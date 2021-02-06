NBA
NBA AM: Remaining Patient in Portland
With their roster riddled with injuries once again, the Portland Trail Blazers have been struggling to find wins – but the organization must remain patient as they wait for their key players to return to the floor.
After many changes to their roster in the short offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers find themselves in a familiar position. With a quarter of the season now complete, Portland sits in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. This is not where they envisioned themselves being after all of the significant upgrades that general manager Neil Olshey constructed.
To say the least, Portland has been through a rough stretch of bad luck over the years. The injury bug has bitten Terry Stotts’ team early and often this season once again. They’ve already been without Zach Collins all year following surgery on his ankle. Starting center Jusuf Nurkic missed most of last season and is still out with a broken wrist that he suffered a few weeks ago.
But the biggest punch in the gut was the injury to CJ McCollum. The talented shooting guard was putting up career-high numbers to start the season, now in a walking boot.
The Trail Blazers were supposed to lean on their depth this season after making several great additions over the short offseason. Clearly, their area of focus was finding defensive-minded wing players. Derrick Jones Jr has been inconsistent aside from the occasional highlight dunk, Harry Giles has barely seen the floor and Enes Kanter has provided some offensive punch in his return but their biggest acquisitions have collectively not lived up to expectations.
Robert Covington was brought in to be the defensive stopper that they have sorely lacked. That, coupled with his ability to shoot from deep, made him an ideal fit next to McCollum and Damian Lillard. A concussion held him out of a couple of games, but even then it has been a miserable start to the season for Covington.
The stalwart forward is averaging just 1.4 made three-pointers per game this season, after averaging more than two every year prior. Through 17 games, the 30-year old has only scored in double figures twice and is currently shooting 30 percent from distance and just 33 percent overall.
Jones, too, has been a rough start – hitting on 26 percent on threes, 56 percent from the free-throw line and averaging just 7.4 points per game.
Unfortunately, Jones injured his foot in a recent game against the Houston Rockets and has joined the others on the sidelines. With the absence of all of these players, Stotts needs someone else to fill the void.
Injury report for Thursday's game vs. 76ers: Damian Lillard (abdominal strain) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain) are questionable while Nassir Little (left knee), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), C Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist) and Zach Collins (left ankle) are out.
— Casey Holdahl (@CHold) February 3, 2021
Two players that might regularly step up simply have not yet done so. Carmelo Anthony is a future Hall of Famer but he is well past his prime. Even as a prolific scorer for most of his career, Anthony is arguably one of the worst defenders in the league at this stage. He can play his role, but Portland needs more than that in order to stay above water.
Rodney Hood is another bench piece that has the ability to thrive under these circumstances. He has an injury-riddled past as well and is still shaking off the rust. Hood is shooting 31 percent from deep and just 35 percent overall while averaging a career-low 4.4 points per game. The 28-year old doesn’t offer much in terms of assists or rebounds, but he is a capable defender if he commits to it. But his body just doesn’t appear ready to take on that challenge right now.
The signing of Giles was viewed as one of the best under-the-radar moves in the offseason. After two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, in which he only averaged 14 minutes per game, this appeared to be his opportunity to grow. That hasn’t quite panned out though as he is actually averaging fewer minutes per game (11.3) in Portland. Amid all of the injuries, Giles has gotten a few more opportunities, but it hasn’t translated to much production.
While it may seem all doom and gloom right now, Portland must remain patient – there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Help is on the way, but the key for the Trail Blazers is to stay afloat while their injured players heal. Jones should be back within the week and Nurkic is hopeful to return in early March. The big man should be able to keep up with his conditioning while his wrist heals. McCollum’s foot will be re-evaluated in the next week or two, but they expect to have him back in the second half of the season.
There have been a few bright spots for this team, particularly with Enes Kanter – who is currently notching a career-high 61 percent from the field, 78 percent from the free-throw line and averaging a career-high in blocks and steals. His defense has gotten much better and the center is gambling much less on that end of the floor. That, coupled with his incredible rebounding rate, has really helped Portland’s balance.
The progression of both Gary Trent Jr and Anfernee Simons has been extremely valuable. Both players have been shooting a career-high percentage from behind the arc this season. This has eased the load for Lillard, even though he is quite capable of shouldering the offense. The superstar point guard ranks third in scoring, eighth in assists and owns the seventh-best Player Efficiency Rating this season.
The defensive spark that Trent provides has been a tremendous boost in an area that has been a sore spot. Look no further than last Saturday night’s victory over the Chicago Bulls. Lillard executed in typical late-game fashion, but it was Trent that tied up Zach LaVine in the final seconds to force the jump ball that resulted in the game-winning shot for Lillard.
Portland has long been an elite offensive team but subpar on defense – their team rankings in both categories reflect that, but that could change once they finally get everyone healthy. Unfortunately, the Lillard-led Blazers have lost five of their last 10 games as they navigate their way through the middle of a seven-game road trip.
Their schedule is slightly more forgiving in February, but they only have four home games during the entire month.
Winning the offseason doesn’t always translate to winning the postseason. Portland isn’t expected to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy this summer, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a chance.
Ultimately, that is all they are asking for.
NBA
NBA PM: Breaking Down The Brooklyn Nets’ Defense
While the Nets’ defense has been caused some concern so far, there have been some encouraging signs. Quinn Davis breaks down the defense that might make or break a legit championship contender.
During the 2000-01 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, finished 22nd in the league for defensive rating. They went on to win the championship, and are still the only team this century to finish outside the top 10 in defensive rating and win a title.
One key caveat for that Lakers team is that they were a quintessential on-off switch team. Ultimately, that switch was stuck in an off position as the veteran group coasted through its title defense campaign. Famously, the switch was emphatically flipped on in the playoffs as head coach Phil Jackson’s team led all 16 playoff squads in defensive rating en route to a 16-1 rampage.
20 years later, the Brooklyn Nets have assembled a frightening collection of offensive talent. The trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving has been nearly an unstoppable force in its short time together. Durant’s mid-range pull-up game remains an outlier in NBA history in terms of effectiveness, as does Harden’s step-back three and a knack for drawing fouls. Irving’s artistry in isolation has only been rivaled by the Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired court he calls home.
With those three playing at that level, the Nets should be a clear-cut title favorite. Yet there is understandable trepidation due to the other half of the game.
The Nets currently rank 23rd in defensive rating, and that number is even worse if you filter it since the team traded for Harden and lost an interior presence in Jarrett Allen. The alarm bells rang their loudest when the Nets gave up 149 points, including 48 in the fourth quarter, during that sloppy loss to the Washington Wizards.
Going back to the turn of the century, that Lakers team had solid defenders up and down the roster. While effort has been an issue for this Nets team, their defensive talent extends about as far as Kevin Durant’s wingspan.
Barring a major buyout or trade acquisition, the Nets will not be able to suddenly transform into a great or even good defense. That said, they probably don’t need to be a great or even good defense to win a championship. With an offense poised to shatter records, an average defense could do just fine.
Can this team as currently constructed climb to the middle of the pack defensively? It’s tough to say, given the evidence at this point, but there have been a couple of encouraging signs.
Using Cleaning the Glass, the Nets’ worst defensive performances have come against the league’s bottom-feeders. In that shootout against the Wizards, they allowed Bradley Beal and co. to post a 130.9 offensive rating, good for 18 full points above their current mark for the season. The game before that, they allowed the Oklahoma City Thunder to score about 117 points per 100 possessions, up from their 27th ranked 105.6 number for the season.
Meanwhile, they have held up a little better against tougher competition. In their games against the league’s two best offensives, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, the Nets kept those teams right around their average offensive rating for the season. Those numbers hint that poor effort is certainly a factor.
The most frequently used lineups since the Harden trade has held up moderately well. The small-ball lineup of Irving, Harden, Joe Harris, Durant and Jeff Green has posted a 110.3 defensive rating. The more traditional lineup with DeAndre Jordan in Green’s spot boasts a 108.0 number, per Cleaning the Glass. Better, both of those numbers hover around league-average.
The real issues have come when the team goes to its bench. The Nets particularly lack any depth behind Jordan in the frontcourt. Reggie Perry, usually the backup center, was cut out of the rotation against the Clippers – and more recently assigned to the G League affiliate – as the team went exclusively with either a small-ball unit or Jordan at center.
Due to the personnel, the Nets’ defense has relied on a lot of switching when defending both on and off-ball screens. This scheme requires strict attention to detail and can look stout when the team is in sync but leads to very easy attempts for the opposition when a single mistake is made.
Against the Miami HEAT, in what was likely the Nets’ best defensive performance of the season, the group executed these switches well. Here Durant, Green and Bruce Brown perfectly coordinate a three-way switch against a Miami set play, leading to a Brown steal.
