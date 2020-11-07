Headlines
Report: NBPA Vote to Start Regular Season on Dec. 22
The National Basketball Players Association board of representatives voted Thursday night to approve a plan for a Dec. 22 start to the season that includes a reduced 72-game schedule, clearing the way for the league and union to finalize details on the 2020-21 season, the NBPA announced.
The NBPA’s board of player representatives voted to approve the pre-Christmas start on a conference call with NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, sources said. The NBA and NBPA are planning to discuss the opening of free agency as quickly as possible after the Nov. 18 NBA draft to accommodate player movement with such a short window to the opening of training camps on Dec. 1, sources said.
In a statement, the NBPA said: “Additional details remain to be negotiated and the NBPA is confident that the parties will reach agreement on these remaining issues relevant to the upcoming season.”
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Headlines
Sources: Warriors Expected to Draft Anthony Edwards if Available at No. 2 Overall
The Warriors are believed to view [Anthony] Edwards as someone who can blossom into a face of a franchise and multi-time All-Star if put in the right situation. According to league sources, Golden State would likely take Edwards at No. 2 should Minnesota pass on him at No. 1.
Headlines
Sources: 76ers Expected to ‘be interested in and pursue’ James Harden
“I’m told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden”
Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania
reports a Harden move for Houston is currently a non-starter.
“I’m told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden”
Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports a Harden move for Houston is currently a non-starter. pic.twitter.com/7JaZH69WLt
— Stadium (@Stadium) November 3, 2020
Headlines
Sources: Celtics, Magic, Wizards Looking to Trade Up in Draft
League sources say both the Celtics and Magic are trying to move up into the mid-lottery using their own first-round picks, and the Wizards are angling to move up from no. 9.
Source: Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer