themselves.
One thing the Clippers have always lacked since the departure of Chris Paul is a true veteran leader. Neither Leonard nor George have ever been that type of player, and it is a core fundamental of most championship-winning teams. If either of them wanted to take on the assignment, all they have to do is say the word. For now, it appears as though neither is ready and willing to accept the challenge.
The Clippers have now lost five consecutive playoff games dating back to last season. Now they hit the road for two games at American Airlines Center where they will be greeted by a nearly full capacity arena of Mavericks fans. Their backs are against the wall, and although it is not technically a must-win game, the Clippers have to win Game 3 to avoid another epic postseason collapse.
Pingback: Leading Guards: Simmons, Young Winning in Different Ways – sublimatedsportsuniforms.net