Switching constantly can mitigate the Nets’ biggest weakness, interior defense. It can also lead to miscommunications and mismatches that opponents can hunt.
When the focus isn’t there, a blown switch leads to a wide-open layup or three. Against the Wizards, these mistakes were frequent. Here, based on the reaction after the play, it looks like Durant fails to signal the switch on a pin down for Davis Bertans, concluding in a three and the foul.
The Nets also failed to communicate on this Mo Wagner screen-and-roll with Beal, ending up with a wide-open dunk for the big German.
Switching also can allow teams with great scorers to hunt favorable matchups. This was in full display against the Clippers when Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sought out isolations against Irving and Harris.
On the first play of the game, Leonard gets the switch to Irving. The Brooklyn defense shrinks to help on the potential Leonard drive, leaving Nicolas Batum wide-open for three.
While those downsides are less than ideal, the Nets have shown an ability to outweigh them with solid play when engaged. In the same quarter of that game, Durant and Irving do a great job re-switching to get Durant back to Leonard. The two-time Finals MVP makes a great shot, but the defense was solid.
But when Jordan is in the game, the Nets are forced to rely on more drop coverage. This is when the player guarding the screener drops back into the paint as the guard fights over the screen.
The results have been mixed. Brown is feisty, but the Nets do not have many options when they need to defend smaller guards. If the defender tasked with the guard lags over the screen, Jordan will be defending a 1-on-2 in the paint.
The Bucks attacked this coverage repeatedly using Jordan’s man, Giannis Antetokounmpo, as a screener. The Nets held up well, especially when the right defenders were tasked with the play. Here Durant slithers over the screen and makes a great contest from behind to alter the shot, but Brooklyn was unable to secure the rebound.
The issues with this coverage can come when a team with solid guards attack the Nets’ weak links on the perimeter. Below, the Bucks have a favorable matchup with Jrue Holiday guarded by Harden. Harden fails to stay attached over the screen, resulting in Holiday drawing out Jordan and finding Antetokounmpo for a dunk.
While these issues can be attributed to the roster, some of this can also be blamed on the lack of practice time for this group. Newcomer Steve Nash seems to be switching between different schemes on a quarter-to-quarter basis. The experimentation is a conscious choice, of course, as the Nets would rather be making these mistakes in February than in May.
Another encouraging sign for Brooklyn is their transition defense and rebounding, two necessary fundamentals for a good team. They have been right around league-average in rebounding and even slightly above average in transition defense since the Harden trade, per Cleaning the Glass. The old adage that the best defense is a good offense rings true here, as the Nets keep opponents out of transition by simply making shots.
It’ll be interesting to see how the Nets continue to grow as a defensive unit as the season goes on. They have yet to play a true post-up threat that will test their biggest weakness, which comes in the form of Joel Embiid on Saturday.
It is likely they also grab another interior presence via trade or buyout, and they will certainly be interested in the services of someone like PJ Tucker should he be available.
For now, the team will continue to learn through trial and error – really, it is the only option. The effort will come and go in this truncated season, but the key is the ceiling this team can reach when fully engaged. While there are too many weak links on the roster to construct a great defense, an average one paired with a historically great offense could be enough to reach the top of the mountain.
NBA
NBA Rookie of the Year Watch – Feb. 5
Tristan Tucker provides an update to Basketball Insiders’ Rookie of the Year Watch. Two surprises enter the top six while the No. 1 pick begins to pick up steam.
With the Eastern and Western Conference Rookie of the Month awards dished out, Basketball Insiders is updating its rookie ladder, with several surprises leaping into the top six. With COVID-19 and plenty of injuries across the league, many teams are having to rely on their rookie players to step up.
1. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (Previous: 1)
The Eastern Conference’s Rookie of the Month for December and January, Ball has continued to be remarkable for the Charlotte Hornets, earning a starting spot while Terry Rozier has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Over his last four games, Ball is averaging 19.8 points, 6.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from deep.
It’s been especially admirable to see Ball put up great numbers against very good teams in the East, including the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. Against the Bucks, Ball flashed with 27 points and 9 assists in a 12-point win.
Ball has continued to improve his efficiency as well, his biggest weakness as a pro thus far. He’ll also need to improve his defense to remain atop this list, as the team is much better as a unit with him off the court, but this is Ball’s spot to lose for now.
2. Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings (Previous: 2)
Haliburton, the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for the NBA’s opening month, is on a tear as well and is seriously making a push for the top spot on this ladder. Haliburton plays like a 10-year veteran at just 20-years-old, showcased by his play down the stretch in the Sacramento Kings’ 116-111 victory over the Boston Celtics.
👑 Career-high 21 PTS for @TyHaliburton22
👑 5 threes, 4 dimes, 2 steals
👑 Heads-up plays on both ends
The Western Conference #KiaROTM gets it done in the @SacramentoKings win. pic.twitter.com/XvhhcCw78p
— NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2021
In the six games since our last rookie ladder, Haliburton is averaging 11.5 points and six assists. His shooting has been on the decline, but ultimately Haliburton is playing extremely well in his role off the bench for the Kings.
3. James Wiseman, Golden State Warriors (Previous: 3)
Wiseman has recently missed time with a sprained wrist suffered against the Detroit Pistons, an unfortunate circumstance for a player that was just starting to put it all together. Wiseman is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season for the Warriors.
In five games from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, Wiseman averaged 17.6 points on 61.1 percent shooting from the floor and the Warriors went 3-2. Now, as he sits with the wrist injury, the Warriors will certainly miss the impact rookie and his presence in the paint, already lacking size having lost Marquese Chriss for the year.
4. Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks (Previous: Not Ranked)
The New York Knicks’ rookie sensation is quickly climbing up rookie ladders across the league. Quickley is an exciting rookie that the Knicks just haven’t had in some time, exceeding expectations for both the team and their fans.
In seven games since the last rookie ladder, Quickley is averaging 17.1 points and 3 assists per game on 42.9 percent shooting from the field and 40.5 percent from deep.
What’s more important than his individual stats, however, is the play of the Knicks this season and just how much Quickley has been able to contribute to their success. New York has looked like a different team when the rookie is on the floor as opposed to starting point guard Elfrid Payton. In fact, when Quickley is on the court, the Knicks score about 6 points per 100 possessions better than when he isn’t, per Basketball-Reference.
5. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (Previous: 6)
The biggest knock thus far for Edwards’s rookie season hasn’t been his scoring as he’s always been great at that, leading all rookies with 13.6 points per game. What’s been keeping Edwards from closer to the top, however, is his efficiency from the floor, as he’s shot just 37.6 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three.
That said, Edwards has been much improved in that area since he was moved into the starting lineup, as he’s shot 46.3 percent and 45.5 percent from those same marks in his four games with the first unit. In those same games, Edwards is averaging 16.3 points per game and has upped the energy, despite the Minnesota Timberwolves’ continued struggles.
If Edwards can keep up this intensity, there’s no questioning whether or not he’ll rise up these ranks. It’s been a difficult task for the Wolves to monitor and measure what kind of player Edwards is with franchise center Karl-Anthony Towns out but Edwards is starting to play like a No. 1 overall pick is expected to.
6. Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies (Previous: NR)
Bane earns the sixth slot on the ladder this week for helping the Memphis Grizzlies to a 7-3 record across their last 10 games, good for the fifth spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies were expected to sink after long-term injuries to stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. but the play of Bane and fellow rookie Xavier Tillman has helped the team stay afloat.
D-Generation X 🙅♂️@DBane0625 // @Rookiedunker #HustleXFlow // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/gGBC0HX2Q9
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 2, 2021
Bane is averaging 9.6 points per game this season and has scored at least 10 points in every game since Jan. 16. The rookie is extremely efficient from deep, as was expected from given his elite collegiate portfolio, boasting a 48.7 percent mark from the field and a 50.8 percent from three.
Honorable Mention: Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
Isaac Okoro and Cole Anthony are playing fantastic ball this season, but this week’s honorable mention slot goes to Tate, who is helping the Houston Rockets become one of the most exciting teams to watch this season alongside Victor Oladipo, John Wall and Christian Wood. Tate is averaging 8.3 points per game and is the ultimate hustle player, being a glue guy that has played the sixth-most minutes among all rookies.
As more rookies find their footing, be sure to keep up with Basketball Insiders for the next entry of our Rookie of the Year Watch!
NBA
NBA Daily: ICYMI Pacific Division
Next up in our ICYMI series, David Yapkowitz takes a look at the Pacific Division.
Just over a month into the 2020-2021 season, there have been some interesting storylines that have developed across the league. And, here at Basketball Insiders, we’ve been taking a division-by-division look at some of those developments that might have gone unnoticed to the general eye.
