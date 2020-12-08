Report: Monte Morris, Nuggets Agree to Extension

All-NBA forward Anthony Davis has formally agreed to a five-year, $190 million maximum contract to stay with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, Klutch Sports CEO and founder Rich Paul told ESPN on Thursday.

The deal includes an early-termination option prior to the fifth year of the deal in 2024-25, Paul said.

Davis, a free agent, signed the contract Thursday. He considered several short- and long-term contract scenarios before accepting a full five-year, maximum offer, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter