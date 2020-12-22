Connect with us

Report: Rui Hachimura Out Three Weeks with Eye Infection

Washington, D.C. – Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss approximately three weeks with bi-lateral epidemic keratoconjunctivitis (EKC).

Hachimura was diagnosed with EKC on December 16 and missed the Wizards’ final two preseason games.

Source: Washington Wizards