So far, the Pacific Division has shaped up a little bit as expected; the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have risen to the top of both the division and league standings, the Sacramento Kings are still a head-scratching mess and both the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, even without Klay Thompson, have either improved or, at the very least, been competitive. That isn’t to say the division has seen its fair share of surprises, however. But what, or who, has surprised, exactly? Let’s take a look.
The Clippers Veteran Depth
There’s no question that the Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the league. They’ve got their two superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, while their versatile roster has given them the ability to play multiple different styles.
But what’s really stood out through the first month of the season are the contributions coming from the non-star veterans, specifically Reggie Jackson and Patrick Patterson. Neither player figured to be a regular in the team’s rotation to start the year and, for the most part, that’s held true. But a few recent injuries have opened up opportunities for both and they’ve taken full advantage.
Patrick Beverley, the Clippers starting point guard, is currently out with a knee injury. In his absence, Jackson has stepped in and provided the team with a huge boost. On Jan. 22, Jackson received a DNP against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s since been inserted into the starting lineup and has not only provided a steadying presence at the point guard position, but has been a consistent three-point shooter and solid defender as well. Jackson is currently shooting 39.1 percent from distance, the third-highest mark of his career.
Patterson figured to be even less involved for Clippers and, again, that’s mostly held true; Patterson has played in just eight games this season. But, when on the floor, he has flashed some solid production. After five-straight DNP’s, Patterson came off the bench on Jan. 17 in a win over the Indiana Pacers and contributed 10 points on 50 percent shooting from downtown. Later, in a start in the absence of Nicolas Batum on Jan. 31, Patterson chipped in 13 points on 5-5 from the field, including 3-3 from three-point range, in a win over the New York Knicks.
As the season progresses and rotations tighten, neither Jackson nor Patterson should figure to be a major cog in the rotation. But the fact that these two veteran are ready for whenever their name might be called would bode well for the Clippers come the postseason.
Richaun Holmes Impressing in Sacramento
Inconsistency has marred the Kings this season. At times, they’ve looked like a team ready to turn the corner and fight for a playoff spot. Others, they’ve looked like a team ready to continue the league’s longest active postseason-less streak.
With that in mind, it’s been easy to miss some of their bright spots, including Richaun Holmes. In his time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns, Holmes quietly established himself as one of the best backup centers in the NBA. But, this year, Holmes has emerged as a full-time starter for the Kings — and his production has soared.
Holmes is averaging a career-high in points (12.9), assists (2.0), blocked shots (1.8), field goal percentage (67.3 percent) and free-throw percentage (79.6 percent), while his 7.9 rebounds per game are also the second-best of his career. He’s become one of the best pick and roll bigs in the league and he’s a workhorse on the glass. Defensively, he’s been very effective as both a mobile big and rim protector.
And the Kings, who signed him to a two-year, $10 million deal back in July 2019, have him on a bargain of a deal for the rest of this season.
If he can keep up his current level of play, Holmes will be in line for a solid payday this offseason.
Cameron Johnson Earning his Keep
When the Suns took Cameron Johnson in the 2019 draft, there were questions as to whether they had made another boneheaded draft decision. Many considered Johnson little more than a shooter with relatively low upside, certainly not the lottery talent akin to where Phoenix had selected him.
But, as we fast-forward to this season, those critics couldn’t have been more wrong.
In his sophomore season, Johnson has emerged as a crucial part of an improved Suns squad with legitimate postseason aspirations. He started the season as a sparkplug off the bench but, on Jan. 18 against the Memphis Grizzlies, he entered Phoenix’s starting lineup and hasn’t looked back. Since, Johnson has averaged 9.7 points per game.
Johnson has certainly lived up to his college reputation as a shooter, but what’s truly been impressive is his willingness to put the ball on the floor and attack the basket. It’s not his best mode of attack, but Johnson has improved tremendously on the drive and, at times, has even looked like a seasoned veteran attacking the paint.
In any case, he’s become an overall dependable player for the Suns, the kind of player they’ll need to get back to the postseason for the first time since the 2009-10 season and be any sort of contender once they get there.
As it stands, these guys have been flying under the radar a little bit to too much for the fans at large, but they certainly have been noticed by their teams. But they won’t be the only ones; as the season progresses, more and more players or storylines should pop up and surprise us. Make sure to keep an eye out for them.