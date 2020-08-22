Connect with us

Report: Zach Collins to Undergo Season-Ending Left Ankle Surgery

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

Further imaging shows Portland forward Zach Collins with a hairline medial malleolus stress fracture of his left ankle, it was announced today by Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. The injury will require surgery to repair. A date for surgery is to be determined. Collins will miss the remainder of the postseason.

Collins, 22, appeared in 11 games (all starts) for the Trail Blazers this season, posting averages of 7.0 points (47.1% FG, 36.8% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.45 blocks.

Source: Portland Trail Blazers

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: Derrick White Undergoes Left Toe Surgery

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White had surgery on the second toe of his left foot, sources tell ESPN. White averaged a career-best 11.3 points this season.


Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Damian Lillard Suffers Dislocated Left Index Finger, ‘optimistic’ for Game 3

Basketball Insiders

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Damian Lillard (left index finger dislocation) will not return. X-rays are negative.

Initial signs are optimistic for Damian Lillard to play vs. Lakers in Game 3 on Saturday, per sources.

Source: Portland Trail Blazers and Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Adam Silver: NBA ‘likely to delay’ Start of 2020-2021 Season

Basketball Insiders

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league is likely to delay its previously planned Dec. 1 start for the 2020-21 season in the hope of getting paying fans back into arenas.

Though the NBA bubble environment in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, has been a success, Silver said the league is not focusing on reinstating another quarantined campus for next season.

“I’d say Dec. 1, now that we’re working through this season, is feeling a little bit early to me,” Silver told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols before the NBA draft lottery on Thursday night.

Source: Brian Windhorst of ESPN

NBA Team Salaries

