NBA Daily: Elite Scorers Redefining What’s Possible
Norms are hard to challenge everywhere. That’s especially true in the NBA. Drew Maresca examines the new normal for NBA scoring leaders, which includes playing at a faster pace and leveraging deeper three-pointers.
The NBA has had a number of different eras throughout its existence. The modern era of basketball began sometime between 1998 and 2003. Since the modern era and even before, it’s been extremely rare that two or more players average 29 points per game or more in the same season.
It’s actually only happened four times in the past 17 seasons: In 2005-06, Kobe Bryant (35.4), Allen Iverson (33.0) LeBron James (31.4) and Gilbert Arenas (29.3) all accomplished it; it happened again in 2009-10, when Kevin Durant (30.1) and James (29.7) did so; another time in 2015-16, when Stephen Curry (30.1) and James Harden (29.0) both did so; and once again in 2016-17 with Westbrook (31.6) and Harden (29.1).
The last time that four or more players averaged at least 29.0 points per game was that ’05-06 campaign, and the time before that was all the way back in 1987-88.
And yet here we are, more than halfway through the 2019-20 season with five players currently averaging at least 29.0 points per game. FIVE!
Presently, Harden (34.9), Bradley Beal (30.4), Trae Young (29.6), Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.6) and Damian Lillard (29.4) are all averaging more than 29.0 points per game.
And while drawing a line in the sand at that number might feel arbitrary, it’s a very real barrier that there few have broken through. And remember, there have been five seasons since 2003-04 that the NBA scoring champion averaged less than 29.0 points per game.
Before we get too far, it’s worth pointing out that this list could be even longer. Three of the very best scorers on the planet aren’t on the list for a variety of reasons: Curry, Westbrook and Durant.
Westbrook is still getting acclimated to playing alongside Harden in Houston, but he’s averaged more than 32 points per game since 2020; and if he averages 32.25 points per game over the final 20 games, he’ll finish the year at exactly 29.0. Meanwhile, Durant will miss the entire 2019-20 season and Curry has been sidelined for the majority of it. So while this season has forced many to rethink what’s possible, it could have been even crazier.
But it’s not as if the NBA just recently received an influx of scorers. Sure, there are some newcomers on the list, but it’s not as if the top scorers in 2019-20 are hands down better scorers than we’ve seen before. So what’s driving the uptick? This writer posits a theory that points to two stylistic changes: More shot attempts and a willingness to shoot the ball from beyond the three-point line.
First, a bit about the players’ willingness to take deeper shots. The deep three burst onto the mainstage fairly recently. Curry made sure we were all aware of it in Feb. 2016, when he sealed a game against the Durant and Westbrook-led Oklahoma City Thunder. That wasn’t the first time a player launched a long three-pointer, but it might have been the first time it was done and everyone watching assumed it had at least as good of a chance of going in. But one player isn’t the rule, he’s the exception.
However, since that night, we’ve seen Damian Lillard casually take and make 30-footers in the 2019 playoffs with perfect form. Trae Young has launched more than his share in his short time in the league, too. And then there’s LeBron James, who has made at least two 30-plus footers in only the last week – both of which were taken as if to say, “anything you can do, I can do better.”
Since 2003-04, two main things have changed: Star players are now also three-point shooters — and they’ve annexed lots of additional space from which they shoot — but coaching plays an equally important role in players taking longer three-pointers, as well. Modern coaches have relinquished some control for the greater good. Can you imagine Phil Jackson or Jerry Sloan allowing their players to remain in the game after shooting a 30-footer with 17 seconds left in the shot clock? Unlikely would be a generous way to put it. But modern coaches understand that it’s in their best interest to let their players play with freedom and pace.
The other integral aspect that has enabled more players to score at a flabbergasting pace is….pace. In basketball terms, pace is defined as the number of possessions per 48 minutes a team has. It’s a fairly straight forward concept. And ever since coach Mike D’Antoni showed off his “seven seconds or less” offense, teams have done their best to replicate it — despite the fact that it was publicly disparaged and disregarded as a fad.
