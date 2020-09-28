Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: 76ers’ Ownership Want Mike D’Antoni as Next Head Coach

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

[Tyronn] Lue is scheduled to interview for the job on Tuesday, according to multiple sources. One has to wonder if he thinks his meeting could just be a formality and/or insurance in case former Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, whose job it is to lose, doesn’t accept the job.

Sources have been saying for weeks that the job is [Mike] D’Antoni’s to turn down. They say he’s the guy the ownership group wants. One source even said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job.

Source: Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Jerami Grant Expected to Decline Player Option

Basketball Insiders

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 27, 2020

By

Jerami Grant wants to be back with the Denver Nuggets next season. Whether that happens may be up to Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Grant, who is expected to opt out of his player option, according to a league source, made himself invaluable throughout the Nuggets’ postseason run. When the Nuggets traded a first-round pick last summer for Grant, they hoped he’d provide the defensive versatility that he ultimately did.

Source: Mike Singer of the Denver Post

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Dell Demps to Join Jazz Coaching Staff

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

September 26, 2020

By

Former New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps has agreed to join the Utah Jazz as an assistant coach, reuniting with Quin Snyder, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: ‘A lot of mutual interest’ between Tristan Thompson, Cavaliers

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

The team source said that there’s “a lot of mutual interest” between Cleveland and [Tristan] Thompson.

Source: Spencer Davies of Basketball News

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now