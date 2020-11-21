Headlines
Sources: Alec Burks, Knicks Agree to Deal
Free agent Alec Burks has agreed to a one-year, $6M deal with the New York Knicks, agent Alex Saratsis tells @ZachLowe_NBA and me.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Derrick Jones, Trail Blazers Agree to Deal
Free agent Derrick Jones has agreed to a two-year, $19M deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Celtics, Grizzlies, Trail Blazers Agree to Three-Team Deal
Portland is acquiring Boston’s Enes Kanter in a three-way deal with Memphis, sources tell ESPN. Memphis gets Mario Hezonjia and 30th pick (Desmond Bane) from draft night deal as part of trade too. Celtics get a future Memphis draft consideration.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Patrick Patterson to Re-Sign with Clippers
Free agent F Patrick Patterson is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers on a one-year deal, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelsm_bball tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
