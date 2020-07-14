Headlines
Report: Rajon Rondo Out Six-to-Eight Weeks with Fractured Right Thumb
Rajon Rondo sustained a fracture to his right thumb during Sunday evening’s practice in Orlando. He will undergo surgery to repair the fracture this week and is expected to return to full basketball activities in 6 to 8 weeks.
Rajon Rondo sustained a fracture to his right thumb during Sunday evening’s practice in Orlando. He will undergo surgery to repair the fracture this week and is expected to return to full basketball activities in 6 to 8 weeks.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 13, 2020
Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: ‘Growing belief’ Victor Oladipo May Play in NBA Restart
There is growing belief Pacers star Victor Oladipo will attempt to play in the NBA’s restarted season after multiple strong team practices in Orlando, sources inside the bubble tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
There is growing belief Pacers star Victor Oladipo will attempt to play in the NBA’s restarted season after multiple strong team practices in Orlando, sources inside the bubble tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Rajon Rondo Suffers ‘significant’ Hand Injury
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo suffered a “significant” hand injury during practice on Sunday evening, sources told me and @malika_andrews. Rondo, 34, underwent medical evaluation on his hand and thumb, sources said, and the severity of the injury should be known Monday morning
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo suffered a “significant” hand injury during practice on Sunday evening, sources told me and @malika_andrews. Rondo, 34, underwent medical evaluation on his hand and thumb, sources said, and the severity of the injury should be known Monday morning
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 13, 2020
Source: Dave McMenamin on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Lance Thomas, Nets Nearing Deal
The Nets are close to a deal with ex-Knick Lance Thomas, per SNY sources. Brooklyn currently has 13 players on its roster, including recent additions of Jamal Crawford, Michael Beasley and Donta Hall.
The Nets are close to a deal with ex-Knick Lance Thomas, per SNY sources. Brooklyn currently has 13 players on its roster, including recent additions of Jamal Crawford, Michael Beasley and Donta Hall.
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 12, 2020
Source: Ian Begley on Twitter
Trending Now
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Zhaire Smith Out for NBA Restart with Bone Bruise in Left Knee
-
NBA2 weeks ago
NBA Daily: The Return – 6 Situations – Central Division
-
NBA2 weeks ago
NBA Daily: The Return – 6 Situations – Southwest Division
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: NBA Expected to OK ‘second bubble’ in Chicago