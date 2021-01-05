Headlines
Sources: Derrick White Out Indefinitely with Fractured Toe
Spurs guard Derrick White has suffered a minor fracture on a toe in his left foot and his return will be based on response to rehab, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: TJ Warren Out Indefinitely after Left Foot Surgery
Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren is expected to miss a significant portion of the regular season, sources told ESPN, after he has surgery to correct a stress fracture on his left foot.
The Pacers on Thursday night described the surgery as repairing “a small navicular” fracture.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Report: Zach Collins Out Indefinitely after Left Ankle Surgery
Portland Trail Blazers forward/center Zach Collins underwent revision surgery today to repair a left medial malleolus stress fracture, it was announced by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.
The procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter at Methodist Sports Medicine in Indianapolis.
Collins previously underwent ankle surgery on September 1.
Collins is out indefinitely and his status will be updated accordingly.
Source: Portland Trail Blazers
Report: Ja Morant Out Three-to-Five Weeks with Grade 2 Left Ankle Sprain
The Memphis Grizzlies today provided the following medical update on Grizzlies guard Ja Morant:
In Monday’s game against the Nets, Ja Morant exited late in the second quarter after contesting a field goal attempt of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and landing on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot. Further imaging revealed a Grade 2 ankle sprain, with an expected recovery time of 3-5 weeks.
Source: Memphis Grizzlies
