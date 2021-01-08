NBA
NBA Daily: It’s Time to Speed Up ‘The Process’
Drew Maresca assesses the Philadelphia 76ers’ start to the 2020-21 season and suggests trade targets to solidify their roster.
The Philadelphia 76ers are fine.
Arguably last season’s biggest disappointment, the 76ers look much improved from last season. Meanwhile, as evidenced by a recent Tobias Harris quote, new head coach Doc Rivers seemingly has the team’s respect.
“I think it’s more what [Doc] gets out of the whole group,” Harris told the media after the 76ers’ 118-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets Monday night.
Currently 7-2 after their loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia has posted a +8.2 net rating on the season. They’ve posted the best defensive rating in the entire league, while they’ve also improved to the seventh-best three-point shooting team by percentage (38.7%) and have played at the second-best pace in the league, behind only the Milwaukee Bucks, a major improvement on last season when they ranked 19th.
Predictably, they’re getting great production out of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, while newcomer Seth Curry — who recently tested positive for COVID-19,according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski — also hit the ground running in the City of Brotherly Love.
But the Nets, in the words of Philadelphia’s own Will Smith “put an end to that mess, real quick.” And they did so without Kevin Durant, who has missed time due to the NBA’s COVID-19 contact tracing protocol, Kyrie Irving, who was cited as having missed the game for “personal reasons,” and Spencer Dinwiddie, who’s expected to miss the rest of the season after knee surgery. Despite those missing stars, Philadelphia struggled to keep Brooklyn off their spots on the perimeter and did little to help themselves with 20 turnovers (which the Nets turned into 35 points).
So, while they may be fine — improved from a season ago, anyway — let’s examine the 76ers a bit more closely.
It’s no surprise that Brooklyn managed 35 points off turnovers on Thursday night; Philadelphia has turned it over more than any team, save for the Chicago Bulls and Miami HEAT. Further, and despite their size in the front court, they rank just 22nd in offensive rebounds. Prior to last night, they’d played only the NBA’s 12th toughest schedule, with wins against the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Hornets. So while they are, in fact, 6-2, the 76ers record may prove a bit inflated by the competition.
Still, it’s not time to panic just yet. While they’ve played a light schedule early, there’s no question of the talent on Philadelphia’s roster, coached by one of the very best in the game. But they lack depth and, as the season goes on, that could be a big problem. Granted, “Trusting the Process” is a thing of the past, but the 76ers might want to try speeding up that process before they have to start an entirely new one.
Rumored to be interested in the Houston Rockets’ James Harden, the team knows that their roster is nowhere near complete. But, that said, Philadelphia, given the cost, may be better off investing in multiple players to fill out the roster rather than swinging for the fences with someone like Harden or the Wizards’ Bradley Beal. But which players could fit that mold?
The Versatile Four: Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Randle is a dynamic scorer that can absolutely bully his opponent down low. He’s averaged 23.1 points, 12 rebounds and 7.4 assists in eight games this season, while Knicks’ head coach Tom Thibodeau has him playing significantly better on the defensive end than in year’s past.
Randle would bulk up the 76ers’ front line and would add a much-needed scoring option to the league’s 10th best offensive in terms of points per game. He may not help them on the perimeter, but if they can acquire the 26-year-old on the cheap, Philadelphia should jump at the opportunity. Unfortunately, the $18.9 million Randle is due this season would make any deal a difficult endeavor — if they want to make it happen, a third team may need to get involved to get it done.
The Shooter: George Hill, Oklahoma City Thunder
Hill was the Bucks’ starting point guard last season while he led the league in three-point shooting (46%). He’s kept that up this season, as well, shooting 43.3% from distance. He’s also still a strong defender and he doesn’t need too many touches to be effective on offense.
Sounds perfect, right? Any team can take advantage of more shooters and spacing and, with how Curry has taken to the team and offense, expecting a similar bump from Hill wouldn’t be much of a stretch.
Further, Hill’s $9.5 million this season is certainly manageable — certainly easier to stomach than Randle’s $18.9 million. But what would it cost to get a deal done? It wouldn’t be a shock to see multiple teams interested in Hill at the trade deadline, so Philadelphia may have to add a bit of sweetener to any deal, even if they offer a first round pick.
The Former MVP: Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons
Blake Griffin might be a nice target, too, but the money left on his deal would make any deal nearly impossible (much less desirable). Rose, on the other hand, would be a fine consolation and, on a relatively cheap (and expiring) $7.6 million deal, Rose would be one of the easier, more impactful additions Philadelphia could make this season.
Rose has, once again, posted strong numbers: 15.3 points and 5.4 assists in just 24.3 minutes per game. And, while he hasn’t converted his shots as efficiently as he’s done throughout his career, Rose has been more than capable of putting the ball in the basket, as evidenced by his 24 points in 24 minutes against the Bucks. He would instantly bolster the 76ers’ second unit, injecting some much-needed energy and bringing another leader onto the court when both Embiid and Simmons are out of the game.
Philadelphia deserves to see what its core of Embiid, Simmons and Harris can do at their best. But, to be their best, they need more, supplemental talent, around them. Unless Morey and Rivers decide, collectively, that they’d prefer to go in an entirely new direction, trading for a player like Randle, Hill or Rose might just get the team over the hump. Maybe they even go all in and add two or more such players.
Either way, if they want to truly push for the NBA Finals, the 76ers will have to do something to bolster their chances.
NBA Daily: The NBA Ten Years Ago
With the season in its infant stages, Matt John takes a look where the league was ten years before, and the implications it had on today’s league.
Regrettably, this piece came out a little bit later than usual. Usually, Basketball Insiders tries to get this out around the time the season begins, but it’s only been two weeks, give or take, so it still feels appropriate. Better late than never, right? Well… the jury’s still out in this case.
Naturally, this begins with the biggest NBA bombshell in years: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s extension.
It was unheard of. Gearing up for NBA Free Agency in 2021 all because of him; ready for all the clickbait articles that would be hate-read; prepared for all those reports detailing locker room drama, even if they were all pure speculation; equipped for anonymous tweets from a “friend of a friend” or a “step-cousin twice removed” that would get its 15 minutes of fame before a legitimate insider ruined all the fun.
It didn’t matter if there were full-time jobs or families to take care of. With a young superstar like Giannis potentially changing teams, the industry’s priorities were set. That was until Giannis… elected to stay?! No Mr. Greek Freak! That’s not how this works!
When you’re one of the league’s best players in your mid-20’s playing for a team that has underachieved in spite of impressive regular season numbers – and with the prime of your career is knocking on your door – playing the field has become second nature.
For the last several years, it appeared that loyalty between stars and their teams had died. Stars embraced the notion that they could create their own path. That’s why Giannis leaving Milwaukee to join other stars in Golden State or Miami seemed like more than just a possibility.
To see Antetokounmpo choose otherwise was so surreal to us because, 10 years prior, LeBron James did the exact opposite.
The Decision
The name of this entire article could’ve been The Decision: 10 Years Later because, in retrospect, the ramifications of that event still impact the NBA today, in ways that not even LeBron or his friends saw coming then.
Superstars leaving for more glamorous cities via free agency was nothing new to the NBA. Of course, players had previously done everything in their power to get off their teams. This was different though. Superstars jumping ship for greener pastures wasn’t new, but choosing to join forces willingly had never been done before.
Back then, that wasn’t what NBA stars did. Ever. Those guys wanted the honor of beating each other, not playing together. Well, that’s what the stars of the previous decades did. Not this one. This signified a new era of superstars. Ones that didn’t leave their destinies up to the teams that drafted them.
They looked at it like this: Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton are all looked at as the league’s best players of all-time. They’re also remembered as the best players who never won a title. Let’s face it. No NBA star wants that same fate. Thus, once The Decision happened, the player empowerment era had commenced.
Shortly afterward, Carmelo Anthony, Deron Williams and Chris Paul followed in LeBron’s footsteps. Since then, we’ve seen star players collaborate to win championships over the last decade. That’s why, in some respect, The Decision is to blame for Kevin Durant joining Golden State. Now, LeBron joining Miami to form a contender is much different than Durant joining Golden State, but both had the same goal in mind. They didn’t want to go through their careers ringless. If that meant joining forces with other stars to give them a better chance, so be it. LeBron invented it in 2010; Durant perfected it in 2016.
When he calls it a career, and who knows when that will be, LeBron will be remembered for being arguably the greatest basketball player ever. What will come in as a close second is changing how players approach their individual journeys. He opened that door and it will never be closed.
The NBA Champion
The 2011 Dallas Mavericks were an anomaly. In two ways. First off. coming into the 2010-11 season, no one thought they were going all the way. They had only made it past the first round once since their near-title run in 2006 and were coming off a first-round upset at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. When Caron Butler, one of their top scorers, went down early with a season-ending knee injury, that made it seem even less likely.
Second, almost every championship team in the 2000’s – minus the 2004 Detroit Pistons – had at least two superstars aboard or at least one superstar and one that was close enough. Shaq had Kobe, then Dwyane Wade. Kobe had Shaq, then Pau. Tim Duncan had Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. Kevin Garnett had Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. Then there’s Dirk Nowitzki. He had… Tyson Chandler? Jason Terry? Jason Kidd and Shawn Marion were stars once upon a time, but not in 2011. Dallas had one all-time player putting up an all-time performance, plus a bunch of complementary players.
Would it have worked today? What the 2011 Mavericks will be remembered for will be the depth had around Dirk. They didn’t have a classic second star, but they had an elite rim protector (Chandler), a veteran playmaker (Kidd), an elite defender (Marion), a capable scorer (Terry), a three-point specialist (Peja Stojakovic) and other serviceable role players who knew exactly what they were supposed to do – Deshawn Stevenson, Jose Juan Barea, Brendan Haywood. And it worked.
If anything, they prove that building the right team around your star doesn’t always have to require another player of his caliber or close to it, but just the right guys to get him to the top.
A Rare MVP
As impactful as The Decision was, it did create a villainous image for LeBron James – in retrospect, the TV special itself and the forthcoming party in South Beach did him no favors – and voting fatigue for the reigning two-time MVP meant there was going to be a window for a new selection to rise. Enter Derrick Rose.
Much like picking the Mavericks to win the title that year, Rose was not someone who would have come to mind at the beginning of the 2010-11 season. He had an electrifying rookie year and made the all-star team the following season, but winning MVP meant he was on the same level as LeBron, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard and Dwyane Wade to name a few.
And that’s exactly what he did. Rose was a spectacular one-man show. The body control and athleticism, especially for a point guard, was unbelievable. To top it all off, unlike say, Russell Westbrook’s MVP campaign in 2017, he was leading an elite team on top of it. Chicago got the first seed that year, which only made his case stronger.
But would a prime Derrick Rose have looked as good in today’s NBA? Back in 2011, the league gave you a pass if you weren’t a knockdown shooter. Now, it will never let you forget it. Rose was never a reliable floor spacer when he was at the top of his game. Teams would dare him to go for the jumper if he played on that stage now, so how effective would he have been?
Even so, the record will always show that he was the youngest player to win MVP. As tragic as it is that we never got to see that version of Rose again, thankfully, the league was just right for him to win its most prestigious award.
Three-Peating: Not Easy
The Los Angeles Lakers came into that season as the defending champions for the second consecutive year, and expectations were that they were going to do it again. The Lakers hadn’t lost anyone particularly vital that summer. Kobe, Pau, Lamar Odom and Ron Artest were all still pretty much in their primes, while Andrew Bynum was only getting better. They even added Matt Barnes and Steve Blake to solidify their rotation. They could do no wrong.
To be fair, they didn’t. They finished the season 57-25, good for second overall in the Western Conference. Kobe made first-team All-NBA while Pau made the second team. They performed up to standards in the regular season – the playoffs, not so much.
It took them six games to take care of Chris Paul and the seventh-seeded then-New Orleans Hornets. Then they bowed out in an embarrassing sweep done by the aforementioned Dallas Mavericks.
They are the living proof that three-peating is a grueling task even if you have basically the same amount of talent that you did the year before. They weren’t just the two-time reigning champions; they had also been to three consecutive finals. Basically, that’s a ton of extra playoff games played in that span.
We saw this a year and a half ago when not even the Hamptons Five Warriors couldn’t do it.
Oh, and, just to demonstrate again how different the league was back then, what specifically took down the Lakers? Answer: The Mavericks raining down a playoff record 20 threes. At the time, that was unprecedented. Now? Child’s play.
The common notion is that the NBA started to change when the league revolved around three-point shooting and versatility. While it most certainly did, the NBA really started changing the moment its stars decided to make their own destinies. So much has changed that Giannis’ decision to stay in Milwaukee without even testing free agency would have been regular as clockwork back in 2010. Now, it’s a rarity.
And it only took ten short years for that narrative to switch.
NBA Rookie Of The Year Watch – Jan. 8
Basketball Insiders’ Ariel Pacheco looks at which rookies have impressed early on and paced the race to the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year award.
We’re only about two weeks into the season, but it’s never too early to take a look at some end-of-season awards. And this year’s Rookie of the Year award is shaping up to be an exciting one — a lot of different players have made a name for themselves early on.
So, while this list is bound to change as the season goes on, here’s our first look at which rookies are performing the best to start the season.
6. Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics
It’s rare when someone drafted as the 26th pick has an immediate impact. His 8.3 points per game and 3.2 assists per game may not be as productive as the other players on this list, but Pritchard’s boxscore doesn’t tell the full whole story. He’s been an essential piece to the Boston Celtics’ rotation, posting a 9.8 net rating. In his 206 minutes of action so far, the Celtics are a +43.
Boston’s biggest weakness, meanwhile, has been their depth, so while his contributions have been surprising, they’ve also been sorely needed.
The biggest takeaway from Pritchard’s game is that he just makes the right play. He can work the pick-and-roll, shoot it a bit and can make the right pass. His 23 points and 8 assists against the Toronto Raptors were impressive, while his game-winning putback against the Miami HEAT shows that he knows when to be in the right place at the right time. Pritchard has also shown an ability to be effective on the defensive end, impressive as most rookies struggle on that end as they transition to the stronger, faster NBA game.
It’s unlikely that Pritchard finishes the season as a true Rookie of the Year threat, but his contributions have been noteworthy and deserving of recognition. Unfortunately, many of the players ahead of him are simply just more talented, have a bigger role with their squad or both.
5. Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls
After the Bulls took him with the fourth overall pick, Williams has flashed a unique ability on the court. Not only has he shot 8-of-17 from 3 (47.1%) so far, but he has also flashed potential as a rim protector, ranking third in blocks (0.9) amongst rookies who’ve played at least 4 games. Add those skills to his 6-foot-8, 225-pound frame, and Chicago may have found their core power forward for the future and, maybe, even someone that could consistently play some small-ball 5 down the road.
Williams is only 19 years old and has tons of room to grow as a player. While he’s shown to be a good cutter, he lacks strong on-ball skills and a feel for the game. That should come with time, but if he wants to be a serious contender for Rookie of the Year, Williams will have to overcome those deficits and boost his production. For now, however, Chicago should be happy with what they’ve seen thus far.
4. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
The top pick in 2020 has come in and immediately shown an ability to score at all three levels of the court. At 15.4 points per game, Edwards is the leading rookie scorer and is fresh off a career-high, a 26-point outing in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He has a good handle and can score in almost any pick-and-roll situation, while his strength and athleticism help propel him to the basket and overpower defenders anywhere on the court.
That said, Edwards must improve his efficiency. So far, he’s taken a lot of shots, some more ill-advised than others. His True Shooting percentage sits at 49.9%, well below the league average — if he’s to seriously be considered for this award, that number would need to improve drastically.
Edwards could also stand to initiate some contact get more shots at the charity stripe — he’s driven to the basket 38 times, but only attempted 8 free throws as a result of those drives, per NBA.com
When it’s all said and done, don’t be surprised if it’s Edwards you see claiming the award. Still, and while you can expect him to rise up this list, he still has plenty of work to do.
3. James Wiseman, Golden State Warriors
It’s a testament to Wiseman’s ability that he’s this high on this list, but the rookie center, who played just three games in college and missed the Warriors’ entire training camp and preseason, has been that good.
Wiseman busted through the gate, scoring 19 and 18 points in his first two games, respectively. He’s cooled since, but he’s still posting strong averages of 11.6 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. And, given he’s only playing about 21 minutes a game, those numbers would seem thoroughly impressive.
Wiseman has also shown that he has NBA-level range, hitting five of his 12 three-point attempts (41.6%) on the season.
Wiseman could easily be first on this list, but a rough 3-game stretch really hurt him here. He’s also, at times, been played off the court due to his inability to guard the perimeter. And, as a seven-footer with his kind of athleticism, Wiseman’s 46.8% field goal percentage is disappointing, to say the least.
He’ll be a legit contender for this award all season long. But, with so few minutes under his belt between college and the NBA, Wiseman will need to iron out his game quite a bit — expect him to do just that as he continues to see the court.
2. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
After a rough debut, Ball has been on a tear for the Hornets.
Excluding that first game, Ball has 13.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 37.5% from three-point range. He leads all rookies in assists per game (4.9) and, when he’s on the court, looks to have the best on-ball instincts of any rookie in his class. Ball came in as an elite passer, but has already proven a strong rebounder at his position as well. Meanwhile, he’s scored in double digits in six of his eight games.
Suffice it to say, Charlotte is happy with their third overall pick.
Ball was expected to be a consistent contender for this award out of the gate — and he hasn’t shown anything that would prove otherwise. Like almost everyone, his defense and efficiency could use some improvement, but that will come with time. But, if he can continue at his current level, Ball should have no issue wrangling the top spot on this list.
1. Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
With respect to Ball, Haliburton has been the best rookie this season. No other rookie has had quite the same impact on their team’s winning ways, especially in his role: Sacramento is 4-2 with Haliburton, 0-2 without him.
Haliburton has averaged 11.7 points per game to go along with 4.7 assists. He’s knocked down 13 of his 27 three-point attempts (48.1%) and has played stellar defense. He’s already made himself a crucial part of the Kings’ rotation and, down the stretch, has shown a knack for hitting the clutch shot. Of the players on this list, Haliburton’s 2.0 net rating is second only to Pritchard’s.
He did miss two games due to a wrist injury. But, in his return, Haliburton put up a strong 17 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and a block, not to mention a back-breaking three-pointer to seal the game.
Despite having played just six games, Haliburton has the savvy of a vet. And, when he’s not on the court, the Kings seemingly crumble.
If that, combined with everything else he’s done, isn’t enough to get Haliburton the top spot on this list, what is?
It’s just two weeks into the season, so no one has separated themselves too far from the pack in the race to Rookie of the Year. That said, it has the look of a race that should excite all season long — expect to see other impact rookies like Cole Anthony, Deni Avdija and others make a case for themselves as this list shifts throughout the season.
NBA Daily: Are the Portland Trail Blazers Destined for Failure?
The Portland Trail Blazers have struggled to start the season. Tristan Tucker looks at what’s gone wrong so far and what Portland can do to turn their season around.
The Portland Trail Blazers sit at 3-4 about two weeks into the NBA season, a disappointing mark for a team that many picked to rocket into the upper half of the playoff picture after adding Robert Covington, alongside several other seemingly great pieces, in the offseason.
However, after a few blowouts and blown leads to begin the year, it appears that that won’t be the case barring some drastic changes.
In order to see what has gone wrong with the Trail Blazers, one must first look to the top, where much of the blame has been assigned.
There have been a lot of calls to fire head coach Terry Stotts, as many feel that he is wasting a roster that’s loaded with potential. However, firing Stotts in the middle of a COVID-19-impacted season carries a huge risk as replacements are not so easy to come by, certainly not any replacement of Stotts’ caliber.
Consider this, Stotts has served as head coach since the 2012-13 season, which was the last time Portland missed the playoffs. Of course, with past-and-present players such as Damian Lillard, LaMarcus Aldridge and CJ McCollum, making the postseason is but a simple task.
That said, once you get there, winning playoff games is a different beast.
Stotts and the Trail Blazers have seen a first round exit four times in his career with the team, but made the conference semifinals twice and the conference finals once, in the 2018-19 season. In his Blazers career, the team boasts a 55% win rate. So, sure, it’s possible the Trail Blazers could do better than Stotts. But it’s also entirely possible that they do much worse after a midseason search.
The fact of the matter is, rather than replace him, Portland needs Stotts to improve on his formula and adapt in a season where flexibility will be key.
Thus far, the Trail Blazers have managed one of the worst defensive performances in the league and there’s a lot that Stotts can do to alleviate that. First, the bench isn’t working at all and the minutes that Carmelo Anthony and Enes Kanter have shared have been laughably bad on that end.
The duo of Kanter and Anthony has a net rating of -17.6 in 99 minutes and six games played together. Opponents score at a rate of 123.8 points when the two share the floor. Kanter looks very good on offense and is averaging 11 points a night, but he’s been such a liability on defense, complete with a career-low -3.4 defensive box plus/minus, that it can be hard to justify his minutes.
Another thing that’s particularly strange is Stotts’ refusal to allot any minutes to Harry Giles III, who the Trail Blazers signed over the offseason after a strong year with the Sacramento Kings. Giles isn’t the end all be all to Portland’s problems, but to not be flexible with the rotation is curious to say the least
In fact, Stotts has been stubborn with the rotation for a while. It’s easy to see the starting lineup hasn’t been exceptional, so changes should probably be made in that regard; Lillard, McCollum, Derrick Jones Jr., Covington and Jusuf Nurkic have a -1.2 net rating and a putrid 114.3 defensive rating. By far their most-played lineup this season, it’s clear to see the starting forward combo of Jones and Covington isn’t working. In fact, the entire rotational timeline needs to be altered to best fit each player’s respective skillset.
As the second-worst defender on the roster, Anthony cannot continue to play the most minutes off the bench, certainly not next to the worst defender in Kanter, or ahead of Gary Trent Jr., who averaged 16.9 points during last season’s seeding games, in crunch time — it’s costing the Trail Blazers mightily.
Anthony has lost a lot of his luster over the years, but he can still be a tremendous asset to the team. Last season, he featured in the Portland’s top four most-used lineups and three of them were net positives by a good margin — it’s just a matter of Stotts putting him in the position to succeed on the floor.
Rolling out a lineup of Lillard, McCollum, Anthony, one of Jones or Covington and Nurkic would allow for a much better defensive forward in either Jones Jr. or Covington to move to the bench. That way, Stotts could stagger Anthony’s and Kanter’s time on the court, masking them with better defenders, which would then open him up to boost Trent’s minutes off the bench, replacing Anthony in the closing lineup and giving the offense a nice boost as they look to close out games.
After that, once Rodney Hood is back on his feet, Stotts should go deeper into his bench and consider giving some of Kanter’s minutes to Giles if bench play remains inconsistent.
Thankfully, Portland should be getting some reinforcements down the road. For starters, Nassir Little, the Trail Blazers first round pick in 2019, should return soon and will hopefully provide a spark from the bench. Nurkic and Covington, meanwhile, should both see some positive regression as the year goes on — both have disappointed on the offensive end thus far, with neither averaging more than 10 points per contest.
For the moment, the Trail Blazers aren’t doomed. There is a lot of time between now and the playoffs for Stotts to change his rotation and switch up the defensive schemes. But, if those changes aren’t made soon, serious conversations will need to be had about Portland as we know them at the end of the year.