Report: Monte Morris, Nuggets Agree to Extension
Denver Nuggets G Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27M extension, his agent Ron Shade tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Anthony Davis, Lakers Agree to Deal
All-NBA forward Anthony Davis has formally agreed to a five-year, $190 million maximum contract to stay with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, Klutch Sports CEO and founder Rich Paul told ESPN on Thursday.
The deal includes an early-termination option prior to the fifth year of the deal in 2024-25, Paul said.
Davis, a free agent, signed the contract Thursday. He considered several short- and long-term contract scenarios before accepting a full five-year, maximum offer, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Rockets Trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall
Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: LeBron James, Lakers Agree to Extension
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter