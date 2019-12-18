Headlines
Report: Robert Williams Out Three Weeks with Bone Edema in Left Hip
Following further testing, Celtics center Robert Williams has been diagnosed with a bone edema in his left hip and will be required to limit his basketball activities while it heals. His status will be reassessed in approximately three weeks.
Source: Boston Celtics
Headlines
Sources: Jrue Holiday ‘available’ via Trade
Yet what that also means is Jrue Holiday is indeed available via trade, league sources say. It would surely cost a significant amount to pry him away from the Pels, but this is a notable change in status given how unavailable Holiday was to interested teams last season
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 17, 2019
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Knicks ‘open’ to Moving Julius Randle
Beyond that, an NBA source said it is believed that the [New York] Knicks would be open to moving [Julius] Randle, though he has the contract locked in for next season.
Source: Steve Popper of NewsDay
College Headlines
Report: Cole Anthony Out Four-to-Six Weeks after Surgery on Torn Meniscus
North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure Monday morning, according to the university.
He is expected to miss four to six weeks as he recovers from a partially torn meniscus.
Anthony’s injury was said to have occurred over time and not during one play.