Report: Monte Morris, Nuggets Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

Denver Nuggets G Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27M extension, his agent Ron Shade tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Report: Anthony Davis, Lakers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 days ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

All-NBA forward Anthony Davis has formally agreed to a five-year, $190 million maximum contract to stay with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, Klutch Sports CEO and founder Rich Paul told ESPN on Thursday.

The deal includes an early-termination option prior to the fifth year of the deal in 2024-25, Paul said.

Davis, a free agent, signed the contract Thursday. He considered several short- and long-term contract scenarios before accepting a full five-year, maximum offer, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Rockets Trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 days ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: LeBron James, Lakers Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 days ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

