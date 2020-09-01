Connect with us

Headlines

Report: Brandon Ingram Voted NBA Most Improved Player

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been named the 2019-20 Kia NBA Most Improved Player, the NBA announced today.

A first-time NBA All-Star selection in his fourth season, the 22-year-old Ingram becomes the first player to win the Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award with New Orleans. The annual award is designed to honor an up-and-coming player who has made a dramatic improvement from the previous season or seasons.

Source: NBA

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Report: Jonathan Isaac Expected to Miss 2020-21 Season

Basketball Insiders

Published

10 seconds ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Magic President Jeff Weltman ends all doubt, if any existed: “We will not have Jonathan Isaac next season.”

Source: Tim Reynolds on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Kristaps Porzingis Ruled Out for Remainder of First Round with Right Meniscus Tear

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

Mavs‘ Kristaps Porzingis has a meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss remainder of series.


Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Players Vote to Resume Playoffs

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 days ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

The NBA’s players have decided to resume the playoffs, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now