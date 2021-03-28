NBA
NBA PM: Is Evan Fournier The Missing Piece?
After a rough start to the season, the Boston Celtics traded for Evan Fournier – but is he the guy that will get the team back to the Eastern Conference Finals this year?
Heading into the Mar. 25th trade deadline, it was clear that the Boston Celtics needed to make a move if they wanted to be a competitive playoff team. The Celtics were once thought to be an NBA Finals contender when this season first started, but after a rocky first half where they couldn’t consistently show up to games, something had to change. Many people began to question the leadership and true abilities of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but was it due to them? That’s up for debate, but not having starting guards Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker for numerous games played a big role, as well as a lack of scoring outside of the team’s nucleus.
To attempt to regroup and try to challenge the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, the Celtics had to make a move. While most people around the NBA believed Boston would swing a trade for Orlando Magic forward, Aaron Gordon, they instead acquired Evan Fournier for two second-round picks and Jeff Teague. Fournier’s salary didn’t require much, if any, maneuvering by Celtics general manager Danny Ainge because it fit into the traded player exception the team had from the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade.
Since being elevated to a consistent starting role in the 2015-16 season, Fournier had been one of the best players on the Magic besides, of course, Nikola Vucevic. Since then, Fournier has averaged 16.8 points per game to go along with a 37.6 percent clip from behind the three-point line. These are very good numbers and, for the Celtics, it fills a severe need that the team has lacked length, shooting and bench scoring.
While Fournier very well may permanently start over Marcus Smart or Kemba Walker depending on the matchup, the team likely utilizes him more as a sixth-man/rotational. He will be a much better fit to fill the starting spot left by Kemba Walker on back-to-backs where he’s not in the lineup, while players like Grant Williams, Semi Ojeleye and Tristan Thompson struggled as starters. Fournier is on the books for $17 million this season, according to Spotrac, but the thing that stands out is that his contract ends this season and he can enter unrestricted free agency.
Celtics general manager Danny Ainge went into the press conference on Mar. 26th with high hopes for the team following the trade deadline. According to The Athletic, Ainge wanted to make an impact move but this past Thursday happened to be the perfect time to pull the trigger. He also went on to say that he expects Fournier to re-sign with the Celtics even though he is slated to enter free agency following this season. Ainge had made it publicly known that the Celtics were looking for another wing with length and consistent shooting as players like Grant Williams, Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green were just not getting the job done. The good thing: this is exactly Fournier’s game.
In 26 games for the Magic this year, Fournier was in the midst of a career-year 𑁋 he was averaging highs in points, 19.7, and assists, 3.7 while also shooting the three at a 38.8 percent clip. In almost one-third of his games, he scored 25+ points – with his best games coming right at the end of his time in Orlando by dropping 31 points on the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets, respectively. Fournier is a volume shooter that can score at a high level when given the opportunity, something that the Celtics could use as they so often depend on Brown and Tatum to carry the offensive load.
Does Evan Fournier take the Celtics to the next level and make them into an instant contender? No, that doesn’t seem to be the outcome here. But Fournier does add a much-needed piece for Boston post-Gordon Hayward. If Fournier can come in and provide the scoring and playmaking he is known, everything is gravy.
However, one knock against Fournier is his defense. This year, Fournier has had a lowly defensive rating of 114.9, per NBA Advanced Stats. This puts him in 109th out of 131 qualified starters, so it’s safe to say that his defense is nothing to write home about. It was rumored that the team was looking for 3- and-D specialists or playmaking forwards that’ll hold it down on the defensive side of the floor. While they failed to get such traits in a trade, the team still has great situational defenders already on the bench.
Rumors were thrown around about Harrison Barnes and Aaron Gordon being the team’s top trade targets. Ultimately, a deal never came to fruition as the Celtics likely would have had to part with their longest-tenured player in Smart. The addition of Fournier was somewhat of a last-resort option for Danny Ainge to pull, as he wasn’t ideally what the team was looking for on the trade market.
Fournier isn’t a make-or-break option for Ainge and the Celtics as the highly-spoken of TPE was used on him – but it sure feels like it – so expect pressure to succeed in his new role. If he can come in and contribute as soon as he is out of the health and safety protocol, then the Celtics will be a better team.
Naturally, the rest of the season doesn’t ride on Fournier fitting in and producing – but with his past accomplishments, this might just be a rare win-win for everybody involved.
NBA
NBA Daily: Three Under-the-Radar Trade Deadline Acquisitions
After 46 players were moved at the 2021 NBA trade deadline, Tristan Tucker takes a look at 3 acquisitions that have flown under the radar.
Everybody’s favorite NBA holiday, the trade deadline, came and went on a day that saw a league-record 16 deadline trades. 46 players were involved in trades, with big names like Nikola Vucevic and Victor Oladipo on the move.
However, with 46 players being moved, some are bound to fall through the cracks and go largely unnoticed. But who? Without further ado, here are three of the most underrated acquisitions at the deadline.
Troy Brown Jr., Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls were one of the outright winners of the trade deadline, securing two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic for relatively minimal cost. Then, the team went out and got Troy Brown Jr. and Daniel Theis along the way.
Brown is going to thrive for a Bulls team that will give him more of an opportunity with the ball in his hands. The Washington Wizards critically underutilized Brown during his tenure in Washington, failing to realize his potential as a do-everything guard. Brown can easily play one-through-three and, in a pinch, could play the four-spot. He can make plays, score in bunches, rebound and, most importantly, guard a team’s best player.
After thriving in the bubble last year, Brown was questionably banished to the bench, seeing his minutes per game evaporate from 25.8 to 13.7. In the bubble, Brown averaged 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Obviously, that’s an eight-game sample size, but the potential is there.
Brown has a long way to go until he’s a starting-caliber wing, but the Bulls can offer Brown the chance to help run the second unit alongside Coby White with Tomas Satoransky on the bench. Outside of Ryan Arcidiacono, Brown is one of the more capable playmakers on Chicago’s bench, if not the outright best.
Lineups that feature Brown alongside Vucevic and Zach LaVine are going to be a ton of fun. Vucevic will act as a play-making anchor in the paint, while Brown can open up a lot of scoring opportunities for LaVine, who may see yet another uptick in his scoring output. There’s a lot to like about the addition of Brown.
Tony Bradley, Oklahoma City Thunder
If he remains in Oklahoma City, the Thunder got one of the biggest steals at the trade deadline and gave away virtually nothing of value. Bradley, still just 23-years-old, is playing tremendous basketball this season, averaging 5.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game.
Bradley’s best work came when the Philadelphia 76ers were without Joel Embiid, with Bradley starting in his place. The center posted multiple strong showings, including an 18 point, 11 rebound and 2 block performance on perfect shooting against the Golden State Warriors.
The Thunder already have young big men that are going above and beyond expectations. Isaiah Robey, Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski are showing a lot at the forward positions. Meanwhile, two-way contract player Moses Brown is exploding onto the scene, while averaging 16.3 points and 15 rebounds per 36 minutes.
According to reports, Bradley hasn’t yet reported to the Thunder but, if he does, it’ll add another significantly talented young big on a roster that is identifying its long-term foundational pieces.
R.J. Hampton, Orlando Magic
Aaron Gordon’s market value seemed to be set at two first round picks and that’s essentially what the Orlando Magic got. Landing Hampton, who just turned 20-years-old, is a huge get. Hampton won Denver Nuggets fans over quickly with his speed and overall athleticism, though he only played sparingly.
Hampton sat in the top-10 of a lot of big boards leading into the 2020 NBA Draft before falling to the Nuggets at pick 24. Like LaMelo Ball, Hampton played professionally overseas in the NBL before coming to the NBA. That experience will help propel Hampton’s career, as will the fact that he’s playing with a rebuilding Magic team that will be able to play him significantly.
Hampton’s best game as a Nugget came against the Sacramento Kings in early February, posting 7 points and 10 boards, four of which came on the offensive glass. He followed that up by scoring 9 points with 2 steals and a block two games later.
The Magic are struggling immensely with guard depth, a recurring theme after injuries to both Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony. With both players still out, Hampton will get a chance to head up both leading guard spots.
With the trade deadline over, teams will pivot to the buyout market until the deadline in April. After that, it’s time for the NBA playoffs. Make sure to follow along at Basketball Insiders for all of the latest news and rumors from the buyout market!
NBA
NBA Daily: Spencer Dinwiddie — Next Season’s Wild Card
Spencer Dinwiddie made it through another rumor-filled trade deadline in Brooklyn. Drew Maresca discusses what Dinwiddie adds to the Nets — assuming he returns to Brooklyn and does so effectively.
The Brooklyn Nets were allegedly dangling guard Spencer Dinwiddie as means of upgrading their roster this season. With Dinwiddie rehabbing an ACL injury that ended his season after just three games in 2020-21, the Nets could have been aggressive in pursuing an upgrade, but they stood pat. Puzzling? Savvy? Both?
For his part, Dinwiddie appears relieved to remain with the Nets after another trade deadline passed involving rumors of his relocation, posting a celebratory “The Wolf of Wall Street” GIF.
After all of the chatter, it turns out that Dinwiddie will be on a Net for at least the rest of this season and probably next season, too; Dinwiddie owns a player option for $12 million for next season, but he also liked a Bobby Marks’ tweet stating that six teams will have salary cap space this offseason, which either indicates interest in a move or he could simply be trolling us all.
But why would Brooklyn pass on the opportunity of an upgrade (e.g., Normal Powell or Avery Bradley, per HoopsHype) without any assurances they’ll return the 6-foot-5 combo guard?
First, they are probably fairly certain that Dinwiddie opts in or that they can work out an extension. With Dinwiddie on board, the Nets will be shockingly good next season – and it’s baffling that no one’s talking about it.
But it also speaks to how brilliantly the Nets have maneuvered this season since losing Dinwiddie in late December – adding James Harden (via trade) and Blake Griffin (waivers). As a result, the Nets are third in the Eastern Conference, sporting a 30-15 record, despite Kevin Durant missing 17-straight games with a hamstring injury and Kyrie Irving missing a few games along the way, too.
Dinwiddie is a career-13-point-per game scorer. In the only season in which he’s averaged 30+ minutes per game (2019-20), he posted 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game. He’s an effective scorer and proved that he can make his teammates better, too. He was a borderline All-Star in 2019-20.
Assuming he’s back, Dinwiddie will buoy a Nets team hoping to stretch the primes of Durant, Harden and Irving. He’ll likely see significant, regular season minutes, as (at least) Durant and Irving continue to rest, sporadically. Granted, his role will probably be scaled back to that of a sixth-man come the playoffs, but he’s been a significant force off the bench before (i.e., during his breakout season in 2018-19). He’s also been wildly successful as a starter, posting career highs in points and assists per game while starting 49 of the 64 games in which he appeared last season.
Never one to stay silent for long, Dinwiddie has posted videos to his Instagram account depicting his rehabilitation efforts. And while they might be meaningless for this season (the Nets received a DPE for Dinwiddie for 2020-21), those rehab videos should encourage those within the Nets organization. A February video showing Dinwiddie executing rehab activities featured a caption noting that he is 10 weeks ahead of schedule relative to “the protocol.”
This is the second major knee injury Dinwiddie’s suffered; he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus while in college, just a few short months before declaring for the 2014 NBA Draft.
While that’s scary – just look at Kristaps Porzingis, who suffered a second knee injury in the 2020 playoff, hasn’t returned to pre-2018 form yet – there are key differences. First, Dinwiddie’s most recent injury is far less severe than the 2014 one. He spoke to that point recently on Instagram.
“Let me walk y’all down memory lane for a second,” Dinwiddie’s post began. “January 12th, 2014 against UW I suffered an injury. Massive amounts of pain and shock in a non-contact full tear of my ACL. The MRI would later reveal a completely torn lateral meniscus, MCL and partial tearing to the medial meniscus along with bruising in my bones. Surgery took four hours, mostly to stitch my lateral meniscus back together. Post-op prognosis, ‘will not play for a full year, may not ever return to the same level. Should definitely go back to school and get his degree.’ I had to spend 7 weeks non-weight bearing, essentially losing all muscle in my left leg. As many of you know I declared for the draft 3 months later, was fully cleared by the seventh-month mark and participated in both training camp (Stan Van Gundy two-a-days) and preseason that year. I’ve spent the last six and a half years making sure this would never happen to me again, being meticulous in diet, lifting and recovery from the beginning of my career. Those trials built the focus and fortitude to go from a second-round pick to a G-league cast off to the 20 ppg leader of a playoff team, earning the respect of my peers along the way.”
Additionally, there are other examples of players returning to pre-injury form after suffering ACL injuries. Danilo Gallinari did so after tearing his ACL in 2013 and Zach LaVine did the same after suffering inuring his in 2017. Both Gallinari and LaVine went on to play their best basketball after injuring their ACLs.
Ultimately, keeping Dinwiddie might be the best trade deadline move the Nets could have made. They’ll be a force next season, adding him to a team that could be looking to repeat as NBA Champions.
If they’re not already, all other contenders should prepare to maneuver accordingly – be it kicking the can on competing or stocking up in an arms race reminiscent of the Cold War.
NBA
NBA Daily: Watching the Buyout Market
With the trade deadline now past, teams’ last refuge to improve their rosters is through the buyout market. Zach Dupont looks at the buyout market and which players may find a new home in the coming weeks.
The trade deadline has come and gone in the NBA, but teams still have plenty of work to do to improve their rosters before the playoffs.
The buyout market presents teams with their final opportunity to add talented depth to their rosters, crucially, without giving up assets. So we’ll be taking a look at which players are most likely to find themselves needing new homes in the coming days.
Centers
The center position is where the most exciting players of the buyout market reside. Two of the more prominent names in the sport have already found themselves bought out by their old teams in Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Aldridge.
Drummond hasn’t played in a game in around a month while the Cleveland Cavaliers searched for a trade partner that never came. Drummond, who is 27-years-old, is 6-foot-10 and 280 pounds and has been one of the best rebounders in the NBA since his rookie season in 2012-13, averaging 13.8 rebounds per game over his career. Drummond is an excellent combination of size, defense and rebounding that will come on the cheap, but for Drummond to be successful on a contender, he will have to accept a much lesser offensive role.
Aldridge hits the buyout market as a much different center option than fellow center Drummond. Aldridge is now in the tail end of his career; at 35-years-old he was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs on Friday morning after playing limited minutes this season. Aldridge’s role will be to provide veteran leadership and stretch scoring to the bench of a contender. Despite having a down season, Aldridge still managed to average 13.7 points per game, 46.4 percent shooting and 36 percent shooting from three-point range.
Aldridge and Drummond’s destinations seem to be set in stone already, with Drummond long rumored to be joining the Los Angeles Lakers and Aldridge seemingly heading to the Miami HEAT. A wrench was thrown into that slightly when the Memphis Grizzlies waived Gorgui Dieng on Friday. Dieng provides defense, rebounding and even the ability to stretch the floor in a limited capacity. In 21 games this year, Dieng is averaging 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47.9 percent from three-point range on 2.2 attempts per game. Dieng also doesn’t have the downsides that Drummond and Aldridge have; Drummond wants the ball in his hands on offense often and Aldridge is well-past his prime and isn’t the same player he was five years ago. Dieng doesn’t need the ball in his hands to impact offense, mostly just finishing layups or taking spot-up threes and at 31-years-old Dieng still has a few years left in his prime.
While Drummond, Aldridge and Dieng will take the headlines, there are some other centers to keep in mind. Kelly Olynyk was involved in a deadline day trade from the HEAT to the Houston Rockets, making him a prime candidate to be bought out. Olynyk played in 43 games this season for Miami and averaged 10 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, making him an interesting option for teams needing scoring depth at center. The Sacramento Kings Hassan Whiteside is another player who could see himself in need of a new home. Whiteside’s 7-foot-tall, 270-pound frame makes him a desirable option for any team in need of a center, but effort will always be a concern surrounding him.
Wings
The big names on the buyout market this year are mostly going to be centers, but a few wings may end up on the market in the near future that would attract contenders’ interest.
The most notable wing that could see himself as a free agent would be Otto Porter. Porter was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Orlando Magic, who had a fire sale on deadline day. Porter is now stuck on a Magic team not looking to compete for the rest of the season and with one year left on his current deal, he will undoubtedly be looking to have his contract bought out. Assuming he does get bought out, Porter’s skill set as a two-way wing will have every contender in need of shooting and defense calling. Porter has struggled to stay healthy this year, but in limited showing he’s averaged 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while knocking down 40 percent of his three-point shots. Porter has been consistently dangerous from beyond the arc his entire career, shooting 40.9 percent from three for his career.
Every team with championship aspirations will throw their hats in the ring if Porter hits free agency, but it’s not a given he will see the market. The Magic now owns porter’s Bird rights and that is a valuable enough asset that they may opt to keep him and try their luck at resigning him in the offseason. If he does end up in free agency, the Portland Trailblazer are a team that desperately needs help on defense and with shooting off the bench, both areas Porter specializes in. The Boston Celtics have similar issues that Portland does and with a real lack of depth in Boston, Porter would be an exciting fit there. Really, if Porter becomes available, every team that thinks they could make a run in the playoffs this year will try and sign him up, so it’s difficult to predict where he would end up.
While Porter is the prized commodity when it comes to wings, there are a few other names to look out for. Rodney Hood was traded to the Toronto Raptors on deadline day and if the Raptors don’t feel as if they can compete, Hood could find himself as a dangerous scoring option in free agency. Porter’s new teammate James Ennis is another player who could be bought out, as the Magic likely want to give as many minutes as possible to younger players.
Guards
The guard position looks like it may be the weakest crop of players in the buyout market, but there will still be options to improve team depth. Looking at primary ball handlers, the recent Magic acquisition Jeff Teague is all but certain to end up in free agency. While Teague is no longer a starting point guard, he has proven himself to be a reliable backup point guard the past few years. Another backup point guard to keep an eye on is the New York Knicks’ Austin Rivers. Rivers has struggled to find the court this year in his ninth NBA season, playing in just 21 games so far. If the Knicks want to be active in the buyout market, Rivers may be the player to make room for a new addition. But Rivers has proven to be a capable backup option over his career and some teams lacking point guard depth may take a run.
There are some off-ball guards to keep interested in as well over the next few days. Detroit Pistons’ Wayne Ellington is the odd man out in a team looking to give minutes to their younger core. Ellington, a career 38.1 percent three-point shooter, is currently hitting 43.1 percent of his 6.4 attempts from deep this season and high-level shooting is always in demand. Another valuable off-guard who could provide a defensive boost if bought out is Avery Bradley, who wound up on the Rockets along with Olynyk via trade. Like Ellington, Bradley is a capable shooter from deep, hitting 36.5 percent of those attempts over his career, but Bradley’s value primarily stems from his defensive abilities. Two-way guards like Bradley are always a valued commodity in the NBA and if he hits free agency, he surely won’t be there for long.
While these are some of the bigger names to keep track of, there are plenty of players who will become free agents looking for new homes.
The buyout market will begin to escalate in the coming days, but teams have some time to make these decisions. The deadline for a player to be bought out and remain and remain playoff eligible is Friday, April 9.