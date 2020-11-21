Sources: Derrick Jones, Trail Blazers Agree to Deal

Portland is acquiring Boston’s Enes Kanter in a three-way deal with Memphis, sources tell ESPN. Memphis gets Mario Hezonjia and 30th pick (Desmond Bane) from draft night deal as part of trade too. Celtics get a future Memphis draft consideration.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter