Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics agreed to a four-year, $135 million contract extension, agent Jason Glushon of Glushon Sports Management announced Wednesday.

The two-time All-Star guard opted to decline his $37.3 million player option for 2024-25 to sign a multi-year deal that’ll take him through the 2027-28 season, per Glushon.

Holiday’s current contract is the four-year, $135 million deal he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in April 2021. His deal with Milwaukee included $23.23 million in total incentives.

Per Spotrac, Holiday will become the fourth player to sign a guaranteed deal worth more than $100 million at 33 or older — joining LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Al Horford.

This move also saves the Celtics cap space. Excluding bonuses, Holiday had a base salary of $37.3 million in 2024-25. The first year of the extension will reduce his salary to $30 million, saving Boston over $35 million in luxury tax penalties.

Boston Celtics offered Jrue Holiday the contract extension to remove $5.7 million of bonuses

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the benefit of Holiday’s extension is that Boston eliminates $5.7 million of likely/unlikely bonuses that would have counted toward the first/second apron.

The Celtics acquired Holiday in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers in October for center Robert Williams III and 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Portland also received a 2024 first-round pick via Golden State and a 2029 first-round pick.

“Right when I got traded, [Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla] was the first person sending me clips; what to do on pick-and-roll defense, how to run the offense, things like that,” Holiday said during his introductory press conference.

“Again, I feel like he’s about his business. He’s here to win and take this team to another level.”

Through 68 games (all starts), Holiday is averaging 12.5 points, career-high 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 32.9 minutes per game while shooting 48.1% from the floor, a career-best 43.1% from 3-point range, and 83.3% at the foul line.

Holiday scored a season-high 22 points in back-to-back games at the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 15 and against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 17. The 15-year veteran hit a season-high six 3-pointers versus San Antonio.

The Celtics are an NBA-best 62-17 largely in part due to their defense. Boston ranks fifth in opponent points per game, allowing 109.1 points, and its defensive efficiency rating (1.082) is third best overall.

Jrue Holiday’s addition made this possible.