A quick examination of the average pace across the league reveals that it has quickened pretty dramatically over the last few decades. The average pace in 2019-20 is 100.2. Last season, that number was 100.0. The year prior, 97.3. and it continues on that exact upward trajectory back to 2003-04, when the average pace was only 90.1. Pace affects the scoring average of elite players very directly because with a faster pace comes more possessions, which translates into additional touches for a team’s go-to scorer.
Basketball Insiders caught up with the New York Knicks’ defensive anchor, Mitchell Robinson, to discuss spoke the increase in elite scorers around the league.
“Yeah, I think it’s more just more field goal attempts,” Robinson said. “If I’m in the paint, not too many guys come down there. Some guys don’t care and come anyway. But most take outside shots instead of coming in. Leads to more points, long rebounds, more possessions.”
But field goal attempts are only part of the equation. Players have to convert field goal attempts, and NBA defenses continue to learn new schemes to keep players from touching the ball.
And yet, elite players are scoring more than ever before. Spoiler alert: It’s because they’re that good.
“Players are just getting sharper and working harder on their craft,” continued Robinson. “LeBron (James) been shooting those half-court shots in pre-games for a while (whereas other greats might not have). So if he takes that in-game, it’s gonna be like a warm-up.”
The uptick in elite scorers’ averages can be mostly attributed to an increased pace, as well as a more open game thanks to players shooting from a longer range. These innovations have made the game more aesthetically pleasing, but they’ve also enabled players to be more effective than ever before.
We are currently experiencing an offensive renaissance. The last few years showed us the speed at which basketball can be played, and this season shows that elite players must be picked up the second they cross half-court. When thinking back to the 1990s, five or more players averaging 29.0 points per game or more might’ve seemed impossible.
It’s exciting to consider what unattainable and unwritten rules will be challenged next.
High-Performance Mindfulness: Mental Blocks
Jake Rauchbach breaks down mental blocks and their significance in the player development process.
One of the most overlooked parts of the performance process is mental blocks that hold players back.
What are mental blocks?
Mental blocks are the psychosomatic disruptions from memories that are still lingering within a player’s subconscious mind.
We will break these down further in a moment, but first, let’s talk about muscle memory also known as the subconscious mind.
The Subconscious Mind
Your subconscious is the habitual, unconscious or routine based part of you rooted in emotion and feeling. It makes up 95% of your overall brain capacity.
To put that in perspective, on average, your subconscious is responsible for running the tasks in your life approximately 22.8 hours during your day. Your conscious mind is responsible for the other 1.2 hours.
Unlike your conscious, your subconscious can operate thousands of functions all at the same time. It is tied into the autonomic nervous system and your fight or flight response.
As players and coaches we also often talk about muscle memory, but we are actually referring to is the subconscious mind.
Now here is the thing — a player’s jump shot, ability to make good decisions in the pick-and-roll and scoring efficiency is all based on muscle memory.
If muscle memory is just really just another way to talk about the habitual part of the mind, also known as the subconscious mind, then as coaches what we are trying to get done with any type of player development program is to instill positive subconscious habits that improve performance for players.
These habits, if honed and refined, should automatically kick-in during the game when it matters most.
Many times this does not happen. Let’s talk about why.
The Gap
In a perfect world, practice repetition automatically and always generates in-game statistical performance.
Of course, we do not live in a perfect world and there is another variable outside of skill development, video and strength and conditioning that affects performance.
This variable boiled down is the effectiveness that the subconscious mind has for processing through mental and emotional upset.
When this process is ineffectual it can block a player’s ability to translate practice reps to in-game improvement.
Just like the rest of us, players go through experiences that are emotionally charged. Those negatively charged emotions can end up short-circuiting a player causing problems on the court.
The number of inputs that players process through compared to the common person is generally more, and magnified as they move up the ranks.
Mental and emotional elements from bad games, embarrassing moments, marital struggles and injury recovery experiences can all cause problems if they pile up and are not resolved.
