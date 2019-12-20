Headlines
Report: Pascal Siakam Out Indefinitely with Groin Injury
With 6:47 to play in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam sustained a stretched groin after an awkward landing. He was evaluated Thursday and will be listed as out indefinitely.
Source: Toronto Raptors
Headlines
Sources: Timberwolves, Several Teams Interested in Dennis Smith Jr.
Several teams in touch recently with the Knicks are under the impression that they’re open to moving one of their point guards.
But the point guard factor is noteworthy because several teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, are interested in trading for Dennis Smith Jr., per SNY sources.
Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv
Headlines
Sources: Marc Gasol Out ‘period of weeks’ with Left Hamstring Injury
Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol will miss a period of weeks with a left hamstring injury, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2019
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
College Headlines
Report: James Wiseman to Leave NCAA, Prepare for NBA Draft
Potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman of Memphis has left the university, will sign with an agent and begin preparing for 2020 NBA draft.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2019
James Wiseman began informing Memphis coaches in recent days about decision to leave school and sign with an agent. Penny Hardaway pushed hard and attempted to keep his star recruit. After 12-game suspension and $11,500 charity fee discipline, Wiseman is gone from NCAA.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2019
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter