NBA Daily: Analyzing the Milwaukee Bucks’ 18-Game Streak
The Bucks recently had their historic 18-game winning streak snapped. How solid of a streak was it? Jordan Hicks looks at the numbers and discusses the streak, the Bucks’ season up to this point, and what may happen as the season progresses.
The Milwaukee Bucks have obviously been a hot team this season. It’s still early, but you could already pencil them in as Finals favorite out of the Eastern Conference and potentially champions of the 2019-20 season.
Milwaukee is coming off of a historic winning streak, putting together 18 wins before the Dallas Mavericks closed the door – sans Luka Doncic. A run that started clear back on Nov. 10 and lasted for more than a month puts the Bucks in elite company. For one, it is the longest streak since the 2014-15 Atlanta Hawks strung together 19 wins. As far as single-season runs, only eight teams in the history of the league have put together longer streaks.
So just how impressive was this streak? First, we should take a look at a few key statistics. Of the 18 games played, only seven occurred on the road. Of those seven opponents, only one had a winning record, the Indiana Pacers.
Of the 11 wins at home, just two came against teams with winning records — the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.
This isn’t to say that the 18 game streak wasn’t impressive – any stretch with that many victories in the NBA should be cheered – but the fact that only three of the 18 wins happened against winning teams shouldn’t be left in the dark. Seriously, just three games against – technically speaking – good teams? That’s just insane.
Despite this, the Bucks took care of business during the easy stretch and are on top of the conference with a record of 24-4. They have the reigning MVP, who is somehow playing better than the last season, and proceedings appear better than ever.
Just how good was Giannis Antetokounmpo during their run? Well, he averaged 32.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals and a block. He did this on 55.9 percent from the field, 34.7 percent from three and a team-high plus-minus of 12.8. The last statistic is even more impressive when you add-on he was just 57 percent from the free-throw line on over 10 attempts per night. That is just outright dominance and no player in the history of the NBA has put up those numbers for an entire season.
Not saying Antetokounmpo will sustain that production over the final two-thirds of the season, but even an 18-game stretch with those statistics is crazy. Starting a few games into the streak up until now, Antetokounmpo scored 25 or more points in 12 consecutive games. Only Kevin Love, James Harden and Kevin Durant hold longer streaks, and Antetokunmpo’s streak is still alive.
Khris Middleton has definitely been second-fiddle to Giannis — but he was a huge part of Milwaukee’s streak, too. During the streak, he averaged 17.9 points on 53.4 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from three-point range. He was second on the team in plus-minus at 11.4.
Let’s now step back and take a look at the bigger picture: The Milwaukee Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference. They have seven games left in the month of December, and just three of them are against worthy opponents – the Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers and the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers. Worst case scenario, they would start the new year at 28-7.
Antetokounmpo currently has the highest plus-minus in the NBA with an average of 10.9 points. When factoring in his current points, rebounds and assists per game numbers, there’s never been another in the history of the NBA to reach that line. He was voted the Most Valuable Player last season — what reason would there be to not award him the same thing this season?
In reality, the 18-game win streak, while impressive, isn’t as attractive when you break down the actual numbers. Does this matter to the Bucks? It shouldn’t. They boast the league’s best defense and the second-best offense, obviously the best net rating, the highest true-shooting percentage and the fastest pace. Milwaukee is scoring the most points and rebounds per game, too, somehow.
There isn’t a single player on their roster, reserves included, that boasts a negative rating while on the court — only the Mavericks match that.
Sure, the Bucks could use some help, who couldn’t? They are 13th in the league for three-point percentage and 29th in free-throw percentage. The league’s second-worst free-throw percentage hurts worse when they’re fifth in the league for free-throw attempts. But they still have the highest plus-minus in the league, almost four full points over the second-best Lakers. Four full points! The gap between one and two is about as big as the Lakers over the ninth-best Pacers for some even more shocking context.
Letting Malcolm Brogdon walk seemed like a huge mistake in the offseason. It’s hard to believe they look just as good – if not much better – without him. It’s fair to believe letting him go was a mistake — because it likely was — but internal development, coupled with the acquisition of Wesley Matthews in the offseason, has this Bucks team humming.
Still, don’t be surprised if they look to upgrade their roster before the trade deadline. They have the assets to do so, both in draft-stock and active players on their roster. But the roster as-is absolutely has the talent to bring Milwaukee a championship. There are so few holes on the team and the sheer dominance at which their superstar has been playing is unparalleled.
Like previously mentioned, the schedule doesn’t necessarily get much harder for the Bucks. They still have the 76ers four times — and all of the contests with them should be a real test — but there’s little evidence out there to have anyone believe that the Bucks won’t be heading to the NBA Finals.
With Giannis at the head and a stellar supporting cast that meshes well and plays to their strengths, the Larry O’Brien is not just a possibility for Milwaukee — it could very well become a reality.
NBA Daily: Taking Stock In Carmelo Anthony
Now that we’re about a month into the Carmelo Anthony era in Portland, Matt John examines whether this experiment has benefited in the Trail Blazers’ favor so far.
Carmelo Anthony’s return to the NBA last month caused a major divide among viewers.
When he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers, optimists believed that Carmelo never really got a fair shot when he was with the Houston Rockets last season and would thrive in a different scheme. Pessimists believed that Carmelo’s struggles both with the Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder gave enough evidence that his prime was not only over, but that his effectiveness as a player was gone.
Now, with ‘Melo having played 13 games with the Blazers this season, we’ve come to the following conclusions:
- He’s doing better in Portland than he did in Houston
- He’s been an upgrade over Mario Hezonja and Anthony Tolliver
Okay, that’s selling Carmelo pretty short there because those two “accomplishments” don’t really count for much these days. He flat-out stunk in Houston, so it’s best that we don’t revisit that disaster. Plus, Hezonja and Tolliver, while not scrubs, are both journeymen for a reason. Carmelo’s wildly impressed the masses because he’s done far more than what’s listed above.
For the contract Portland gave him when they brought him in, Carmelo has done a wonderful job given the circumstances. So wonderfully, in fact, that it didn’t take long for them to make sure he’d stay the whole season.
You would think this wouldn’t be surprising since it’s Carmelo Anthony for goodness sake. Lest we forget, the guy was out of the NBA for almost an entire year. Then we see what he’s been doing and ask ourselves, “How did nobody want this guy?”
‘Melo is averaging almost 17 points a game on 42/43/80 splits. He hasn’t been very efficient from the field as a whole, but his ability to still put the ball in the bucket has given Portland a necessary boost. Despite that he hasn’t been automatic night-in and night-out, his presence is proving to be a positive for the Blazers.
First, Carmelo has an overall net rating of plus-7.9 for Portland, good for third among players who have played at least 100 minutes behind, well, who do you think?
In fact, the three-man lineup of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Carmelo is plus-8 when they’re on the floor together. Offensively, the three work quite well together. They post an excellent effective field goal percentage — 56.9 percent — as well as true shooting percentage — 60.3. They even have a solid assist-to-turnover ratio (2.05). Defensively, they allow 105.5 points per 100 possessions. That is as mediocre as it gets, but it far from nullifies what they can do on the offensive end as a trio, scoring 113.5 points per 100 possessions.
That group together makes the fourth-best three-man lineup on the team going by net rating. If that isn’t enough proof of ‘Melo’s good work, note that the three lineups ahead of Lillard-McCollum-Carmelo all have Carmelo in them.
But let’s backtrack for a second. The same Carmelo Anthony who struggled to make it work with Russell Westbrook and Paul George — and definitively failed to support James Harden and Chris Paul — is somehow thriving next to Dame and CJ? Two players who, as good as they are, don’t have the same reps as the aforementioned names?
The following theory may sound confusing, so bear with me here. The reason why Carmelo is playing better is that Portland is letting him play more of his style while also having his offense fit within the team’s offensive scheme.
Over the last two years, OKC and Houston both tried to turn Carmelo into more of a three-point marksman, which made him have to change up his game. It’s not that he wasn’t a good three-point shooter in years’ past. It was that he didn’t rely on his floor spacing to make him a premier scorer.
In his noble attempt to adapt to both teams, Carmelo put up career-highs in three-point attempts a game, but taking away his mid-range game may have confused him on what shots his team wanted him to take, hindering his production on the floor.
The Blazers, by contrast, are letting Carmelo take a lot more two-pointers as he did during his heyday. He’s not hitting them at a good rate — shooting 42 percent in that department — but taking 72 percent of his shots from below three-point land is a return to form for him. By going back to his old game, ‘Melo no longer has to try to be something he’s not. Because his shot selection has more variety, he actually has become a better three-point marksman, shooting near 43 percent from distance on 4.2 attempts per game.
That also has to do with his baskets being assisted, as 91 percent of his three-pointers are on assists. This means that even though he’s playing more like his old self, Portland is finding him in his spots. Almost 45 percent of Carmelo’s two-point shots are assisted too, which is the highest percentage he’s had since his days with the Denver Nuggets
To be fair, his shots with the Thunder and the Rockets were also heavily assisted, but now that he’s in a role in which he doesn’t have to overthink where he shoots, he’s thriving again — to a certain extent.
Yet, it’s not the offensive end where Portland has benefited the most from Carmelo. In what has to be a twist no one saw coming, it’s defensively where Portland has gotten better with him on board.
Portland allows 5.5 fewer points per 100 possessions when Carmelo is on the court, which is the best among the team’s active players who have played more than 100 minutes. Going by defensive rating, the last time Carmelo Anthony helped his teams tremendously on the defensive side was in his last half-season in Denver, where the Nuggets allowed 3.3 fewer points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor.
Portland doesn’t boast exactly an elite defense right now — it has the 21st-rated defense — so Carmelo’s sudden defensive impact is a welcome sight for them.
These are what you call winning basketball plays
STREAM HERE: https://t.co/dzCfH15Shm#RipCity pic.twitter.com/wdXR49QG4Q
— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) December 17, 2019
Even while he’s gone back to his old roots offensively, this development defensively may show a metamorphosis in Carmelo Anthony’s game. From his days as a New York Knick to his brief time as a Rocket, the best ‘Melo ever did on the defensive end was being neutral on the floor, and that was rare.
So, has this been a success? While Carmelo has helped the Blazers out a bit, they haven’t gotten that much better. When he first came to Portland, the Blazers were 5-9. Since then, they’ve gone 6-7, which doesn’t exactly make his addition look like a franchise-saving move. It does, however, make it look like adding someone like him wouldn’t prove to be a negative like the doubters once thought.
The real question is, will this continue throughout the season? The “small sample size” excuse isn’t the reason why this is being brought up. It’s that Portland is going to go through a lot of changes in the next coming months. Zach Collins will be coming back in a matter of weeks. Jusuf Nurkic aims to be back before seasons end. Those guys could influence what kind of minutes Carmelo is going to see.
It possibly could have been less had it not been for Rodney Hood’s injury which will put him out indefinitely. With him out, there will be more scoring required for Portland to keep its offense humming. They also have team-friendly contracts to use to get bigger fish. Carmelo’s place on the team will depend on if they use them in trade and who they trade for.
No matter what happens, Carmelo Anthony is back everyone, and he’s not going out on a whimper.
That in and of itself is a victory.
NBA Daily: Portland Avoiding The Panic Button
Injuries have taken a toll on the Portland Trail Blazers this season. After taking a chance on Carmelo Anthony, should the team press the proverbial panic button or stand pat through the All-Star break? Chad Smith answers.
After making it to the Western Conference Finals as the three seed last year, expectations were high for the Portland Trail Blazers entering this season.
While that playoff run was magical, this team is a far cry from it. Looking at the roster as it is currently constructed, the only four guys remaining from that squad are Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons and Skal Labissiere.
Their best wing defenders, Mo Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu, are no longer there. Two of their big men in Meyers Leonard and Enes Kanter are also gone. Seth Curry, Evan Turner and Jake Layman also no longer reside in Oregon. Rodney Hood’s season is over with his Achilles injury, and Zach Collins is still months away from seeing the floor as he continues his recovery from his shoulder issue.
With the amount of roster turnover that Portland has experienced, it is difficult to imagine them having the same success from a year ago. Chemistry takes time to build and bond together. The new players will need time to adjust to the playbook, the coaches and their teammates. Having said that, the NBA season is one-third of the way through, and the Blazers appear to still be stuck in neutral.
Portland has won 6 of its last 10 games, but there aren’t any signature wins in that group. They beat Chicago twice, New York and split a pair of home games against Oklahoma City. The other three losses were understandable though, coming up short against both teams in Los Angeles and the Denver Nuggets.
Something else has happened in this most recent stretch though, which should shine some light of optimism in the Pacific Northwest.
After pulling the trigger to bring in Hassan Whiteside during the offseason, the seven-footer is making his presence felt on both ends of the floor. Whiteside has had a reputation of a lazy, block-hunting role player in Miami, but so far this season he has stepped up his game. It goes deeper than his 33-point outburst last week in Denver.
In the month of December, Whiteside is averaging 18.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.3 assists per game. Even his free-throw percentage (80 percent) has shown vast improvement. For the season, he currently ranks sixth in rebounding and seventh in Player Efficiency Rating.
Carmelo Anthony has also kicked it up a notch in the last few games. In his last two games, the veteran forward has scored 43 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and recorded 5 blocks and 4 steals. More importantly, he has shot 50 percent from the field (16-32) and 55 percent from downtown (6-11).
The change in Carmelo’s offensive game has been noticeable, but his activity on defense has been a revelation. When he is committed to the defensive end of the floor, Portland really is able to excel. If he is able to sustain this type of play going forward, the gamble to sign the 10-time All-Star will have paid off for the Blazers if it hasn’t already.
The play of these two individuals has been a big boost to the Blazers as they fight an uphill battle to get back into the playoff mix in the West. In addition, there is another name on their roster that holds the key to their fate when the regular season ends.
The loss of Jusuf Nurkic was really felt last season. While Kanter was a serviceable fill-in on offense, he just wasn’t capable of providing the same level of defense and Nurkic did. A report from Shams Charania of The Athletic within this past week indicates that the big man could return in February around the All-Star break. Getting another seven-footer back in the rotation will only solidify their outlook even more. The 25-year old center could be the spark that ignites this Portland team as the regular season winds down.
Trades are all the rage in the league, and Portland has been linked to many rumors out there. The most notable comes in the form of a package for Kevin Love, but making that move might not be the best option. The key factor in any deal for Love is absorbing his gargantuan contract, which still has three years left at $90 million. There are better options for the Blazers to explore, both financially and team-wise.
Should the Blazers not land a significant player in a trade, it won’t be the end of the world. Since Hood went down with his injury, other guys have stepped up to help fill the void. Kent Bazemore and Simons have done the most, but there is an opportunity for guys like Mario Hezonja and Nassir Little. With the expectations of getting Nurkic and Collins back, there may not be a trade that Portland feels it has to make.
Looking ahead to their next nine games, the Blazers have a chance to collect some valuable wins. Six of their next seven games are all at home, including tonight’s contest against the Golden State Warriors, who own the worst record in the league. After that, they face Orlando, Minnesota, New Orleans and Utah. None of those teams should scare them. After a tough matchup with the Lakers, they get Phoenix, New York and Washington.
Having a stable backcourt of Lillard and McCollum is a major positive. Their commitment and leadership are exactly what this young, mixed roster needs. Their ability to carry the load of the offense also comes in quite handy. Ultimately, the fate of this franchise rests on the shoulders of their two stars, as well as their vastly underrated head coach, Terry Stotts.
The words on the fire extinguisher door are clear and concise: “In case of emergency, break glass.”
Avoiding the temptation to push the panic button in these next two months will be the key for the Blazers.
If they can’t do that, they may be left picking up the pieces.
NBA Daily: DPOY Watch – 12/17/19
The same names top the Defensive Player of the Year rankings as the season nears its two-month point, paving the way for us to highlight other players and teams whose performance has been superlative on that side of the ball.
As the regular season nears its two-month mark, several top-tier defenders have clearly separated themselves from the pack of others who also deserve consideration for All-Defense honors. And unsurprisingly, the same names who dominated the voting for Defensive Player of the Year last season are likely to again a year later.
Bi-weekly checkups on the resumes of those luminaries have grown ever redundant as the season’s sample size broadens. Rather than assessing their play again in the form a re-shuffled top-five, Defensive Player of the Year Watch will now dive deeper into other players and teams whose awesome defensive play justifies some portion of the spotlight. As normal, players under consideration and those leading the race for DPOY will be included, too.
There’s much more to highlight in NBA defense than the top-tier defenders whose devastating effectiveness even casual fans have come to grasp. This is our attempt to shine a light on those developments.
The Toronto Raptors
The Raptors are 3-4 in their last seven games, but their quality of competition makes that record far more palatable than it seems on the surface. Toronto’s losses over that stretch came to the Miami HEAT, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, and LA Clippers – four of the league’s top-seven teams in terms of wins. Defense isn’t what let the Raptors down in any of those losses, either.