Take into consideration that a player’s subconscious remembers every experience (positive or negative) that he/she has ever been through in life, and it becomes apparent that finding an efficient way to eliminate thoughts, emotions, and feelings that impede performance is vital.
Mental Blocks
Think about bad games, losses or embarrassing moments that lingered. This same dynamic holds for players with both on and off-court experiences.
The longer these aspects are allowed to hang around, the more they imprint within the muscle memory, the bigger the issues they can cause for the player regarding performance.
These, my friends, are mental blocks.
When mental blocks exist there are generally no amount of shots, weights or film that will optimize improvement until the underlying psychosomatic issue is neutralized first.
In these cases, mental and emotional processes that zero in on the muscle memory of the player is what is called for.
Processes such as these are several steps past traditional methods. They employ tools that bypass the conscious mind, getting right into the subconscious mind to make a change fast.
When it comes to consistent statistical performance improvement, this has been the missing link in the player development model.
Check out Jake Rauchbach’s High-Performance Mindfulness podcast here.
NBA Daily: Jordan Clarkson Throwing Himself Into The Jazz Way
Spencer Davies dives into Jordan Clarkson’s fit with the Utah Jazz since the December trade through the eyes of head coach Quin Snyder.
Preconceived notions can shape a player’s reputation.
A good chunk of the time in the NBA, these presumptions are just buzzwords to initiate a debate in the realm of media. Every now and then, they can be true, but in a less hyperbolic way than typically presented.
Perhaps a model for it, Jordan Clarkson has had those attached to his name over the years. Glance across the social feeds of local writers, national personalities and basketball fans alike during his six seasons in the league. You’d probably see labels such as “ball stopper” or “doesn’t play defense.”
When the Utah Jazz acquired Clarkson from the Cleveland Cavaliers this past December, head coach Quin Snyder knew to expect a powerful punch, but didn’t want to put the 27-year-old in a box regarding his skill set.
“You try not to make assumptions about players, at least that’s been something that’s important to me until you really get to know ’em,” Snyder said before the Jazz took the floor in Clarkson’s return to Cleveland.
Those limited types of outlooks are a perfect illustration of how player evaluations are conducted on the outside looking in. Instead of focusing on what a player can do, people go out of their way to discuss what that player can’t do. In-house, on the other hand, Snyder quickly found out that Clarkson can light up the points column — and much more than that.
“It’s hard not to notice his ability to score,” Snyder said. “If you see a highlight or whatever, they usually don’t show highlights of guys pressuring the ball and shifting on defense, but I think I would say that those things are important to him.
“I think his efficiency offensively has been really good. There’s always gonna be possessions where, when you can create a shot, that you do that….But you see a passion when he plays, and you see that even more when it’s up close and you get a chance to look in his eyes and you see how he comes in the game, how he comes out of the game and just how he competes. I didn’t have any preconceptions about that, but it’s been fun to see him play that way.”
Clarkson’s transition to Utah’s defensive system hasn’t quite been seamless. Playtype number statistics on NBA.com support that with evidence of his struggles guarding one-on-one and ball-handlers in the pick-and-roll. However, among the top five 3-man lineups he’s played with from a minutes standpoint, all of them have a positive net rating.
The important factor? The want and the work ethic are there.
“I think the main thing is kinda purposeful effort, and when someone’s giving that…there’s always breakdowns, but I think understanding what you’re trying to do, and that’s important because it’s a collective effort,” Snyder said. “So I think that the focus, until things become habitual — when you move from a different organization and different scheme or style of play, there’s always an adjustment, but the guys that embrace that are usually the guys that learn it the quickest and that’s what he’s done.”
While that is taking time and getting used to, Clarkson’s offensive prowess jelled with the Jazz in an instant. Any team would welcome the natural feel he has for the game, but especially one that desperately needed a bench boost. Increased averages and percentages across the board tell an easy story of his contributions. Synergy goes a little deeper.
A blur in transition, a sound conductor as a ball-handler in pick-and-roll situations and a flat-out hooper in isolation, Clarkson scores over one point per possession and ranks in the 80th percentile or higher in all three categories among his peers in the Association. He’s able to spot up if you ask him to and can cash in on catch-shoot opportunities.
The pull-up game has always been a strong suit for Clarkson. That hasn’t changed at all since his move to Salt Lake City — a 50 percent clip on about four attempts per game. Since his arrival, he’s also behind only Donovan Mitchell with an average of five drives a night and has a nearly top-10 points percentage (71.7) in the league on those plays.
Basketball Insiders mentioned the term “rescue possessions” in reference to Clarkson’s knack for making something out of nothing, perhaps the most dangerous tool in his arsenal. Snyder smirked in response.
Asked Quin Snyder about whether he knew about Jordan Clarkson’s willingness to create for others and defend before the trade.
The Jazz head coach expanded upon JC’s knack for “rescue possessions” as well, a term I used in a question that he liked. pic.twitter.com/2X3OqHRVoX
— Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) March 2, 2020
“I haven’t heard that word. That’s a good word for it. You can rescue the coach,” Snyder said. “When you draw up a bad play and it’s inefficient, a player makes a shot and everybody thinks you did something good. Those are big, big plays — particularly, at certain points in the game. A lot of times the ball will come back to a guy and they’ll kinda get stuck with it with three or four seconds on the shot clock and it’s just…it’s hard. Because the defense knows the shot clock as well. You play pick-and-roll and they switch it.
“So I think the ability to first, rise up and shoot it, he gets good elevation on his shot when he can get it off. And then, also the ability to put it on the floor and create.”
Did you catch this play in the fourth quarter in Cleveland? That’s a prime example of what a rescue possession is. Other than paying attention to each game, it’s not easy to track down those types of numbers coming off ineffective sets. What you can do is make an inference off using touch time and dribble statistics.
When Clarkson has touched the ball from 2-to-6 seconds on a possession, he has been Utah’s most successful scorer by percentage since the trade. On opportunities with 3-to-6 dribbles, his effective field goal percentage is 58.6. If you put the two observations together, it basically works in conjunction.
Clarkson’s drive to win games is just as high as his desire to beat his man when he’s on the floor. The Jazz brought him to town because of that competitiveness — and the decision has paid off handsomely as the team prepares for postseason play.
“He’s thrown himself into what we’re doing,” Snyder said. “I think everybody respects that and we’re happy that he’s with us.”
NBA Daily: Brook Lopez’s Effect In Multiple Areas Offsets Shooting Struggles
Despite the brilliant success of the Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez hasn’t been able to find his three-point shot — but Chad Smith details why the team’s fans should not be concerned.
After the doomsday scenario happened in the NBA Finals last season, the Golden State Warriors era has taken a year off.
This was supposed to be a year where there wasn’t one team dominating the rest of the league. Someone forgot to mention that to Jon Horst and the fine folks in Milwaukee.
The Bucks head into Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Indians Pacers with a 52-9 record, which is easily the best in the league. They rank first in the entire NBA in scoring, pace, defensive rating, scoring differential and inside the top three in opponent scoring and offensive rating. That is a serious recipe for success.
While the main ingredient is Giannis Antetokounmpo, this team is about so much more than one player. The reigning MVP has been even better this season and could take home the award again. That is not the trophy that motivates him, though. The trophy he wants is the Larry O’Brien, which embodies the team’s success.
As currently constructed, this group is nearly identical to last year’s team, which also saw great regular-season success, but faltered in the playoffs. The chemistry and continuity amongst the players have been building, and so too has the relationship between player and coach. Mike Budenholzer is still only in his second year with the team and has been learning more about the players and their tendencies. That has allowed him to put them in a better position to succeed this year.
One player that made a major impact last season was Brook Lopez. The 7-foot center was an assassin from three-point range a year ago, making 2.3 of them per game. This season has been somewhat of a different story for the veteran. Lopez is hitting just 1.4 threes per game, which is the lowest of his career. His attempts are down, but so is his accuracy.
Last season, Lopez shot 36.5 percent from downtown, but so far this year that has dipped to 29.2 percent. That is the lowest percentage since his 2015-16 campaign. His effective field goal percentage sits at 49.5 percent, which is the lowest mark he’s posted since the 2010-11 season. All of that has resulted in a 10.9 scoring average for Lopez, which is the lowest of his career.
But while the scoring and shooting efficiency may be down, everything else has been exceptional.
Lopez is currently averaging 2.5 blocks per game, which is second in the league only behind Hassan Whiteside. His rebounding, assists and steals have been steady and his turnovers have remained low. The Bucks hang their hat on rim protection, and that is where Lopez has been invaluable as they rank second in the league in blocked shots as a team.
The key to Milwaukee’s defense is taking away the highest percentage shots, which are in the paint. They will drop the big man instead of switching, which allows the opposing team to launch threes. They protect the paint at all costs, with long and athletic bodies like Giannis, Khris Middleton and the Lopez twins.
Even without Lopez knocking down the long ball consistently, the Bucks rank inside the top five in three-point shots made and second in team field goal percentage. Having snipers like Middleton, Wesley Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo and Kyle Korver is great. George Hill currently leads the league in three-point shooting. Newly acquired Marvin Williams has been a fantastic fit, and Eric Bledsoe has been shooting above 35 percent from deep for the first time since his 2015-16 season.
The fact is that Milwaukee has plenty of shooting to overcome the slump that Brook has been in this year. While that was a large aspect of his game last season, he has a lot more value that has been overlooked because of his three-point shooting.
The interesting angle of the rest of the regular season is that the Bucks have the fourth-easiest schedule remaining. They went 11-1 in February, and that lone loss came in Indiana when Giannis didn’t play. They will get the Pacers’ rematch tonight at home, and they will be angry. The Bucks were dreadful on the second night of a back-to-back in Miami on Monday. Giannis and Middleton combined to shoot 10-for-34 from the floor, including just 2-for-14 from downtown. Even after that hiccup, Milwaukee has still only lost four games since Christmas.
Entering Monday night, the Bucks had the best point differential in NBA history. Basketball-Reference uses a Simple Rating Score which measures point differential and schedule strength. Only four teams have ever had an SRS above 11, and all of them ended up winning the championship. Milwaukee was at 11.53 before the Miami game, but is still above that magic number (11.12) heading into this evening.
Through 61 games this season, the Bucks have only played a total of 50 “clutch” minutes. According to NBA.com, the lowest amount of such minutes played over the course of an 82-game season is 95 minutes, held by the 2014-15 Warriors.
Milwaukee has been destroying teams at an incredible rate, which allows Budenholzer to manage the workload for Giannis. He is averaging just 30.9 minutes per game, which is the lowest since his rookie season.
Keeping Giannis somewhat rested is going to be paramount to their success in the playoffs. The Toronto Raptors took a similar approach last season with Kawhi Leonard, but they used a different method. Kawhi would sit out more games, but he played a lot of minutes during the games he did play. Milwaukee is hoping that this method bears the same fruit for their organization this year.
The Bucks have a showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The matchup between the top teams in each conference is undoubtedly a potential Finals preview. The player and positional matchups are oozing with intrigue. While Budenholzer is more resistant to altering his lineup in reaction to the opponent, Frank Vogel is quite the opposite. Both teams have a lot of depth, but the Lakers still haven’t been able to find their perfect rotation.
This is the type of situation that Lopez should thrive in. Being able to pull the LA’s big men away from the rim on defense will open up things for Giannis and Middleton. The Lakers are all too familiar with his shooting capabilities and should at least have someone ready to rotate over should he be open.
In their earlier matchup this season just before Christmas, the Bucks prevailed with a seven-point victory. Anthony Davis had a monster game with 36 points and LeBron James posted a triple-double but it wasn’t enough to offset the 34-11-7 performance from Giannis. In that game, Lopez scored 10 points and was 0-for-3 from three-point range. He also had 4 steals and 3 blocks, proving that he and the Bucks can succeed even without his deep ball.
The other thing to think about is how good the Bucks have been without Lopez hitting those shots. What happens when those shots start falling?
There simply may not be an answer – or any hope – for the opponent.
