Sources: Avery Bradley Out Three-to-Four Weeks with Strained Right Calf

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that guard George Hill underwent a minor procedure today to address a mallet finger injury of his right thumb.

In 14 games (all starts) this season, Hill is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists per contest on 50.8 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three and 84.0 percent from the line in 26.3 minutes per game.

Hill will be reevaluated in four weeks. The procedure was performed by Steve Shin at the Kerlen-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, Calif.

Source: Oklahoma City Thunder