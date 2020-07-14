Report: Rajon Rondo Out Six-to-Eight Weeks with Fractured Right Thumb

Rajon Rondo sustained a fracture to his right thumb during Sunday evening’s practice in Orlando. He will undergo surgery to repair the fracture this week and is expected to return to full basketball activities in 6 to 8 weeks.

Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter