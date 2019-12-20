Headlines
Report: Norman Powell Out Indefinitely with Left Shoulder Subluxation
Norman Powell left the same game with 3:17 to play in the fourth quarter after a collision with another player. After testing in Toronto on Thursday, it was determined he had sustained a subluxation of the left shoulder. He will also be out indefinitely.
Source: Toronto Raptors
Report: Pascal Siakam Out Indefinitely with Groin Injury
With 6:47 to play in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam sustained a stretched groin after an awkward landing. He was evaluated Thursday and will be listed as out indefinitely.
Source: Toronto Raptors
Sources: Timberwolves, Several Teams Interested in Dennis Smith Jr.
Several teams in touch recently with the Knicks are under the impression that they’re open to moving one of their point guards.
But the point guard factor is noteworthy because several teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, are interested in trading for Dennis Smith Jr., per SNY sources.
Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv
Sources: Marc Gasol Out ‘period of weeks’ with Left Hamstring Injury
Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol will miss a period of weeks with a left hamstring injury, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2019
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter