Report: Victor Oladipo to Undergo Season Ending Surgery on Right Quad Tendon
UPDATE: Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time.
— x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 12, 2021
Source: Miami HEAT on Twitter
Report: Jaylen Brown Out for Season with Torn Ligament in Left Wrist
#NEBHInjuryReport This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 10, 2021
Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter
Sources: Bradley Beal Day-to-Day with Left Hamstring Strain
Wizards’ Bradley Beal has a mild left hamstring strain and will be listed day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Report: LaMarcus Aldridge to Retire
LaMarcus Aldridge announces he is retiring from the NBA. He writes he played his last game with an irregular heartbeat.
LaMarcus Aldridge announces he is retiring from the NBA. He writes he played his last game with an irregular heartbeat. https://t.co/I5KqLGrmWE
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 15, 2021