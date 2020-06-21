Headlines
Report: Victor Oladipo to Re-Evaluate Right Quad Before Committing to NBA Restart
All-Star guard Victor Oladipo plans to ramp up activity with the Indiana Pacers starting next week and evaluate his repaired torn quad tendon prior to making a final commitment to playing in the season’s restart in Orlando, he told ESPN on Saturday.
Oladipo, 28, is hopeful to return to play with the Pacers, but wants to limit the risk of significant injury after returning in January from a full year of rehabilitating the torn right quad tendon.
“I feel a whole lot better,” Oladipo told ESPN. “I know there’s risk going into it with the unique situation that I’m in — being off so long and trying to ramp it up that fast. I’ve just got to be smart, that’s all.”
Players must inform teams by Wednesday if they plan to participate in the season’s 22-team restart in Orlando — and teams must provide the league a roster of eligible players by July 1. However, Oladipo and the Pacers can push a decision on his return through the month of July as he ramps up in Indianapolis and Orlando for training camps.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Sources: Clippers Plan to Sign Joakim Noah for Rest of Season
Joakim Noah and the Clippers plan for him to sign a rest of season deal next week, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Current 10-day contracts, including Noah, expire on June 23.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Rockets Interested in Tyler Johnson
The Rockets in preparation for next month’s restart of the NBA season are looking at several options for a roster move including signing free agent guard Tyler Johnson, a person with knowledge of the team’s thinking said Friday.
Johnson, a 6-4 guard, was waived by the Suns in February after the trade deadline. He was among the players the Rockets showed interest in signing in 2016 when the Nets signed Johnson to a four-year, $50 million contract that the Heat matched. He was dealt to Phoenix in 2019 for former Rockets forward Ryan Anderson.
Sources: Grizzlies, Multiple Teams Interested in Anthony Tolliver
Memphis is the likely destination for Anthony Tolliver when the league’s transaction window opens Tuesday, league sources say, but Tolliver has attracted interest from multiple teams
Tolliver’s 10-day with the Grizzlies was expiring just as the NBA season was suspended March 11
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 20, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter