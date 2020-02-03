NBA
NBA Daily: Boston Building For Championship Run
The Boston Celtics have been searching for the pieces necessary to get them back into the NBA Finals. Should they find the key ingredient, this new decade could begin with a championship battle with their legendary west coast rival. Chad Smith writes.
As one of the two most prolific franchises in the NBA, the Boston Celtics have been itching to return to the top of the mountain. The 17 championship trophies are a constant reminder of the expectations and team-first mentality required to wear the green jersey. Their core players have embodied those principles and welcome the challenge of getting the organization back to the Finals for the first time since the 2009-10 season.
That was the latest chapter in their storied rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers, which includes 12 NBA Finals battles. Boston won the first eight showdowns, but the Lakers have won three of the last four, including that previously mentioned epic seven-game series in 2010. Another Celtics/Lakers Finals could be on the table this year, but Boston has more work to do before then.
The promise of last season was crippled with the injuries to Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart, where they came up short in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The two seasons before that ended one step short in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston’s last title came 12 years ago, in what was a legendary group of individuals. Guys like Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen were able to execute with precision while the role players did their jobs as well.
Led by Doc Rivers, the Celtics finished with 66 regular-season wins and were ranked first in defensive rating and second in opponents scoring. During that playoff run, they had a sensational seven-game series against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. They went through the best player in the world, and they will have to do the same thing again this year to make it to the Finals.
The Milwaukee Bucks have been steamrolling through this season. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo appears as though he might win the award for a second consecutive year. The Bucks have the best record in the league at 41-7 and have not really been seriously tested. Milwaukee currently ranks first in scoring, defensive rating and pace, and is second in offensive rating. This presents a major challenge for Brad Stevens and his squad.
Boston is ranked inside the top five in each of those categories with the exception of pace, where they are right in the middle. The good news is they have won six of their last seven games, which began with the 32-point beatdown over the rival Lakers on Martin Luther King Jr Day. They also have an easy stretch coming up where they will face Atlanta twice and Orlando.
Two weeks ago, Kemba Walker was named as a starter for the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago. It is the second straight season he has been named a starter, but the first since joining the Celtics this past summer. Kemba was viewed as a player that may not have the same individual skills as Irving, but would be a much better fit within this system. Those assumptions have been proven correct, as he leads the team in scoring and assists.
Jayson Tatum has continued to blossom this season and was named as an All-Star reserve on Thursday night. The talented young forward is averaging 21.5 points per game through 43 games this season, while also leading the team in steals. Now fully healthy, Hayward has had an incredible bounce-back season. He missed some time early in the season with a broken hand, but has been flawless on the floor in all facets of the game.
Jaylen Brown signed his big contract extension this summer but has lived up to every penny so far. The 23-year old is averaging over 20 points per game while also posting career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, free throw percentage and overall field goal percentage. Despite putting up these career numbers across the board, Brown was not selected as a reserve for the All-Star Game. The event is still two weeks away, so it is possible he could fill in for an injured player.
One of the greatest abilities that Stevens has as a coach is getting his role players to play with consistency and effectiveness. Smart has vastly improved over the past few years, but other players such as Brad Wanamaker, Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye and Daniel Theis have been vital to their winning ways this season. The same could be said for the Lakers with their contributing role players – Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard.
The Celtics are one of five teams vying for the No. 2 seed in the East. That is the coveted spot right now because the team who claims it will not meet the top overall seed (presumably Milwaukee) until the Eastern Conference Finals.
That’s why Friday night’s win was so telling. The Sixers have failed to live up to expectations so far, as many people thought the East would boil down to a two-horse race between them and Milwaukee. Injuries and inconsistent play have nagged them all season, as they currently sit sixth in the conference. A potential playoff matchup with Philly could be troublesome, as they don’t really have an answer for Joel Embiid.
Should Philly remain sixth or even move up to fifth place in the standings, a date with Boston could easily happen. The urgency for the Celtics to grab the second spot is real, but they will have stiff competition. Indiana just got its franchise star Victor Oladipo back, Toronto hasn’t missed a beat since its title run and Miami has been one of the biggest surprises this year with a talented roster.
Thursday’s trade deadline would normally be a place to look for contending teams like the Celtics to improve. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski however, big deals are not likely this season for a variety of reasons. With respect to Enes Kanter, the position of need for the Celtics is clearly at center, but the right deal simply hasn’t materialized yet. Danny Ainge continues to sit on a stack of draft picks, but those have been devalued over the last couple of years with teams like Brooklyn and Memphis improving.
The next place to explore would be the buyout market, but that may be dry too. The hot name all season has been Andre Iguodala, but Memphis is not budging on their asking price, and Boston doesn’t need another wing anyway. Dion Waters is another name out there, but he simply doesn’t fit with Boston’s culture at all. Looking at the big man market, the only serviceable guys that may become available are role players like Dewayne Dedmon.
Whatever route the Celtics end up taking, they should be in good hands. Even if they don’t make any changes, the roster is oozing with enough talent that is capable of getting them back to the Finals for the first time in 10 years.
NBA Daily: Most Improved Watch — 2/2/20
Quinn Davis takes a look at the top candidates for Most Improved Player at the midpoint of the NBA season. This edition features a new face and a new No. 1 as things begin to heat up for the league.
The NBA season has officially passed its midway point. All-Star voting has wrapped and players will now prepare for their short vacation. When they return from the break, there will only be a month-and-a-half of regular season left until the real games begin.
With almost 50 games played for each team, there is now ample data to judge the race for each award. In this space, there has been the same leader since day one. That changes today. Here are our five candidates for Most Improved Player.
5. Duncan Robinson
Not only is there a new number one, but there is also a first-timer. Last week, this spot went to Jaylen Brown. Since the players in the fifth spot are very unlikely to win this award, from here on out this spot will rotate to showcase some players that deserve a mention, unless a certain player makes it impossible to leave him off.
This time, the honor goes to Robinson, who has quietly become a key contributor to a bona fide playoff team in Miami. The second-year guard saw about 10 minutes per game last season and averaged a measly 3.3 points. He is up to 12 points per game this season and his three-point shooting has shot up from 28 percent to almost 44 percent.
Robinson is no stranger to quick improvements. He started his college career at Division III Williams College before transferring to Michigan. After a rookie season spent learning the ropes, Robinson is now playing almost 30 minutes a night and getting his number called often.
The HEAT has had ample success running him through dribble-handoffs. Per NBA.com, the HEAT score 1.51 points per possession in those situations. That is the highest figure in the NBA out of players that have one or more of those possessions per game. Paul George is behind him for the second spot.
Robinson has not yet developed his game past the outside shot. He takes nearly all of his attempts from behind the three-point line and posts an assist rate of only 5.9 percent.
Still, the HEAT rely heavily on his shooting and score five more points per 100 possessions with Robinson on the court, per Cleaning the Glass. His name has not been mentioned in the race for Most Improved yet this season, but he deserves praise for the leap he has taken.
4. Luka Doncic
Doncic remains on this list as the poster-boy for second-year players that make a larger leap than expected. Both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Trae Young make impressive arguments for themselves to be considered, but Doncic’s leap to MVP candidate and best player on a playoff team overshadows the other sophomore candidates.
Doncic is still averaging nearly 29 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. He was recently voted an All-Star starter at guard next to James Harden.
There is not much more to say about Doncic that hasn’t already been said. If he has a slump through the second act of the season, this spot will go to someone else who deserves a shoutout. Until then, this seat is his.
3. Bam Adebayo
Adebayo continued his impressive third season after getting voted to his first All-Star team earlier this week. His stout defense at the rim and increasingly versatile offensive game have been key in keeping this HEAT team near the top of the East.
Adebayo notched his second triple-double of the season in a win against the Orlando Magic on Monday night, tallying 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
The HEAT are scoring 1.18 points per possession with Adebayo as the roll man, per NBA.com. His offensive burden has steadily increased throughout the season as his skill set emerged. His usage rate is up to over 20 percent and he will occasionally lead the break and initiate the offense in transition.
Adebayo’s defense continues to impress as well. His foul rate has dropped significantly from the past two seasons, and the HEAT allows significantly fewer attempts at the rim with Adebayo on the court.
He is still slightly behind the top two in the race for Most Improved, but Adebayo has a very strong case.
2. Devonte’ Graham
Graham has been the leader for this award since day one, but his recent play has moved him back to number two.
His three-point percentage is still very strong, sitting at 39 percent with a number of his attempts being of high difficulty, but his finishing ability has slipped dramatically. He is only finishing 48 percent of his attempts around the rim, per Cleaning the Glass. That puts him in the 19th percentile of the league at his position.
Despite the efficiency slip, Graham still has one of the strongest arguments for Most Improved. He is averaging 18 points and 7 assists, carrying the load for a rebuilding Charlotte Hornets bunch. The team’s offensive rating jumps 12 points with Graham on the court.
His hot start has yielded him more attention from NBA defenses. The next step for Graham will be adapting to the increased attention and bettering his efficiency. If he can improve his overall field goal percentage while maintaining his raw production over the season’s second half, he will regain the top spot for this honor.
1. Brandon Ingram
The new leader in the clubhouse is Ingram, who is the third member of this list to be named to his first All-Star team. He has been the best player on a Pelicans team that now finds itself back in the race for the eighth seed in the West.
His averages of 25 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists on 47-40-85 shooting splits put him in rare territory among the league’s elite.
Early in the season, it was mentioned in this space that Ingram’s hot start from beyond the arc could be unsustainable, but not to the point where he dips below average. That proved correct, as he has tapered off now at the 40 percent line, the mark of an elite shooter.
With the return of Zion Williamson, there have been some growing pains as Ingram tries to feel his way into chemistry with the rookie phenom. Once the duo develops a rapport, Ingram could become even more devastating off the ball or in pick-and-roll situations.
If that does happen, he could run away with this prize.
That wraps up this edition of the Most Improved Watch. Be on the lookout for new faces or a shuffle in the order on the next check-in. Also, be sure to stay tuned into Basketball Insiders for a look at every award race this season.
In the Hunt: Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Jonathan Isaac (injured), Norman Powell, Donte Divincenzo, Devin Booker, Richaun Holmes, Lonnie Walker IV, Pascal Siakam, Davis Bertans
High-Performance Mindfulness: Top Five Things Not To Do During A Slump
Jake Rauchbach lists the top five things NOT to do during a shooting slump.
The shooting slump can be an enigma to even the most seasoned player. We are going to break down the top five things NOT to do to when experiencing a shooting slump.
Changing Shot Mechanics
Trying to fix chronic shooting issues by tinkering with mechanics generally creates further issues for the shooter. The reason why? Because the underlying cause of the slump is not physical. It is rooted in the subconscious and muscle memory level of the player.
In a slump, the root cause of what ails the shooter is not because a shooting elbow is too far out, or because it is coming off the wrong finger on the release.
Yes, these are contributing factors. However, when mechanics such as these are tweaked without also addressing the actual deeper cause, players tend to experience further issues.
Einstein said that you cannot fix a problem from the same level of awareness that it was created from. The same can be said about the shooting slump.
Trying to fix physical form is addressing the symptom, but not the cause. This is why changing mechanics is almost always ineffectual.
Film Watching
When a player is experiencing a slump, watching film to critique form and analyze shot selection is also not recommended.
When’s the last time any good shooter consistently shot the ball well by critically analyzing (thinking about) their shot? Shooting is all about feeling and FLOW, not thinking. We ask players how does your shot feel, not how does your shot think. In this way, shooting is more of an art than a science.
Film study that has the player break down his/her current form and shot selection can have the effect of activating the analytical thinking mind. This is counterproductive and can block a player’s ability to feel better about his/her shot. To break a slump, we want to tap into the subconscious or autonomic system.
Increasing Repetitions
The adage that increasing repetitions is the way to bust a shooting slump is antiquated and generally does not work.
Hard work is only effective when the conscious and subconscious parts of the brain are in alignment. When they are not, like in the case of a shooting slump, then the player generally is just spinning his/her wheels.
We have all seen those players that spend hours in the gym and are not able to translate that work to tangible in-game improvement. The same concept holds for slumping shooters.
There is a very real disconnect on the level of the muscle memory that must be brought back into balance before increased repetition begins registering as an in-game improvement.
In a slump, the best thing a player can do — outside of internally releasing the psychosomatic block by way of High-Performance techniques — is to go to the movies and get their mind off of the experience. Increasing reps in this instance is generally not beneficial.
Thinking & Analyzing
As mentioned above, slumps are not fixed by using the conscious mind to figure out a solution. If this were effective, players would routinely be able to hypothesize and think themselves out of the downtrend.
It is very common for a player experiencing a slump to analyze form shot attempts, and begin employing the thinking mind to suppress emotional discord stemming from past ineffectual shooting experiences.
When this happens, often a nasty psychosomatic looping effect occurs, which can further perpetuate the slump.
Imagine trying to “think away” a severely sprained ankle? This does not work because the underlying physical trauma of the sprained ankle needs to be addressed before progress can take place. A similar concept can be applied to the shooting slump.
At its core, shooting slumps are also trauma, mental and emotional trauma. To eradicate the slump, healing, or elimination of the underlying mental and emotional baggage, must take place.
Let’s define trauma.
Mental and emotional trauma can be severe off-court experiences like family, financial or health crises. It can also be defined by memories of bad shooting games, embarrassing moments on-court moments or specific plays such as badly missed shots.
When leftover experiences like these bleed over into the muscle memory, slumps begin to occur. For this reason, increasing repetition, film study and analysis generally do not have a positive effect on solving the slump until the underlying baggage, or trauma, has been processed through.
Leaning On Outside Counsel
Players often want to ask others for advice. If the player is self-aware enough to know that the slump is not purely physical, then asking for help on how to neutralize the underlying emotional trauma can be beneficial.
However, leaning on other’s opinions can also further exacerbate the issue. This is especially true when that outside influence suggests tinkering with mechanics and analyzing shot performance.
The risk here is if the initial outside counsel’s recommendations do not work, the player may have a hard time hearing, trusting and synthesizing relevant input in the future. Another issue here is, players can begin to lose faith in what they think is the correct way to proceed. This is the worst-case scenario because it can lead to the player feeling lost. This can then produce even more overthinking, or paralysis by analysis.
Closing
We still have a lot to learn about shooting slumps. However, considering how players have responded in the past, it is best to focus on the internal dynamics (The Cause) of the player first before addressing the slumping symptoms. This is the fastest way to bust the slump.
NBA Daily: Eric Gordon Turning It Up
The Houston Rockets recently visited Salt Lake City and Jordan Hicks got to witness Eric Gordon drop a 50-point effort. He caught up with him and a few others within the organization after the game and details what was discussed.
After a career-high 50-point night against the Utah Jazz last Monday, Eric Gordon seems to be turning a corner on the season.
His numbers up to this point, as a whole, have been some of the worst of his career. Some of it is health, some of it can be traced to a new role after the departure of Chris Paul and addition of Russell Westbrook. Regardless, he’s been shooting a career-low 38.4 percent from the field and has averaged his smallest number ever for assists, too. He’s right around his average the last few years of 16 points per night, albeit not as efficient as he’s been in the past.
However, he’s recently been getting back to form. In the last 10 games, he’s poured in 22.1 points per game on 43.8 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three. Over his last five, he’s at 25.2 points a night, although that number is slightly skewed from the aforementioned 50-point effort.
Head coach Mike D’Antoni wasn’t surprised about Gordon’s recent uptick in play and he attributes a lot of it to his improving health.
“He’s pain-free for the first time in a year and a half,” said D’Antoni, “There will be ups and downs like always. Eric‘s going to be good, so as long as he’s not hurting he’s going to be good.”
And good Gordon was.
With a depleted Houston roster missing James Harden, Clint Capela and Westbrook, Gordon preceded to drop a 50-burger on a surging Utah side. He was attacking Rudy Gobert at the rim, draining deep threes in Donovan Mitchell’s face and looking as locked in as he’s ever been. The crazy part about this high-scoring effort? He hasn’t dropped more than 40 points in a game since his rookie year, which was 11 years ago.
Austin Rivers had plenty to say regarding Gordon’s special night, too.
“You just marvel at it, he’s like a bowling ball when he drives to the basket, dudes just bounce off him. He’s so low to the ground.” Rivers continued, “He’s so strong, Eric is built like a fullback – you know his body. Seriously, I always tell people, he picked the right sport – obviously, it’s worked out well for him – but I think he could’ve played in the NFL too because he’s just so strong.”
Watching Gordon continually take it to Gobert, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, was supremely impressive — even to his teammates.
“There was times where Gobert was trying to, I mean, they just bounce off of him.” Rivers said. “His range is ridiculous. Eric’s a guy that if he played on a lot of other teams, he has All-Star capability.
“And he sacrifices a lot for this team so tonight you saw full effect how good he is.”
If the Rockets want to achieve their goal of an NBA championship — one that has been so elusive to them the past few years — they’ll need Gordon to be the best version of himself. The fact that his body is back to 100 percent is crucial, undeniable. A three-headed dragon of Harden, Westbrook and Gordon in the playoffs could be killer to whichever franchise unfortunately comes across it.
“Tonight was just a special night for me. It means a lot that we won. I just want our team to build off of this, but it is special for me for sure.”
Without question, that effort against Utah was incredible. He was 14-for-22 from the field and added 16 points from the charity stripe. But his attitude post-game was heavily team-focused. “Yeah I had it going, but other guys played well. It was like a team effort. The most meaningful thing is that we won.”
When asked if the Rockets had a nothing to lose mentality going into the game – what with Westbrook, Harden and Capela out and all – Gordon meditated on a team-centered focus once again.
“No question. The other team, they probably let down a little bit, but we just kept on playing, you know, we played hard. We just didn’t beat ourselves. We made mistakes a little bit, but we really didn’t beat ourselves. We made plays throughout the whole game.”
The Rockets got ahead early and never relinquished a lead in the second half and Gordon’s consistent play on offense was a large part of that. He was asked about his health, to which he said, “I feel like I’m getting back to being myself. I told everybody when you have surgery during the season, it’s always going to be a process. Now it’s just all about us collectively together, playing for one another — because we can do this thing, we just got to turn this thing around and win a lot of games.”
While Gordon is right, there’s little speculation that the Rockets have much to worry about. There haven’t been many moments this season where all three of Gordon, Westbrook and Harden have clicked together and, yet, they are still fifth in the West, and just three games out of the No. 2 seed. If the Rockets can clinch home-court in the first round, that might be enough for them to eventually punch a ticket to the Western Conference Finals.
“How we played tonight is how we need to play. We got after it defensively, we just went out there and played,” Gordon told Basketball Insiders. “We just played our game. Everybody contributed and that’s what made things a lot easier.”
Eric Gordon is a major key to the Rockets’ success — but he’s absolutely right in saying that a collective effort from the team definitely eases the burden. The less Houston has to rely on heroics from one James Harden, the better off they’ll be.
Almost at the All-Star break, the Rockets are surely trending upwards. Westbrook is finally playing solid basketball, Gordon is back to full health and Harden is still a complete MVP-worthy package.
There’s little reason to believe that Houston has anywhere else to go but up — but how high? That’s still anybody’s best guess.