They rank third in defensive rating even after that difficult stretch, per Cleaning the Glass, and it has grown increasingly difficult to discern who warrants the most credit for Toronto’s play on that side of the ball.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse certainly deserves praise for his team’s unyielding connectivity. Pascal Siakam is a chameleon who covers more ground defensively than all but a handful of players in basketball, while OG Anunoby might be Toronto’s stoutest defender one-on-one. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet play far bigger than their respective sizes. Marc Gasol, back-line quarterback, leads the Raptors in net defensive rating by a considerable margin. Norman Powell, Terence Davis, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Chris Boucher all offer varying defensive strengths off the bench.
The best way to explain Toronto’s collective dominance on defense, unsurprisingly, is watching it in action. Look at how many actions are thwarted by multiple defenders, primary and helper, during the Raptors’ final two defensive possessions of their hard-fought win over the Chicago Bulls last week.
The national story of Toronto’s season so far has been about Siakam’s second breakout. He should get MVP votes at season’s end, and team-wide narratives are more easily distilled by focusing on one player. Regardless, it’s the Raptors’ defense that has kept them viable as Eastern Conference contenders even after the departure of the reigning Finals MVP.
Kawhi Leonard
The best wing defender of his generation no longer occupies the role befitting a Defensive Player of the Year. The Clippers normally stash Leonard away from primary ball handlers and dangerous scorers, letting Moe Harkless play stopper while saving Leonard’s energy for offense – and the postseason.
As disruptive as Leonard is as an off-ball defender, there’s a limit to the effectiveness of non-bigs as helpers. Leonard isn’t a rim-protector, and LA doesn’t ask him to function as the last line of defense at the basket. That reality, coupled with the Clippers’ decision to ease his burden as an individual defender, simply renders him less impactful than other plays in consideration for DPOY.
But Leonard still might be the most feared individual defender in basketball, and he’s still collecting highlight-reel steals that support that reality on a nightly basis. There’s just no other player in the league who can pull off a sequence like this.
LA’s defensive rating dips by nearly 12 points with Leonard on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass, an easy team-high. Lineups without him that feature Paul George have a defensive rating of 105.9; units including Leonard but not George boast a defensive rating of 96.6.
Leonard, much thicker, a bit slower, and several years older, is a long way from his peak of winning back-to-back DPOY awards. But he’s still the most influential defender on a team stacked with as much defensive talent as any in basketball, and remains capable of the jaw-dropping plays that initially propelled him to prominence.
Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler is the HEAT’s best and most valuable player. It’s not particularly close. But no player on Miami’s roster is more directly responsible for his team’s two-way schemes and overall stylistic ethos than Adebayo.
Freshly minted as Eastern Conference Player of the Week, he’s finally receiving the nationwide acclaim he’s been due all season – but mostly for offense. Where Adebayo remains most indispensable to the HEAT is on the other end. His combination of quickness and strength might be truly unmatched in today’s league, a trump card Miami uses to its utmost advantage by sticking Adebayo wherever strategic and random circumstances dictate.
There are plenty of numbers indicating the sweeping impact of Adebayo’s versatility. The HEAT’s top-10 defensive rating dips by nearly seven points with him on the bench, a team-high, and they allow far fewer free throws and shots at the rim when he’s on the floor. It’s that confluence of eye test and analytical support that makes Adebayo a mainstay in this space.
But what’s keeping him from competing for its top spot is the opposite takeaway from the same dynamic. Miami ranks dead last in opponent field goal percentage from the restricted area, which should be a damning indictment of its best rim-protector. Offensive players shoot a below-average 61.5 percent when Adebayo challenges them at the rim, and there are just far too many times when he doesn’t affect a shot he should.
The film jumps off the screen otherwise, and it’s not like Adebayo has some traditional rim-protecting role. The HEAT even get a bit stingier at the rim when he’s in the game, too.
Regardless, that shortcoming continues to keep him from legitimate DPOY contention – for now. But if the empirical and statistical evidence improves, that’s bound to change.
Defensive Player of the Year Rankings
5. Jonathan Isaac – Orlando Magic
4. Bam Adebayo – Miami HEAT
3. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
1. Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers
Honorable Mention: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz; Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets; Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors; Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers; Marc Gasol, Toronto Raptors; Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics; Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers; Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons