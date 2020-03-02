Connect with us

Report: JJ Redick Out Two Weeks with Left Hamstring Injury

Published

4 hours ago

on

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick left Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a left hamstring injury. An MRI revealed that Redick sustained a left hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Source: New Orleans Pelicans

Headlines

Sources: Jordan McRae, Nuggets Agree to Buyout, Expected to Join Suns

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

Guard Jordan McRae has agreed to a contract buyout with the Denver Nuggets, clearing the way for him to join the Phoenix Suns, league sources told ESPN.

Phoenix could claim him in the waivers process, allowing it to use his Bird rights to re-sign him to a new deal this summer. If he clears waivers, the Suns have a roster spot to sign him for the rest of the season.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Allen Crabbe, Timberwolves Agree to Buyout

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

Minnesota has agreed to a contract buyout with Allen Crabbe, league source tells ESPN.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived guard Allen Crabbe, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Crabbe will now be playoff-eligible for another team.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Report: Kings to Waive Anthony Tolliver

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has waived forward Anthony Tolliver.

Acquired on January 21, 2020, Tolliver appeared in 9 games this season for Sacramento and averaged 1.0 points (.176 FG%, .133 3pt%, .500 FT%), 1.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 9.1 minutes per game. The 12-year NBA veteran has averaged 6.2 points (.415 FG%, .373 3pt%, .770 FT%), 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 19.6 minutes per game in 706 career games (101 starts) with 9 teams; San Antonio, Portland, Golden State, Minnesota, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Detroit and Sacramento.

Source: Sacramento Kings

